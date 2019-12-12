Teradata: Down But Not Completely Out

The article was also shared with PRO+ Tech subscribers - find out more about PRO+ here.

1.0 Introduction

Incorporated over 40 years ago in 1979 on the basis of academic research, Teradata (TDC) has its roots as a pioneer in large parallel processing systems. The founders of the company sought to commercialize a specialized relational database management system ("RDBMS") that could serve "...a large number of concurrent [user requests] from multiple client applications". This may not seem like a "big deal" to readers today. But the company's unique systems engineering developments in its early years within the fields of parallel computing and online analytical processing ("OLAP"), which still underpin Teradata Database today, maybe rightly considered revolutionary.

I would propose that Teradata emerged as the leader in enterprise-scale data warehousing - perhaps unquestionably so in the last 2 decades of the 20th century. But, today we find a company that is in trouble despite its progression beyond the integrated data warehouse ("IDW") to its latest evolution of a strong analytic offering, Teradata Vantage ("Vantage"). The company has seen quarter-over-quarter revenue declines in Q1, Q2, and Q3 this year. And, based on management's guidance, it will see a decline in Q4 as well. It appears Teradata will end FY '19 somewhere around $1.88BB in total revenue, which represents a 13% decline over FY '18 revenue, and a GAAP loss in the range of ($0.20) to ($0.15) per share. The company's hand-picked CEO, Oliver Ratzesberger, appears to have been removed unexpectedly in Q3 and replaced by Victor Lund, Executive Chairman of the Board, as interim CEO; with Mr. Lund already having served in that same interim capacity after the departure of CEO Michael Koehler, in FY '15. The stock has suffered since the company's Q3 FY '19 earnings call on November 7, closing at $31.12 prior to the call and closing at $25.36 as of the writing of this report, an over 18% decline.

What explains Teradata's difficulties given the technological strength of its portfolio? Management, along with many analysts and investors, has suggested Teradata's transition from a business model long dominated by perpetual revenues to subscription revenues is the prime culprit, producing less predictable performance for now as the transition progresses, but ultimately leading investors to financial stability and eventual growth as the transition completes. I do think there is some truth to this assertion, but I also think it is not the whole truth. I believe Teradata's problems are deeper, and this report delves into what those problems may be. My key points, discussed within the article, are summarized as follows:

The company's traditional data warehouse business may be declining too rapidly, as some customers move to competitive platforms.

Teradata Database and data warehousing remain at the center of Teradata's business. In fact, a Gartner analysis in March of this year of "Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics" rated the company as the leader in all 4 data warehouse use cases examined in the report. Yet, Teradata's perpetual revenue segment - usually associated with the company's legacy data warehouse customers - is actually trending (effectively) toward zero. Considering that the company's consulting business is also in decline and that recurring revenue segment growth is expected to decelerate in FY '19, I make the inference that Teradata's traditional (perpetual license) data warehouse customers may, in fact, be migrating to competitive platforms at a rate such that the company is presently unable to compensate for the loss. If correct, then Teradata's very foundation may be fracturing.

Teradata appears to be struggling to gain traction for its flagship analytics framework.

In an effort to build upon Teradata Database whilst delivering greater value to its customers, Teradata has expanded beyond its data warehousing roots to provide Teradata Vantage, an ambitious analytics offering that encompasses multiple enabling technologies working in concert to deliver a suite of analytic capabilities against most or all of a customer's source data systems (Teradata and/or non-Teradata). While sound, certain indicators suggest the concept may not be resonating among large, "data-heavy" customers who lie at the heart of Teradata's current go-to-market approach. I hypothesize this, in turn, may result from the scope of the platform which requires customers implementing their own Vantage infrastructures to buy-in to an architectural model, as well as enabling technologies. As anyone who has worked in the enterprise software space knows, selling an organization on an architectural vision is like selling religion: it can be a very painful process, often met with skepticism and pushback that can take a considerable amount of time to overcome.

Depressed profitability, headwinds impacting portfolio adoption, and no obvious catalyst for growth make for a speculative stock at current levels.

Teradata's operating margin has fallen from over 10% in FY '16 to a hair above 1% for the 9-months ended September 30, 2019. While this trend is partially explained by the transition to recurring revenue, the company's operating expenses as a percentage of sales have steadily increased as overall revenue declines. As profitability evaporates, there does not appear to be any clear catalyst that management can leverage in an effort to return Teradata to sales and, more importantly, earnings growth. In fact, past spending on acquisitions and nearly $2BB of stock buybacks may have left the company somewhat constrained in terms of the levers it can "pull". While I do believe the stock to be expensive at current levels ($25.36 as this report is written), it is possible the share price will decline over the next couple quarters as the company attempts to "steady the ship". While it is very difficult, if not impossible, to establish a price range that offers a reliable margin of safety, I offer in Section 6.0 that enterprising investors might consider betting a small portion of their portfolio should the price fall into the "teens".

As a disclosure, I worked for Teradata during my enterprise software sales career. The content of this report is based on publicly available data only, and any conclusions expressed herein are based on such data and/or my general experience in enterprise software. Additionally, investors should do their own research before investing in any company and should consider consulting a professional financial advisor which I am not.

2.0 First, Some Numbers

Teradata has been struggling to demonstrate consistent growth of its top and bottom lines for several years:

Figure 2.1 Teradata Sales and Net Income FY '14 - FY '18

Data Source: Teradata Annual Report FY '16 - FY '18

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

We see that there was some stabilization between FY '17 and FY '18 on both lines. Unfortunately, however, revenue performance through Q3 FY '19 has seen the company return to a negative sales trend:

Figure 2.2 Teradata Quarterly Revenue FY '18 - FY '19

Data Source: Teradata Q3 FY '19 Earnings Release

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Guidance for the full-year FY '19 is offered in the Q3 FY '19 Earnings Release with management stating "for the full-year, Teradata expects ARR to increase at least 8% and recurring revenue to increase approximately 8% to 9%. Teradata now expects approximately a $250 million decline in perpetual revenue as the shift to subscription-based bookings continues to exceed the company's expectations. As the company continues to realign its consulting business to focus on higher-value consulting services that increase consumption, Teradata now expects consulting revenue to decline approximately 25%, more than the 20% it previously expected." Using these statements along with FY '18 data in Figure 3.2, we can establish individual segment revenue and total revenue forecasts for FY '19:

Total recurring revenue for FY '18 was $1,254MM. Using the high-end for recurring revenue growth guidance of 8% - 9%, we arrive at a recurring revenue forecast for FY '19 of $1.254 * 1.09 = $1,367MM.

Total perpetual revenue for FY '18 was $340MM. With an expected full-year decline of $250MM for that business, the perpetual revenue forecast for FY '19 is $340 - $250 = $90MM.

Total consulting revenue for FY '18 was $570MM. With an expected decline of 25% year-over-year, the consulting revenue forecast for FY '19 is $570 * .75 = $428MM.

Accordingly, the full-year total revenue forecast for FY '19 is $1,367 + $90 + $428 = $1,885MM (again, using the high-side forecast for recurring revenues).

At full-year FY '19 guidance of $1,885MM, the company would see a roughly 13% total revenue decline over FY '18. Readers might be interested to note that Teradata has also recorded reduced revenue in every geography, including its largest geographic segment - the Americas, through Q3 FY '19:

Figure 2.3 Teradata Geographic Revenue 9-Months Ended Sep 30, 2019

Data Source: Teradata Earnings Release Q3 FY '19

If there are any "highlights" within Teradata's numbers through Q3 FY '19 thus far, it would be the increase in recurring revenues versus the prior-year period. Indeed, such revenue represented 90% of the company's bookings mix in Q3 FY '19. For reference, Teradata defines bookings mix as "subscription bookings divided by the sum of subscription bookings plus perpetual bookings". We might initially be encouraged, and management certainly makes many efforts to call investor attention to its subscription performance, noting in the Q3 FY '19 Earnings Summary that "[the company] continues its successful transformation to a recurring revenue model". However, perhaps all is not as it seems with management's claims of successfully transitioning the business.

3.0 Data Warehouse Woes?

3.1. Still a Leader

Teradata continues its technological leadership in the field of data warehousing. I, again, call readers' attention to the Gartner report I referenced in the Introduction, as well as that company's associated Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics from January 2019 which highlights Teradata as a "leader":

Figure 3.1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics

Source: Teradata.com

It stands to reason that the migration of Teradata's legacy data warehouse customers from a perpetual license model to a subscription model has functioned as the engine of the company's conversion to a business-led by recurring revenue streams; and Teradata has made noteworthy efforts to streamline the process for their customers as with Teradata Everywhere, a flexible licensing and technical initiative that TDWI referred to as a "godsend...for companies attempting to negotiate a phased shift to the cloud." The company went so far as to redesign Teradata Database itself under this program in order to enable customers to operate in any environment of their choosing - on-premise with Teradata hardware, on-premise with 3rd-party hardware, public cloud, private cloud, etc. - with a single codebase that preserves service-levels and the unique parallel processing advantages of the Teradata Database system.

3.2. The Forecast Looks Like Headwinds For Teradata Database

Indicative of their success with customer migration, we do see accelerating growth in Teradata's recurring revenue segment through FY '18, but a forecasted deceleration in FY '19:

Figure 3.2 Teradata Recurring Segment Revenue Growth

Data Source: Teradata Annual Report FY '16 - FY '18, Teradata Earnings Release Q3 FY '19

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

What can explain the slowing growth expected for this fiscal period? Could it be an issue of execution? Management obliquely offered this suggestion on the company's FY '19 earnings call as a reason behind Mr. Ratzesberger's dismissal. Could it be that the majority of Teradata's perpetual license data warehouse customers have already migrated to subscription licenses? If this is true, it would help us understand the dramatic year-over-year 69% drop in perpetual revenue for the 9 months ended September 30 seen in Figure 2.3. But, investors should be open to another possibility: some - perhaps many - Teradata customers, historically running with perpetual software and/or hardware licenses, maybe migrating portions of or complete workloads to competitive solutions at a rate such that the company cannot sufficiently compensate with new recurring revenue streams. Consider:

1. In its Annual Report FY '16, Teradata offered a set of metrics to provide investors with greater insight into the business as it transitions to a recurring revenue model. Among these metrics was "TCORE Growth" which essentially attempted to measure customer usage of the Teradata Database via a processing-capacity approach (see the annual report for the formal definition). Of course, increasing TCORE Growth values over time is what the company and investors alike would hope to see, as that trend would be indicative of increasing customer usage of and workloads on Teradata Database. The company also offered a "Business Consulting Revenue Growth" metric to quantify growth of more strategic consulting services (e.g. architecture services) versus tactical services offerings (e.g. product installation services). Teradata provided a complementary definition for this latter metric, noting that it acted as a "leading indicator of future TCORE growth." Interestingly, Business Consulting Revenue Growth was not mentioned in Teradata's Annual Report FY '17, and neither metric was mentioned in the company's Annual Report FY '18. While it is possible Teradata continues to utilize these metrics internally, their somewhat rapid appearance and disappearance from external reporting are a bit odd and could imply decreasing use of Teradata Database.

2. Overall, consulting revenues, have experienced a downward trend over the last few fiscal periods, including the expected 25% year-over-year decline for the FY '19 fiscal period:

Figure 3.3 Teradata Consulting Segment Revenue Decline

Data Source: Teradata Annual Report FY '16 - FY '18, Teradata Earnings Release Q3 FY '19

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

If customers were maintaining (or ideally growing) their Teradata workloads, whether migrating to new environments/subscription models or not, should we not expect consulting revenues to at least remain roughly flat as those customers seek to drive continued value from their Teradata systems? At the very least, we probably would not expect steep declines; but that is precisely what we see. Perhaps some investors might argue the declines result from the company's intent to shift the consulting business from tactical engagements to strategic engagements, as hinted in the previous bullet. But, this explanation does not seem to "hold water" given that the company's own metric for measuring such strategic engagements appears to have been temporarily or permanently eliminated. While it is only an inference, the astonishing loss of consulting revenue is suggestive (but not conclusive) of customer workloads leaving Teradata's ecosystem.

3. Teradata appears to be a bit "stingy" reporting net retention rate data. Certainly, if subscription revenue is healthy with representative customers maintaining or growing their data warehouse spend over time, investors might reasonably expect the company to highlight such results. Accordingly, the absence of this data rightfully elicits thoughts around customer defections.

4. The company defines recurring revenues as "...[including] maintenance, software upgrade rights, subscription-based transactions and managed services." But, investors are not offered a breakdown of the contribution of each recurring revenue component. As such, investors have no empirical data to compare against their own expectations for subscription-based revenue growth. Arguably, subscription-based revenue is the most important sub-stream as it can act as a sales-oriented proxy helping to gauge Teradata Database utilization, in an analogous way that the TCORE Growth metric acted as a processing-capacity proxy for usage. Using similar logic from the previous bullet, if growth of subscription-based revenue has been robust, why not publish that data? Gross margin data for the recurring segment actually does suggest a growing contribution from subscription-based revenue. For example, Teradata reported that recurring revenue gross margin was slightly depressed in Q3 FY '19 at 67.9% versus 70.2% in Q3 FY '18, and noted that "the lower margin year-over-year was due to the recurring revenue mix in the third quarter having more subscription-based revenue, which carries lower margins than revenue from perpetual related maintenance and software upgrade rights as a result of embedded hardware rentals in our subscription business." This result corresponds with a longer trend toward lower recurring segment margins, with full-year FY '18 recurring segment gross margin at 70.2% versus FY '17 at 73.4%. So, on the surface, this is good news and it is what we want to see: increasing contribution from subscription-based sales. However, when we study this data against segment revenue data, we could argue that Teradata is not growing subscription-based transactions fast enough. The following table breaks out segment revenues on a quarterly basis for FY '17 - FY '19:

Figure 3.4 Teradata Quarterly Revenues by Segment

Data Source: Teradata Annual Report FY '17 - FY 18, Teradata Earnings Release Q1, Q2, Q3 FY 19

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

In FY '18, Teradata managed to gain more recurring revenue year-over-year than it lost in perpetual license and consulting revenues, suggesting, along with gross margin data, that subscription-based transactions helped to mitigate losses. However, we see that in FY '19, using management guidance to forecast Q4 revenues, the company may lose around $3.60 in perpetual license and consulting revenue year-over-year for every dollar that it gains in recurring revenue. In an effort to explain the spread, Teradata bulls might offer that subscription-based sales are recognized over time; and they would be correct to make such a statement. But, raising my prior thought on usage again, if Teradata Database customer workloads are even just keeping steady, would we expect to see such a large spread? I posit that the substantial losses in perpetual license and consulting revenue cannot solely be explained by customers migrating to a subscription-based model.

3.3. Further Interpretation

Teradata seems to be making progress growing its subscription-based revenue, which I reiterate as the most important element of its recurring segment revenue stream. But, the growth appears weak against the steep losses seen with the company's perpetual license and consulting segments. From my perspective, this is suggestive - but not conclusive - of an ongoing decline in Teradata Database usage with some fraction of customers likely migrating to competitive platforms. I believe this theory to be even stronger in light of the company's apparent decision to reverse course on the provision of metrics meant to highlight workload growth.

We might speculate that more Teradata customers have left the platform in the last couple fiscal periods versus prior periods being that we see more abrupt declines in perpetual license revenue and consulting revenue in FY '18 and FY '19. Why should this be? I have a few thoughts. First, from Figure 3.1, we see that Teradata is hardly alone in the Leaders quadrant. In fact, heavyweights Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon AWS (AMZN), and SAP (SAP) all rank higher than the company along the "execution" axis. Simply, despite the strength of its own solution, Teradata's competitors may be eating away at their market-share, perhaps on the basis of a cost-benefit equation. The aforementioned Gartner report does state that despite the company's otherwise high marks, "[Teradata] had the lowest relative survey score in the impression of value for the money spent." Second, recall from the last bullet above that maintenance revenues, which are an element of overall recurring segment revenue, are a higher margin sub-stream as compared to subscription-based transactions; and historically, gross margins for the recurring segment have been higher. It is my conjecture that Teradata may have gradually raised maintenance rates on its perpetual license customers over time - extracting increasing monetary value from that base - until most of those customers either converted to subscription-based licenses or migrated off Teradata. In regard to the potential for the latter activity, Teradata may be caught in a vicious cycle, common to legacy providers of perpetual-license technology, whereby increasing maintenance rates drive customers off their platform, inducing the company to increase rates further on remaining customers, which drives more customers away. And round and round it goes. Of course, I am only guessing here. But, the idea does "fit" the data, namely the considerable loss of perpetual and consulting revenue in recent periods: some customers may simply have become "fed up" with their maintenance costs.

3.4. Summary

If we agree that Teradata Database and associated data warehouse use cases remain at the center Teradata's business, and if my various inferences in this section are correct, the company may be impaired at its core. As to be discussed in the next section, Teradata Vantage may provide Teradata with a pathway to reform itself; but I argue this offering, also built around Teradata Database, appears to be struggling to gain traction.

4.0 Teradata Vantage Offers a Mixed Picture

4.1 Silos No More

As mentioned in the Introduction, Teradata Vantage is a broad analytic offering, introduced in FY '18, and built around many of the same data warehousing technologies that have propelled Teradata thus far, including Teradata Database. It is useful to examine the value proposition underpinning the solution as it helps us understand how Teradata's intends to position Vantage in the marketplace.

The company notes that the business problem they seek to solve with Vantage is "analogous to the data problem in the early eighties [when companies] had a challenging time trying to store and analyze large volumes of data due to the limits of technology...[and so] conventional wisdom was to push data to functional data silos." This "data problem", common to the early years of mainstream computing, is easy to conceptualize, if considerably more difficult to actually solve: companies would erect many independent "silos" of data, each of which would serve some specific purpose (e.g. sales data analysis, inventory data analysis, etc.). But, this decentralized approach made business-wide analysis of data extremely difficult and slow, if not impossible altogether. It is this precise problem that Teradata Database was invented to address, namely to offer a platform capable of centralizing all of a customer's data and coupled with capabilities to perform multiple, complex queries simultaneously and expediently.

Figure 4.1: Silos Versus Centralized

Source: Teradata Vantage - Doing For Analytics What We Did For Data

With the explosion of new analytic languages/tools (e.g. R, Python) and techniques (e.g. machine learning), along with new data storage mediums (e.g. Hadoop, AWS S3) in modern computing environments, Teradata argues that companies are repeating the mistakes of the past by now building up analytic silos that each serve the particular requirements of some users (e.g. business analysts, data scientists, etc.) while ignoring the value of a business-wide analytics platform that provides a suite of analytic capabilities "in one place" for all types of users. The company stresses this newer silo "phenomenon" is also driven by a protectionist attitude within companies to discourage running new analytic workloads on existing IDWs. Given that silos - data and analytic alike - can result in a slew of unintended and undesirable outcomes, such as duplication of technology, functions, and data, their elimination can produce both efficiencies and cost savings.

4.2. Teradata Vantage Overview

Teradata Vantage is the company's answer to the analytic silo problem. As with the "data problem" described in the preceding section, Vantage's value proposition is easy to conceptualize, but the implementation of supporting technologies implied by the model is arguably more challenging:

Figure 4.2: Teradata Vantage High-Level Architecture

Source: Teradata Vantage - Doing For Analytics What We Did For Data

As we see in Figure 4.2, Vantage is actually a multiple-layer architectural model, that:

Can access a heterogeneous set of source data systems at the lower layer (Teradata and/or non-Teradata).

Provides a suite of analytic engines at the mid-tier, offering the capability to call an appropriate analytic method on demand, as well as offering support for queries which are themselves composed of multiple analytic techniques.

Allows users (business analysts, data scientists, etc.) at the top two layers to use their choice of computer languages (e.g. SQL, Python, R, etc.), along with their choice of analytic tools (e.g. SAS, R Studio, Teradata Studio, Teradata AppCenter, etc.), to submit queries against data and visualize the results of their analyses.

The SQL engine, illustrated in the mid-tier of the diagram, refers to the capabilities of Teradata Database. The machine learning and graph engines in the same tier refer to the capabilities of Aster Database, which Teradata obtained via its acquisition of Aster Data Systems in FY '11 for $259MM (excluding a prior 11.2% equity investment). Arguably, one of the more innovative aspects of Vantage lies in the coordinated and abstracted use of these engines. As I alluded to in the second bullet above, the company's vision is to allow a hypothetical user to submit a single query that may touch one or more engines, depending on the type of analysis required. A detailed discussion is beyond the scope of this article, but suffice it to say that different data structures (e.g. relational versus graph) are better suited to different types of analyses. One of Vantage's key "powers" is its ability to combine these engines in a single logical framework such that a user can easily orchestrate multiple analytical techniques to produce a desired result.

So, we could say Teradata's idea is to be a "one-stop-shop" for analytics in a given customer's environment, abstracting the underlying complexities of accessing and analyzing data so that users need only be concerned with understanding how to use their favorite languages and query tools.

With Vantage available as-a-service, organizations can immediately derive value with the platform through integration with their source data. Of course, larger companies with extensive, heterogeneous source systems; complex analytic requirements; and large user pools might seek to directly implement Vantage's enabling technologies within their own environments. And such customers are indeed prime candidates, with Teradata noting in its Annual Report FY '17 that they"...have realigned [their] go-to-market organization to target the 500 customers with the largest analytical opportunities worldwide." Such organizations, with their own Vantage implementations, would prove especially lucrative over the long-term. But, as I suggested in the Introduction, the architectural model demanded by Vantage may not be palatable for some customers.

4.3 More Headwinds In The Forecast

We can begin with, and expand on, the last point in the previous section to examine certain challenges that may be limiting Vantage adoption.

1. We could argue that just about every enterprise software technology of significance implicitly carries an architecture. For example, my last Seeking Alpha article was on Datadog (DDOG), whose monitoring technologies have seen rapid adoption. It would be correct to say that customers using Datadog products have adopted a certain (monitoring) architecture related to those products. However, I propose that the architectural model related to Teradata's Vantage platform is more involved as it touches upon areas of technology that tend to be deeply embedded, often in an almost sacred way, within organizational computing environments. For example, if a target Vantage customer is generally an Oracle "shop", they are likely to be highly resistant to the notion of standing up a new architecture that involves a different RDBMS - i.e. Teradata Database. Simply, human beings are territorial with IT personnel perhaps more-so. Coming back to my example with Datadog, they too - certainly - experience similar resistance as I have just described. However, having previously sold in the IT Operations Management space, as well as most areas overlapping with Vantage's layered architecture, I offer my personal opinion that monitoring technologies are more easily displaced/complemented than other elements of the computing stack, such as database systems. So, in the case of Vantage, I do think Teradata is dealing with a bit of a "pushing a rock uphill" situation. To reiterate, the point here is relevant to those target customers who the company would desire to bring Vantage "in-house", since broad architectural implications for "as-a-service" customers do not exist. But, certainly, the "real" money for Teradata is with those customers who adopt a Vantage architecture for and in their own computing environments, along with the licensing for the enabling Teradata technologies. Therefore, the typical challenges driving an architectural model affecting "protected" areas of a customer's environment are likely in play here, and maybe resulting in long sales cycles for Vantage; although, as I imagine, the company is mitigating this dynamic by starting customers "as-a-service" while maintaining a parallel sales effort to drive "in-house" adoption.

2. Some evidence - again, indirect - of the argument above that Teradata may be having troubling selling Vantage as an architectural model may be found in Teradata's past with its Unified Data Architecture ("UDA"). First introduced in the company's Annual Report FY '13, the UDA was described as a "comprehensive enterprise approach that integrates our analytic data platforms and multiple technologies, including third-party provided products, into a cohesive data architecture...[which helps] customers access and manage data and extract ever greater business value and insight from their data." Conceptually, this sounds very similar to Vantage. Consider also the following illustrated model of the UDA:

Figure 4.3 Teradata Unified Data Architecture

Source: Teradata Partners Conference 2013

Taking a high-level view first, we note immediately a series of source data systems at the bottom level of the diagram and different classes of analytic users at the top level who are supported by an ecosystem of languages and analytic tools (the top grey bar). Even before considering the details in the middle levels, we could reasonably conclude this is an architecture that provides data query and analysis capabilities to a variety of users against a variety of sources, which is, overall, exactly what Vantage is designed to do. When we do examine the center of the model, we find the same general components as those that exist with Vantage, including a data fabric providing source integration and a set of analytic engines including Teradata Database and Aster Database. Accordingly, we might reasonably consider Teradata's UDA as the predecessor architecture to Vantage, effectively the same in-concept and with many of the same underlying technologies. If true, why did the company feel it necessary to repackage the offering? A straightforward answer to my question is that Vantage reflects the evolution of the company's technology and is more aligned with a business-oriented approach to selling and marketing the concept. However, the possibility exists that Teradata's UDA strategy failed to capture significant customer mindshare over the (roughly) five fiscal periods during which it was promoted and during which total revenue effectively declined year-over-year. Then Vantage is - in a certain sense - new branding that attempts to reverse the trend while representing the same general idea. Also, recall Teradata's (apparently) retired Business Consulting Revenue Growth metric (see Section 3.0). The company stated in its Annual Report FY '16 that "[the metric includes] Analytics Consulting, Business Consulting, and Ecosystem Architecture, [although it] represents a small percent of total Company revenue." Given that these engagements are representative of the consultative approaches usually required to sell architectural visions, perhaps there was a correlation between these engagements and UDA adoption. But, if these consulting engagements were only a small portion of revenue in FY '16, we can probably assume the same is true prior to FY '16. As the metric was not seen again after the company's Annual Report FY '16 we might guess that these specific consulting revenues have not grown significantly. If my inferences above are valid, we could extrapolate that UDA adoption was limited, and the same may be true now with Vantage.

3. Teradata offers us a more direct reason why "in-house" implementations of Vantage may be particularly challenging to secure (and correspondingly, why UDA adoption may have been limited) in its Annual Report FY '12. In that report, Teradata notes that "since mid-2012, [they] have seen a shift in the market and in customers' buying patterns, with respect to large capital investments and related services...[and they] believe that the greatest challenge for future revenue growth relates to pressures on large capital expenditures." While an architecture does not have to be "stood up" all-at-once, just as a house can be built in sections, models such as Vantage nonetheless tend to carry a certain size and scope with an associated cost of enabling solutions (e.g. Teradata Database) and resources (e.g. architecture services). If Teradata must settle for smaller deal sizes, that is yet another barrier to adoption.

4. On its Q3 FY '19 earnings call, Teradata highlighted an updated pricing model for Vantage, whereby customers only pay for "completed queries". Presumably, this pricing scheme is aimed at "as-a-service" customers. While I give credit to the company for designing an innovative pricing approach, I would not expect such an arrangement to produce a sustainable increase in sales for a couple reasons. First, the model may be difficult for Teradata to enforce consistently, and it may also be difficult for customers to measure their usage to ensure they remain in compliance with their own budgets and/or query allotments from the company. For example, if I am a Vantage user and I submit a query that entails 5 distinct analytic methods (in a sense, 5 sub-queries), does that constitute one query or 5 queries? What if each of those 5 sub-queries is themselves composed of sub-queries? Of course, Teradata will have some legal/contractual definition around usage. But, if that language leaves room for interpretation, it may present a risk to customers as they could be subject to unexpected auditing activities based on usage that they interpreted one way, and Teradata interpreted another way. Second, if it is an attractive pricing model, competitors will just copy it. Teradata noted on the Q3 FY '19 earnings call that they alone are offering this arrangement at the moment, and therefore it serves as a differentiator. However, I would suspect that if competitors are not duplicating the model, then they likely do not see value in it, in which case we might wonder how strong of a differentiator it actually is for Teradata. The pricing model may represent an attempt to drum up interest, which may be flagged for the platform.

5. Perhaps the most obvious, though again indirect, piece of evidence suggesting Vantage is struggling is simply that Teradata provides no financial data on the offering. The company states in its Annual Report FY '18 that Vantage "...experienced the fastest adoption rate of any offering in the company's history". If true, why not quantify that in sales dollars for investors?

4.4 Summary

Personally, I think Teradata's approach to focus their sales efforts around the "heaviest" data customers around the world is well reasoned. But, technology companies usually focus on big customers for one reason: big deals. Yet, given the points of Section 4.3, we are left to wonder if the company is securing a significant volume of large transactions, Vantage or otherwise. Certainly, the trend in total revenue suggests the answer is "no". If Vantage adoption is indeed limited as I have argued extensively, the platform may, paradoxically, exist in vertical, siloed environments for niche analytic workloads which is the exact opposite of what Teradata is striving for.

5.0 An Expensive Proposition Without Obvious Catalysts

Despite the stock's recent decline, Teradata still looks to be an expensive bet on a trailing P/E basis and, arguably, an EV/EBITDA basis as well. Here are the numbers in comparison to the company's American competitors from the "Leaders" quadrant in Figure 3.1:

Figure 5.1 Competitive Data

Notes:

Data as of 12/8/19.

I excluded Google (GOOG, GOOGL) from the list as I sought to maintain a comparison between enterprise software-centric competitors. AWS is excluded given that sufficient data is not publicly available as a non-independent entity.

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

I concede it is not entirely fair to compare Teradata against the competitors in the table given their size; but, still, why pay so much - relatively speaking - for a company that is not growing, weakly profitable, and possibly working with an impaired technology portfolio? It should be noted that Yahoo Finance offers a forward P/E of 17.88, and management did indicate on their Q3 FY '19 earnings call that investors should expect a substantial improvement in FY '20. Still, I struggle to model such significantly improved earnings for FY '20. What are the catalysts?

Perhaps Teradata can overhaul the sales function. Indeed, the company noted on the same earnings call that the sales heads of the Americas and APAC have been replaced. However, my essential argument throughout this article is that Teradata's problems are more fundamental, and therefore not easily explained as a problem with sales execution. So, I would not expect a change in sales leadership and/or strategy to stimulate sales to such an extent as to drive a substantial increase in earnings. Furthermore, as we see in Figure 5.2 below, SG&A expense has been steadily increasing as Teradata has transitioned to a recurring revenue model.

Figure 5.2 COGS & Expense Growth as a Percent of Sales

Data Source: Teradata Annual Report FY '16 - FY '18, Teradata Earnings Release Q3 FY '19

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

Bear in mind that these costs have risen as total revenues have declined along with operating margins, the latter reflecting the lower profitability of subscription-based revenues versus perpetual revenues:

Figure 5.3 Teradata Operating Margin FY '16 - FY '19 (E)

Notes:

Teradata operating margin of 1.1% for the 9 months ended September 30, 2019, used as a proxy for forecasted full-year FY '19 operating margin.

Data Source: Teradata Annual Report FY '16 - FY '18, Teradata Earnings Release Q3 FY '19

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

So, the company appears to be spending more on sales to sell less, and make less profit. Obviously, this is unsustainable, and we have no obvious reasons to think that things will change any time soon. Thus, echoing my earlier sentiment, I am skeptical that changes to the sales function will produce a material improvement in earnings in FY '20.

Perhaps Teradata can raise prices, namely on its subscription customers. I doubt this strategy would be successful. If the company is having difficulty retaining customers as I have surmised, they certainly would not be in a position to raise license, maintenance, and/or services prices, at least not in a significant way. Furthermore, the pending deceleration in recurring revenue could suggest Teradata may, in fact, be overpriced relative to the market. The quote from the Gartner report in Section 3.3 seems to back up that assessment. If so, the company could find itself underpricing deals just to keep existing customers and improve the acquisition rate of new ones.

Perhaps Teradata can cut costs. We see some minor improvements in COGS in Figure 5.2, but the trend in sales and R&D expenses is clear. We already discussed that the company may be paying more to sell less. R&D expense has roughly doubled since FY '16, and we would assume that has been so to keep pace in a highly competitive market. So, reduction in R&D or sales expense seems highly unlikely; and, if anything, these costs are headed higher.

Perhaps market conditions will improve to favor Teradata's product portfolio. It goes without saying that the market for data management and analytics is incredibly strong, and demand is only likely to grow. "Information is the new oil" after all, as so many tech "experts" like to point out. This is evidenced by an almost innumerable number of market participants when one considers start-ups along with more established players. While continued market growth obviously benefits Teradata, the company's relatively poor financial performance over the last few years implies it has been unable to capitalize on strong market dynamics, and that in turn is suggestive of serious problems with its product portfolio, as discussed.

Perhaps Teradata can "acquire its way" to future growth. Unfortunately, the company's opportunities appear limited. For example, Teradata acquired Aprimo, a provider of integrated marketing applications, for $525MM in FY '11. Just a few years later in FY '16, the company would sell the bulk of its marketing application business assets for $92MM to Marlin Equity, whilst incurring a total goodwill and intangible assets impairment of $558MM over the FY '15 and FY '16 fiscal periods. Also, since FY '14, Teradata has spent nearly $2BB on stock buybacks, a portion of which has been funded by debt. The combination of decreasing profitability and historical spending has resulted in limited resources to fund inorganic growth drivers, possibly pushing the company to raise capital in the future to finance any noteworthy acquisitions. Given Teradata's push to buy back stock, an equity raise would appear extremely unlikely. And, the company has assumed a fair amount of leverage over the years, with total debt surpassing 79% of assets in FY '18, versus 45.5% in FY '14. Thus, there appear to be limited prospects to acquire an entity of sufficient size and quality to bolster revenues and profits in the near-term.

Given Oliver Ratzesberger's departure, perhaps a new CEO can implement a radically different strategy to alter Teradata's current trajectory. I would never underestimate what a creative and driven leader can achieve. However, investors should question if the company can attract top-tier candidates, as Morgan Stanley's representative on the Q3 FY '19 earnings call may have indirectly hinted at when asking "what will be different" about the CEO search this time around. Beyond having their work cut out for them, any CEO candidate will certainly be aware that Mr. Lund effectively laid blame for the company's performance challenges in FY '19 at the feet of Mr. Ratzesberger on the earnings call, even if he tried to do it in a polite way. That fact, coupled with the current state of the business, presents a professional risk to any individual considering the top job.

Overall, Teradata seems to be surrounded by a "perfect storm" of sorts. Customers - existing and potential - appear to exhibit signs of fatigue with its technology portfolio; its much-hyped transformation has resulted in a majority stream of a recurring revenue characterized by significantly lower profitability; past spending limits its resources to push organic and inorganic growth drivers, and it remains to be seen what caliber of executive the company can successfully recruit as CEO.

6.0 Valuation

If the "perfect storm" of the previous paragraph is valid, how can we possibly value a company like this? With inconsistent cash flows from operating activities, a traditional DCF model does not initially appear to be of much value:

Figure 6.1 Teradata Cash from Operating Activities

Data Source: Teradata Annual Report FY '16 - FY '18

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

With $94MM of cash provided by operating activities for the 9 months ended September 30, 2019, the full-year result for FY '19 will, expectedly, fall substantially below that of FY '18. Thus, what growth rate would even make sense to predict future cash flows? Despite this, perhaps a model can help in another way. I built one out using the following assumptions:

Figure 6.2 DCF Model Assumptions

Estimated $126MM cash from operating activities for the full-year FY '19.

Year-over-year growth rate in cash flows of 10%.

Discount factor of 9.25% (courtesy of Professor Aswath Damadoran).

Perpetual growth rate of 3%.

Total liabilities from FY '18 used as a proxy for full-year FY '19 liabilities.

112MM total shares outstanding, using shares outstanding as of the 9 months ended September 30, 2019, as a proxy for the full year FY '19.

With these assumptions, I modeled cash flows through 2030 and arrived at a present value per share of $24.78, which is not so far off from where the stock trades today. Thus, we might argue share price levels today are not completely "whacky".

But, are the assumptions reasonable, particularly in regard to growth? An average cash flow growth rate of 10% is not wholly unreasonable; but given everything that has been discussed thus far, it might be very difficult for some investors to accept.

Perhaps I state the obvious saying that I view Teradata stock as a speculative investment at the moment, and I do think it is expensive by the measures mentioned at the beginning of Section 5.0. Short sellers seem to agree with short interest around 14% of float as of this writing. That being said, should the stock drop below $20/share, and into the "teens", over the next couple quarters as the company "figures itself out", daring investors might consider shares a worthy gamble for a small portion of their portfolio. Even below $20, I am not certain investors have a good margin of safety; it is just a bet that most of the worst are behind the company. But, I reiterate, I am worried the company's problems run deep.

7.0 Closing Thoughts

I can't help but wonder if Teradata management has been trying to fit the 1980s-1990s strategy into (the latter half of) this decade...and it's just not working. The idea of the integrated data warehouse of that bygone era was driven by limitations of computing technology, supporting the need for such large centralized systems and correspondingly large deal sizes. Certainly, data warehousing is still an important goal for many companies. But, it would be fair to argue that many use cases which once required a data warehouse no longer do because the speed and capabilities of modern computing eliminate the need.

Teradata Vantage is the analytics-equivalent of Teradata's legacy data warehouse strategy. The proposition to eliminate analytic silos with an integrated analytics platform is perfectly logical. But, I question if there is a sufficient volume of appropriate use cases for Teradata to grow its transformed business on. I hazard to guess the answer is "no". And while I am sure the company would whole-heartedly disagree with me, there is a certain rigidity implied by Vantage. After all, if a customer is committing itself to a centralized approach for its internal analytic services, then obviously requirements must "flow" through that platform. However, as much as analytics is about repeatable, well-defined processes, it is also about rapid experimentation and speed-to-answer. Moreover, characteristics of modern computing may not support the same degree of urgency to break down silos, in contrast to the dynamics which drove the data warehouse market of the late 20th century. For example, a given customer today may be perfectly content to duplicate the same analytics system in multiple departments because the cost to do so is tolerable, or even negligible.

Maybe Teradata is trying to continue playing the game it knows, but the game has changed too much.

I have been thinking, in the back of mind, that Teradata - despite its roots - may attempt to eventually transition away from a product-centric company complemented by strategic consulting to a consulting-centric company complemented by some strategic products. Victor Lund did not hide his frustration on the Q3 FY '19 earnings call, effectively demanding improvement in the company's high-value consulting revenues. A consulting-centric approach would allow Teradata to exploit its many years of accumulated industry-specific knowledge, and focus that knowledge on delivering complex analytic solutions to customers with the best available technologies, some of which may be Teradata and others not. It would allow the company to reduce its COGS and R&D spend, with the commensurate savings directed to development and growth of the consulting organization. Teradata's acquisition of ThinkBig, a Hadoop consultancy, in FY '14 may have been an early step in this direction. Perhaps we may see some moves supporting this theory in FY '20.

I would offer to readers that I had the privilege to work alongside some very smart and talented individuals during my tenure at Teradata years ago. I am sure that many such capable technologists, researchers, and other team members remain at the company today. Therefore, despite certain past "dynamics" at the company and my bearish point-of-view expressed throughout this report, Teradata's story is likely not done yet.

8.0 Supporting Documents

wp_teradata_doing_for_analytics_what_we_did_for_data.pdf

tdc_q3_fy2019_earnings_summary.pdf

tdc_ar_fy2018.pdf

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.