Mid-Con Energy Partners: Preferred Unitholders Hold The Keys To The Company

Mid-Con will need to get the preferred units extended, and the concessions it may need to make are uncertain.

The changes remove the possibility of Mid-Con addressing its August 2021 preferred unit redemption date via its credit facility though.

These changes shouldn't effect Mid-Con in the near-term and it should be able to keep its leverage to 3.5x or lower with $47+ oil.

Mid-Con's borrowing base was reduced to $95 million, and a borrowing cap of $85 million was put in place at 3.0x leverage or higher.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) reported that its borrowing base was reduced to $95 million, with a borrowing cap potentially reducing the availability to $85 million. As well, Mid-Con's leverage covenant is scheduled to step down to 3.5x in 2020.

These changes were not a surprise and remove Mid-Con's ability to deal with its August 2021 preferred units through its credit facility. This reinforces that the preferred unitholders are essentially in control of what happens to Mid-Con.

Credit Facility Borrowing Base

Mid-Con's credit facility borrowing base was reduced by 14% from $110 million to $95 million. However, Mid-Con also had a borrowing cap of $85 million instituted that prevents Mid-Con from borrowing more than $85 million if its debt to EBITDAX is 3.0x or higher. This would be an effective 23% reduction in Mid-Con's borrowing base if the borrowing cap prevents additional borrowings.

Mid-Con's EBITDAX appears likely to end up around $19 million for 2019. It had $67 million borrowed under its credit facility in late October and should be able to slightly reduce that by the end of the year. At $66 million borrowed, Mid-Con's debt to EBITDAX would be around 3.47x.

Credit Facility Leverage Covenant

Another change to the credit facility covenants is that its 4.0x debt to EBITDAX covenant steps down to 3.75x for Q1 2020 and 3.50x for Q2 2020 and beyond. As noted above, Mid-Con's year-end debt to EBITDAX is projected to be around 3.47x, so it should be fine for Q1 2020.

For 2020, Mid-Con may be able to generate around $23 million EBITDAX at $57 WTI oil if it can boost production to around 3,700 BOEPD. That would get its debt to EBITDAX below 3.0x and remove the borrowing cap. With its hedges, it would probably take a drop to around $47 WTI oil in 2020 to run into issues with the 3.50x leverage covenant.

Preferred Units Are In The Driver's Seat

It is becoming increasingly clear that Mid-Con's preferred unitholders are in control of what happens to Mid-Con. The borrowing base reduction, borrowing cap and amended leverage covenant pretty much removes Mid-Con's ability to pay back the preferred units in cash in August 2021. Even with continued debt paydown, Mid-Con's credit facility debt plus preferred units would probably add up to around $95 million to $100 million by mid-2021.

As well, the credit facility maturity was extended from November 2020 to May 2021. The decision not to extend the maturity further (such as to November 2021) is an indication that the credit facility lenders want the preferred units dealt with first.

The preferred unitholders are in a decent position as long as Mid-Con keeps paying down its credit facility, so they may be willing to extend the preferred units in exchange for concessions such as a lower conversion price and increased distribution rates.

Conclusion

Mid-Con's credit facility borrowing base was reduced as part of its Fall borrowing base re-determination, while the leverage covenant was tightened. These changes do not appear to have any near-term effect on Mid-Con as still has a reasonable amount of liquidity and seems likely to maintain compliance with the leverage covenant. Oil prices in 2020 would probably need to drop around $10 from current strip for Mid-Con's leverage to end up above 3.5x by the end of 2020.

The changes do remove Mid-Con's ability to use its credit facility to pay back its preferred units. The May 2021 maturity date of the credit facility is also a sign that the credit facility lenders want the preferred units addressed through other methods.

I remain neutral on Mid-Con's common units as it will likely end doing the same thing it has been doing the last few years, which is aiming for roughly flat production growth while continuing to pay down its credit facility debt and make preferred unit distributions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.