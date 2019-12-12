AutoZone Is Still A Winner (And It's Not Done)

Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

AutoZone (AZO) is a name that is a very reliable trade as it ebbs and flows. Still, investors in the name over the longer term are all winners. Over at BAD BEAT Investing, we put out a buy alert last year on this stock and said plainly there was a major opportunity in the name under $600. On the public site, we recently stated that you could "be a winner" and buy AutoZone in September because the stock had pulled back 100 points from the 52-week highs. We saw this as an opportunity to consider getting into the name. Now shares are north of $1200 and looking to steam higher. On any pullback, you can still get long. Do not look at the share price, look at the growth in EPS. That is what matters. Let us discuss what we are seeing.

With the company having reported earnings this week, we think the future is bright. We see a potential entry point to get in the name around $1,230. Several pieces of evidence suggest there is still a lot of value in this name once despite the rally the stock is experiencing. The company continues its tremendous buyback which ensures additional earnings per share growth over time, and as we will show, same-store sales continue to shine. There is lots of room for growth, and the company's products will always be in demand since we all rely on motor vehicle transportation. We believe that if the stock retraces you should still be acquiring shares of this quality company. You have not missed the boat for the long term.

What we thought of fiscal Q1 performance

We spent a good part of the week digesting the report and discussing AutoZone with several members who have incredible gains in the last year (more than double since our 2018 strong buy call) and trying to determine how to proceed. We are the type of investors who definitely like to lock in gains, but also do not want to pull out of an investment too early, if we see upside. In the case of AutoZone, there is more room to run. Depending on individual circumstances, it may make sense to trim the position or to back out the initial investment and let the rest run. These are the discussions we have been having since the Q1 report. But we believe this report was strong and so is the outlook, so there is more gains to be had.

In our opinion, any fear a few months ago over gross margin compression and competition has been pretty much allayed. It is possible in coming sessions that many take some profit here, so if you are waiting to get in, you might get a better price. But make no mistake, we remain very bullish. The quarter was strong in many aspects once again. The company is crushing sales expectations and still exceeding our bullish same-store sales expectations. It remains a stock for winners. We want you in this name. In Q1, AutoZone registered sales of $2.79 billion, which was a 5.7% year-over-year increase, and was a slight beat versus consensus analyst estimates by $20 million. Sales growth is evident each year:

Now, as sales continue to grow, we need to of course understand what is driving these sales. The measure you should care about is comparable sales which have been on the mend since bottoming out in 2017. This is a critical metric, and we were bullish on comps. We expected at least 3%, while the Street saw comps of 2.6%. We were much more bullish than the Street because AutoZone reliably outperforms, but we also saw a prolonged warm season increasing demand. Well comps far surpassed expectations here:

This comparable sales beat was way ahead of expectations. This was a nice rise from last year's Q1 which saw an increase of 2.7% in same-store sales. After these results, we are still projecting for the entire year 2020 ahead comparable sales of 2.75-3.25%. It is lofty but we think the company is trending in this direction, as the entire year 2019 saw 3.0% comps, and now we have comps of 3.4%. We think this will be attained. Compared to even last year, comparable sales are still improving. While the percentage increase in comparable sales cannot rise forever realistically, the trend is absolutely solid. Comps still rose 3.4% despite the strength of last year's Q1.

It is also worth noting that further boosting the top line is that the company also continues to strategically open new shops to fuel future growth. The company opened 18 net new stores in the U.S. and added another 4 internationally. With these new store openings, and those opened in the last three quarters, sales should see continued mid-single-digit growth overall, driven by solid comps, in 2020. Continued sales growth is bullish.

Margin concern?

Should there be concerns with margins? We mentioned above that margins may have been an excuse for the selloff a few months ago. It is true that the end of fiscal 2019 saw margins as a weak point for a company displaying so much growth. In Q4 2019, Margins fell 20 basis points. That was it. Here in Q1 2020, we saw gross margins about flat from last year. While AutoZone's gross margins are pretty stable, it has worked hard to cut costs. Gross margins are still strong but if there is one place to identify a minor concern it is that overall operating costs have weighed slightly. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales rose to 35.8% from 35.2% last year. Still, the gross margins are the story here. Margins came in at 53.7%, in line with last year's Q1, and up 30 basis points from the sequential quarter. We think this helped drive buying in shares because margins were previously a concern. Clearly, they remain strong over the last few Q1s:

We continue to see margins remaining at high levels. Frankly, we do not believe a 10-20 basis point move one way or the other really means all that much. Obviously, margin expansion is preferred, but when you consider this is still a 'retailer' despite being in a specialty niche, these numbers are phenomenal.

We still expect a very strong 2020

As shareholders in the long term of AutoZone, our firm is looking to see the company continue to focus on increasing sales while controlling expenses, particularly those impacting gross margins. However, we expect margins to remain strong and not fluctuate greatly. If it can do this, earnings will not only rise even more, but the stock should react more positively. Make no mistake, the company continues to have a stellar buyback. This buyback has helped increase shareholder value quarter after quarter. The bottom line is that earnings per share continue to grow nicely.

We saw higher sales. We saw decent margins. Operating margin remains solid. The stellar buyback program continues to help earnings per share. You see, on the Street, AutoZone is known for having an ongoing buyback. AutoZone invests most of its excess cash into the buyback program, which we believe is one of the best approaches to building shareholder wealth. In 2020, we expect AutoZone will continue its buying streak. Here in Q1, AutoZone invested another $450 million into new purchases at an average price of $1,116 per share. This helped drive EPS to $14.30, smashing estimates by $0.55. As we look ahead to the rest of 2020, we still see the stock earning over $70 per share in fiscal 2020, based on comparable sales of 3% and revenue growth in the high single-digits. Of course, the level of the buyback will dictate some of this as well.

Valuation

So we see earnings per share grew another 6%. We had concerns the Street might view this as a deceleration of growth, since the stock is priced for higher growth. However, we have to look at it fiscal year to fiscal year really. And because we are projecting $70 per share in earnings this year. Based on the present share price of $1230, the stock is at just 17.5 times forward earnings on the high end. The valuation metrics are still attractive as well.

It is not about 'share price'. It is about the price relative to earnings and sales growth. Factoring in the buyback and continued strength, 2020 earnings could grow beyond $70, this if management's buying and retiring of shares ramp up. Despite all of the growth in the share price, even at present day prices, the valuation continues to be 'cheap' relatively speaking. We think based on comparable names in the sector, when we look at retail, and when we look at the trading history of AutoZone, the name is still a value buy with this incredible growth. Its enterprise value to EBIT ratio is an attractive 16.0 on a forward basis, while its price to cash flow is 14x. Still attractive.

Take home

AutoZone is for winners. Earnings per share growth remains constant, though keep an eye on net income and margins as well. We continue to project single-digit sales increases, about 3% comp growth, controlled store openings, investments in mobile/online, and of course the killer buyback program.

If the stock falls, consider buying for the long term. This is a quality company, and is still trading at a fair price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.