Summary

Taseko has entered into a dialog and a litigation standstill with the Tŝilhqot'in Nation about New Prosperity.

This should benefit Taseko by reducing its legal expenses, but it still seems quite unlikely that New Prosperity will become a mine.

Gibraltar's margins are pretty weak at $2.50 USD copper, although at $2.75 USD copper, this improves somewhat.

Florence Copper remains likely to be the most valuable asset for Taseko going forward.