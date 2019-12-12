The Brave Browser Ecosystem Already Has More Traction Than Bitcoin

Estimated value of Brave Browser ecosystem could be at least $1 billion within a decade.

The value of the ecosystem could be multiple times the current market cap, based on comparative valuations.

If something is useful, it's probably valuable. That truism is the basic framework for finding value in this noisy and hyperbolic world. It's a framework that's allowed me to find one of the only blockchain projects delivering tangible value for users. This month, the team behind this project announced it had reached 10.7 million monthly active users - a clear sign that it's found product-market fit and the flywheel is turning.

Source: Brave

The project is called Brave Browser and its underlying token is the Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD). Back in April when I first analyzed the project, I concluded that the ecosystem this team was trying to create would be worth between $2 billion and $17 billion within a decade if enough people signed up for it. Now, a few months later, it seems the team has successfully found mainstream traction.

Going mainstream

Every major technology company started off with phenomenal growth in a small niche before tipping over into the mainstream. Facebook (FB) was tremendously popular with college students before it expanded to everyone and now your grandmother uses it more than you. During that transition, the social media giant added millions of users every single month.

Brave Browser seems to be getting the same sort of traction. When I wrote about the company in April, it had 5.5 million monthly active users. Last month, it released this statement to provide its community an update:

"Brave went from 8.7 million monthly active users in October to 10.4 million MAU at the end of November, a 19% increase across all platforms. This represents a doubling of Brave's MAU in one year. Daily active users tripled in the last 12 months, to 3.3 million. The Brave browser combines privacy with a blockchain-based digital advertising platform, and offers 3-6x faster browsing than other browsers."

Source: Brave

Not only is the ecosystem expanding, but it's also getting more diverse. People beyond the crypto and tech niche have started experimenting with it. Major publications such as the Guardian and the Washington Post have recent verified their websites on the platform and started accepting BAT as payment.

The list includes other diverse names such as Khan Academy, Al-Arabiya and BodyBuilding.com. The fact that the site managers of each of these major brands took a closer look at the project and decided to go through the verification process is a clear sign of value creation for the digital community.

However, despite these clear signs of mainstream traction and actual use, the token price has languished since the crypto bubble burst in 2018. Now, the ecosystem is worth $259 million, which I believe is genuinely undervalued.

Valuation

There are two clear reasons why I believe the Brave ecosystem is worth multiple times more than its current value, based on a clear comparison with an established rival with a similar business model and the total addressable market potential for Brave's massive industry.

First, let's start with the project's closest comparison: Patreon. The private startup providers a platform for creators to manage their community of followers and receive monthly payments for their work, which is somewhat similar to Brave's tipping mechanism and verified publisher framework.

According to the latest public data, Patreon had 100,000 active creators earning on average $12 per pledge from a community of 3 million monthly active patrons on the platform. According to TechCrunch, the company raised funding last year at a valuation of $450 million.

Meanwhile, Brave has triple the number of active publishers (342k) and triple the number of monthly active users (10.4 million) users but the value of the ecosystem is 43% less.

At the very least, Brave Browser's ecosystem should be worth as much as Patreon at half a billion dollars. However, I believe the potential is even bigger when you consider the fact that Brave is a full-fledged browser and not just a crowdfunding platform.

In other words, Brave's true market focus is digital advertising and its closest rivals are other niche browsers like Opera (OPRA) and Mozilla's Firefox. In fact, Brave's creator Brendan Eich is also the creator of Mozilla.

Here's how all three browser providers stack up:

Monthly Actives MAU growth (yoy) Valuation Mozilla 244 million -12% $2.6 billion* Opera 169 million +39% $1.01 billion Brave Browser 10.4 million +100% $259 million

* Based on 4.5 times 2017 revenue, since Opera trades at 4.5x sales and Mozilla is a not-for-profit.

In short, Brave is quickly grabbing market share from major providers and has unique features that provide more value to users. A $500 million valuation shouldn't be unrealistic if the project keeps gaining traction at this pace for the next few years.

The valuation moves even higher when you consider Brave's total addressable market (TAM). Brave recently introduced ads on its platform, which marks its entry into the digital advertising space, currently dominated by obvious contenders Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook. Estimates suggest the global digital advertising could be worth as much as $664 billion by 2026.

To be clear, I'm not saying Brave will ever snatch away dominance from the big players like Google or Amazon (AMZN). However, if this worthy project can grab even 1% of the market for itself by 2026, the ecosystem should be worth $6 billion or 23 times its current value. Not beyond the realm of possibility in my opinion.

However, a much more realistic valuation would be $1 billion. I believe this is within reach over the next few years.

Risks

Of course, as with any other crypto project, Brave's valuation comes with several caveats. Firstly, the value of the ecosystem may not be directly linked to the value of the tokens. After all, tokens don't represent a claim on the underlying cash flow.

Another risk is the threat of disruption from smaller players. Opera or any other well-equipped startup could launch a similar browser with ad-blocking and tracker-blocking features built in. I believe this threat is reduced by the network effects Brave has already kickstarted. Launching a new product is easy, gaining traction is difficult. Brave's 10 million user base is a competitive advantage.

Finally, I do not believe there is a threat of disruption from larger players like Google. Chrome is undoubtedly the dominant browser, but far too much of Google's business model is reliant on the collection of data and targeted advertising. I can't see it giving this up to challenge a smaller player that barely registers on its radar at the moment.

In short, I believe BAT is a speculative buy for investors with an appetite for risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, BAT-USD, ETH-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.