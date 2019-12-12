Taseko Mines: Despite Litigation Standstill New Prosperity Remains Quite Unlikely
About: Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)
by: Elephant Analytics
Summary
Taseko has entered into a dialog and a litigation standstill with the Tŝilhqot'in Nation about New Prosperity.
This should benefit Taseko by reducing its legal expenses, but it still seems quite unlikely that New Prosperity will become a mine.
Gibraltar's margins are pretty weak at $2.50 USD copper, although at $2.75 USD copper, this improves somewhat.
Florence Copper remains likely to be the most valuable asset for Taseko going forward.
Taseko Mines (TGB) announced that it had entered into a dialog and a litigation standstill with the Tŝilhqot'in Nation about New Prosperity. I view this development as being pretty insignificant though, as New