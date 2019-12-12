Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro (RSHYY) Deputy CEO George Rizhinashvili on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro (OTCQX:RSHYY) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call December 12, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Timur Akhmedzhanov - Head, Investor Relations

George Rizhinashvili - Deputy CEO

Dmitriy Denisov - Member of Strategy Committee

Sergey Garamita - Raiffeisenbank

Igor Goncharov - Gazprombank

Sergey Beiden - Renaissance Capital

Alexey Adonin - Veles Capital

Roman Filkin - Prosperity Capital Management

Vladimir Sklyar - VTB Capital

Timur Akhmedzhanov

Dear ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and good evening. Thank you for joining us on this conference call following the release of consolidated financial results for RusHydro Group for the third quarter and nine-months of 2019. Most recent developments and the outlook through 2019 and 2020. So, participating in the call today is Deputy CEO, George Rizhinashvili; Head of Strategy, Dmitry Denisov; as well as line managers from sales, business planning and operations.

So the report and the presentation are available in our website in IR section and in Bloomberg terminal. Please note that some of the information announced during the call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of RusHydro.

So, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that, in our results presentation, we have published IR calendar, disclosure calendar for 2020. It is preliminary, but it gives you an idea of what and when to expect from us in the coming year.

Now for the presentation, I will give the floor to Head of Strategy, Dmitriy Denisov, and then, Deputy CEO, George Rizhinashvili to join us for Q&A session.

Dmitry, please go ahead.

Dmitriy Denisov

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your participation in our conference call. And we're sorry for inconvenience because of our delay. Results for the third quarter and the nine months came expected they're lower than in 2018 given very high base of last year driven by abnormally high water inflows.

However, we expect improvement in the second half of 2019 following the recovery in hydropower output and lower costs. And for 2020, we see a number of favorable factors that will define operational and financial performance of the Group. But I will comment on these later.

Now let's go quickly through the results presentation. Please see Slide 4. The main highlights in the reporting period were as follows. In February, RusHydro divested 40% stake in joint venture with Voith for RUB 450 million.

In March, RusHydro and RUSAL commission the second stage of Boguchany aluminum smelter including its annual production capacity to almost 300,000 tons of aluminum.

In April, the Board of Directors approved amended RusHydro’s dividend policy which stipulates a dividend payout of 50% of IFRS net profit and sets a guaranteed dividend level. In June AGM of shareholders approved annual dividend in total amount of RUB 16 billion or 50% of Group’s IFRS net profit for 2018 and it increased our dividends by 42%.

In July, the government of the Russian Federation approved all projects submitted by RusHydro for construction and modernization of thermal power plants in the Far East in the framework of guaranteed return of investment mechanism.

In September, RusHydro finally commissioned a 320 megawatt Nizhe-Bureyskaya hydropower plant in the Amur region and launched a network of electric vehicle charging stations in the Far East.

Operating results are illustrated on Slides 5 and 6. The main sectors of change in production were, first, water inflows to reservoirs of the Volga-Kama cascade and in Siberia for the most part were below record-high inflows of 2018 and in certain cases, below long run average.

As a result, hydro – RusHydro Group’s hydropower and pumped Storage plants decreased production by 10% in January, September, while in the third quarter, hydropower output was higher by 5% year-on-year. Second growth in energy consumption in the Far East resulted in a moderate growth of production by thermal plants.

The situation of the electricity spot markets is shown on Slide 7. RusHydro’s average achieved selling spot power prices in the nine months in the first price zone was 7% and then the second zone was lower by 4% year-on-year.

In the third quarter, increased water inflow and hydropower production in European Russia and Siberia were the key reasons for spot market price underperformance. We see there weakness of the spot market in Siberia as temporary and already witnessed a price recovery.

Let's now skip to Slides 10 and 11 with our financial results in the reporting periods. Overall revenue in the nine months was almost flat. EBITDA in nine months decreased by 13%. Operating expenses for the period increased by 5%, mostly driven by fuel cost increase. Net profit for nine months was 24% lower year-on-year. Adjusted net profit decreased 22%, as compared to the same period of the previous year.

Our financial performance during the reporting period was primarily affected by decline in hydropower production, spot price witnessed in the third quarter, increase in fuel costs and power purchase costs, partially mitigated by increase in the revenue from electricity RAO ES East due to high tariffs, high unregulated power prices in the first half of the year and growth of capacity sales following indexation.

Please look at Slide 12 for a breakdown of operating expenses. Major factors affecting expenses in the reporting period were increase in purchased electricity and capacity, mostly at RAO ES East Subgroup following higher volumes and tariff, mostly covered by additional revenue. Increase in fuel expenses mostly due to high cost of fuel, as well as increase in output by thermal power plants, increase in depreciation expense due to increase in value of property plant and equipment after commissioning new facilities and increase in employee benefit expenses in accordance with collective agreements.

But as you can see, the overall cost dynamics in the nine months of the year remained moderate. Operating less than 2% growth and manageable expenses excluding fuel costs.

Now briefly going through segment and analysis on Slides 14 to 18. You can see the same key trends that we have already highlighted. The decrease of electricity hydropower production, compared to exceptionally strong 2018 was the key factor of Hydropower segment and the Group in general. Ramp up of production and increase in fuel cost was the key factor of financial performance in Rao Far East. Electricity retail was relatively stable, despite mixed operational results.

Now please look at Slide 20 for RusHydro’s financial position. Effective ruble interest rate stands at 7.8% while 92% of debt has fixed rate and 98% of the debt is Ruble-denominated. Weighted average maturity stands at 2.4 years. We have investment-grade ratings from leading international rating agencies and highest grade according to the scale of national agency ACRA.

As you - now in - as of now in November of 2019, we have signed an agreement with VTB that improves the terms of our forward contract with the bank and extended by two more years. This – pardon - and extended by three more years. This gives the company and the bank more time to seek strategic investors and ensure proper settlement or the content.

The achieved the effects of terms optimization are shown on Slide 22. Also we have followed in our commitment to continue to optimize our asset portfolio. And on Slide 23, you can see an update regarding the divestment of our hydropower assets in Romania. We seek to formally close that transaction in early 2020 which will lead to decrease of our gross debt portfolio by $55 million.

On slide 24, we present an overview of the hydrological situation in the reporting period. In the first half of the year, water inflows to the main reservoirs were below 2018 figures due to abnormally high inflows in the same period last year.

In the third quarter, electricity production increased on the back of higher water inflow to the majority of reservoirs caused by rainfall flooding and we see the same trend in the fourth quarter for key hydro sales. Currently, out the reservoirs have sufficient available reserves to enable safe performance during the autumn winter period.

Now let's skip to our outlook on slide 28. With several reasons for optimism going into 2020 and a number of factors that will push higher our financial performance and improve the long term outlook for our business primarily in the Far East. Firstly, we maintained solid operational outlook through at least early 2020 on the back of good reservoir levels and new capacity commissioning.

New facilities already commissioning during the year together with commissioning of the Zaramagaskaya HPP expected before the year. And about 49 megawatt added via modernization will increase RusHydro’s Group installed capacity by over 800 megawatts. Start of Nizhne-Bureyskaya hydropower plant will also allow to substitute electricity output from more expensive fossil fuel plants.

In 2020, we aim to increase installed capacity by 162 megawatt through commissioning of 126 megawatts Sovetskaya Gavan power plant, commissioning of three small hydropower plants in North Caucasus with a combined capacity of 21 megawatt and adding 15 megawatt from the modernization.

We also expect positive impacts from new legislation introducing long-term tariff regulation for the power sector in isolated and non-priced zones of the Russian Far East and providing for compensation of prior tariffs losses which could be transformative for our Far East business in the long-term. We will also continue our work to refinance debt of DGK that potentially could result in a major restructuring in our assets in the Far East.

I will also update you on these and other developments at our conference calls and meetings. We also hope that we can make site visits next year. So, we invite you to join us. And on this, I'd like to conclude my presentation and move on to your questions. Please don't hesitate to ask. Thank you very much.

The first question is from Mathias [Indiscernible]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Can you hear me? Thank you for the presentation. And I have just two questions. First shows to about production guidance for the fourth quarter of this year. Can you give us some figures, because total months - the quarter is almost finished. So, if you give some guidance for the production, especially in hydropower plants and the fourth quarter, it will be a quite, quite useful.

And next question is about our compensation - compensation in Far East for losses. And as you said there is some kind of principle to be adopted as to prior period losses will be compensated and do I take it correctly that during this year, during the nine months of this year, your losses on Far East which are not compensated. I mean fuel losses is about quite like RUB 5 billion and there is a big chance of at least five or how much billion rubles to be compensated down the road? Thanks.

Dmitriy Denisov

Thanks for your question. So regarding the guidance we would probably refrain from any guidance for the fourth quarter. But as we as you could see from the third quarter and from some of the highlights lower production in the fourth quarter, we see a recovery in hydropower production. We have seen in October and in November, some flush of floods in European part of Russia and - which resulted in very high hydropower production.

And so, we are quite optimistic about the fourth quarter results of this year. And basically that means that the reservoir levels by the end of the year will also be sufficient to sustain a very solid electricity output from our 100 power plants in the first quarter - in first quarter as well.

Now regarding the compensation, which is provided by the legislation introducing long-term tariff regulation in the Far East. You know that’s - this legislation for the non-price zones will be effective from July 2020. And currently RusHydro, together with the regulator is developing the methodology regarding the introduction of these tariffs and their further application, as well as the compensation of prior losses.

So at this stage, we are not ready to say what amounts and for which years will and could be compensated. But we are still quite optimistic that the regulator will include quite a substantial amounts of compensation of primarily fuel losses for prior years.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you so much.

The next question is from Sergey Garamita, Raiffeisenbank. Your line is open.

Sergey Garamita

Yes. Thank you for the presentation. Just as a follow-up just to clear things up, is this going to be a one-off compensation in the new tariffs? Or is this compensation could be included long-term or something? So - and I also have two more questions. So, 3Q results or an enormous like tax - income tax expenses in the P&L, is it a one-off that should be more or less reversed in 4Q on that sense?

What's the rationale behind it? So, maybe the tax base is different - too much different. Something is excluded from it. Well, please explain.

And the final one do you still confirm your - like price and subsidies estimates for the full year at RUB 43 billion as was mentioned at the previous conference call for 2Q? Thank you.

Dmitriy Denisov

Thanks for your questions. Now the first question I will continue since I started answering the previous question. So as I said the methodology is still under development including the issue of potential compensation of losses. But we think it will primarily depend on the amounts that will be approved by the regulator for further compensation. But we think that it could be spread over a number of years, not in a single year.

Now, regarding the last question, is it relates to 2019 or 2020?

Sergey Garamita

2019.

Dmitriy Denisov

So, yes, there is no change to the amount of total surcharge that we received a subsidy and the old subsidy.

Sergey Garamita

So the guidance is concerned, so it's going to be for Q3, right, for the full year?

Operator

Dmitriy Denisov

Yes. Sorry, we're continuing with the previous question.

Operator

Dmitriy Denisov

So, yes, the surcharge should be – there is also surcharge for the Far East should be RUB 32 billion. And the total amount of the government grants should be around RUB 12 billion.

Sergey Garamita

Okay thank you. And on this tax expense. Thank you.

The next question is from Igor Goncharov from Gazprombank. Your line is now open.

Igor Goncharov

Yes. Thank you very much. Just two questions. One is, on the commissioning on the remaining power plants, could you please give us update on what is the planning on planned time of commissioning of Zaramagaskaya and Sovetskaya Gavan?

And maybe what is the estimated - is there any estimate scale write-downs in relation to the commissioning of Sakhalinskaya this year? And also the second one is, on the subsidy in the Far East, you just explained how much do you expect in 2019. What's your expectation in 2020 including both old subsidy and new surcharge? Thank you.

Dmitriy Denisov

Yes, I would like to answer the previous question from Sergey regarding the income tax. So, this is the deferred tax. So it's kind of a one-off. And we don’t expect it to be kind of a recurring item. Now regarding the commissioning dates, so Zaramagaskaya 1 should be commissioned by the end of this year.

So, Sovetskaya Gavan, next year as we have said before. And regarding the potential write-off of both Sakhalinskaya power plant and Sovetskaya it will depend on the final tariff decision.

So, we are still waiting for the final tariffs for Sakhalinskaya even though it has been commissioned just recently. But we expect the final tariff decision later this year. And regarding the subsidy, that is also amounts of that subsidy - the old subsidy. We don't expect any significant change. So, it should be the same amount right, RUB 12 billion, RUB 13 billion.

And regarding the surcharge for the Far East, probably you have read that the government approved the extension of this mechanism for the next 2020. But they amounts of the surcharge is still being approved by the regulator.

Igor Goncharov

Okay. Thank you very much. And Sovetskaya Gavan, what part of the year the commission may occur? Because, I think in the last call, you were talking about in the beginning of the year 2020, what's kind of latest information on potential timing for Sovetskaya Gavan?

Dmitriy Denisov

Thank you very much for your question. We expect Sovetskaya Gavan to be launched in second part of the next year.

Igor Goncharov

Okay. Thank you very much. And if I may ask just one additional question, I am sorry, on Zaramagaskaya, previously you were giving the guidance that you expect the contribution of Zaramagaskaya Hydro once it's launched and received DPM payments of about – I think it was about RUB 8 billion a year. Do you still - what is your current estimate of how much Zaramagaskaya can contribute into EBITDA when it's fully - when it is fully running?

Dmitriy Denisov

We expect the sales of Zaramagaskaya HPP approximately RUB 10 billion per year, so, in terms of income.

Igor Goncharov

So, we think it’s a…

Dmitriy Denisov

Yes, yes in RUB 10 billion.

Igor Goncharov

Okay. Thank you very much.

The next question is from Sergey Beiden, Renaissance Capital. Your line is now open.

Sergey Beiden

Yes. Good afternoon. Thank you very much for the presentation. I have two questions. The first one. I heard that you expect the choices to prices since the regulatory carve out until we see some recovery already. But do you expect them to stay at kind of a reasonable level next year given that we see significant decline in coal prices and commissioning of the power plant there, the first question.

The second one is, as I understand, potentially your facing there is quite significant impairments in relation to Ust-Srednekanskaya. But can you - but you don’t mentioned it in your presentation that in your plans for the future commissioning in the Far East. But can you potentially guide whether - what is potential timing if any that those impairments could come for this plant? Thank you.

George Rizhinashvili

Sergey, thanks for your question. Now regarding the prices and the pricing in Siberia, we already see that the prices partly recovered after this for - earlier this year in the third quarter. And we expect some stability going forward, especially given the fact that the heating season started all over Russia, especially in Siberia and we don't expect such dramatic decreases at least in the first half of the year.

Now regarding Ust-Srednekanskaya hydro power plant, so the final commissioning and increase of its installed capacity to projected 517 megawatts is scheduled for 2023. So, potentially, by this time, we can understand better the business - the economics of the project which will also depend on the new tariff regulation in the Far East. And only after that, we can make any decision regarding the write-off.

Sergey Beiden

Yes. Thank you.

George Rizhinashvili

Ladies and gentlemen, do you have any more questions?

We received a few questions. We have a follow-up question from Igor Goncharov. Your line is now open. Mr. Goncharov your line is now open again.

Igor Goncharov

Sorry, I was on mute. Yes. Thank you very much for the big opportunity. Just a technical clarification. Am I correct in understanding that this year, with regards to write-downs, we should only expect the write-down on – of the value of Sakhalinskaya thermal power plant? Or could there be a write-down from any other or in the value of any other assets? Thank you.

Dmitriy Denisov

So, two major items will be NizhneBureyskaya and Sakhalinskaya. That’s correct.

Igor Goncharov

Okay. Thank you.

The next question is from Alexey Adonin, Veles Capital. Your line is now open.

Alexey Adonin

Hello. Thank you for the presentation. I have actually quite a number of questions. First of all, regarding your CapEx outlook, usually in your presentation, you give us an update on the latest CapEx. Here there is no info. So, my question is, does the CapEx outlook from the previous presentation holds? Or where can we refer to?

I see the data in your first statement, which states that, for this year, it's like RUB 39 billion left. So, can we - like refer to this data? And actually, does it mean actually that your figures for the full year this year changed significantly, because you expect that it will like more than RUB 100 billion of CapEx and actually it should be actually much less, it’s like maybe 70 something like that.

So, my second question refer to SUEK asset swap. If I understand correctly, there was no like info since September. So maybe, you can give us an update on the current state of this asset swap as a change. I think that’s all. Thank you.

Timur Akhmedzhanov

Alexey, Thanks for the questions. Now, first question, as I've started in earlier in the presentation. So we have updated our IR calendar in the presentation and early in 2020, we expect to hold the Capital Markets Day where I think, we will give a better update on the long-term CapEx.

There is no major change regarding the CapEx outlook as to the fact that we are finalizing most of the large construction. But earlier this year in October, the Board of Directors has adjusted the CapEx for 2019 to a beat over RUB 100 billion and we expect the total execution of the CapEx plan for this year. It's around this figure or maybe less.

Regarding the potential deal with - in the Far East, we're working - we're still working on the terms and potential refinancing of the debt of our Far Eastern subsidiary DGK. And so we don't expect the results by the end of this year. But we're still working on this issue.

George Rizhinashvili

Just to help to more on this hard issue, we are – exactly we are in process with SUEK and with the governmental bodies to settle out our terms and I’ll give details due to our Board of Directors’ resolution. So, I think maybe we disclose some details soon. But I think not, not, not in this call and maybe in the beginning of the year. Thanks very much.

Alexey Adonin

I mean, as you know, if I may 1 follow-up, in your [Indiscernible] you have a write-down or other assets. Maybe you could review or share with us what are these other assets of 2045 figure? Thank you.

The next question is from Roman Filkin, Prosperity your line is open.

Roman Filkin

Hello. I will wait for the answer for the previous question first, please.

Timur Akhmedzhanov

Yes, thanks, Roman. So the previous question - the other - the other item that was written off. This relates to the – well, to the fact that it's an accounts receivable that we decided to write-off at this stage. But we continue to - we continue to carry out work on potential recovery of these accounts receivable and probably we will have some results either by the end of this year or in 2020.

Roman Filkin

Okay. Then I suppose, I may proceed with my questions.

Timur Akhmedzhanov

Yes, please.

Roman Filkin

Yes. I have one question regarding your modernization program in the Far East. So, could you please tell us when do you expect any update on this particular matter in terms of this modernization of 1.3 gigawatts?

So when do you expect the key parameters and CapEx volumes to be approved? And in general, maybe you can guide us when could we expect any first capital expenditures of these modernization projects?

Dmitriy Denisov

Roman, thanks for your question. So, there are no major updates here. Basically, we are still working with the regulator on approval of the rate of return. We expect a decision potentially in early 2020. We're doing - we have started feasibility studies for all of these projects and we expect that the final cost estimate will be also in 2020. And the first CapEx outlays, we don't expect as we have communicated earlier than in 2021.

Roman Filkin

Okay. Thank you. And maybe, one short question regarding this - to clarify these subsidies on the wholesale markets according to this 895 government order. If you look at your financial statements it says that for the nine months, you received actually just RUB 18.3 billion versus almost RUB 20 billion last year.

So, do you expect some pickup in the Q4 this year versus last year in order to reach this particular amount you mentioned?

Dmitriy Denisov

Roman, so, to answer your question, the regulatory periods for – to receive the surcharge is 11 months. The amount that we should receive in 2019 is RUB 32 billion. And so, we expect the full amount to be received by the end of this year.

But you should also take into account that this surcharge goes to the consumers and the suppliers in the Far East and even though RusHydro Group is the largest supplier of electricity and heat in the Far East and there are other suppliers and other players, as well. So, this RUB 32 billion is for the whole Far East and not just RusHydro.

Roman Filkin

Okay. I see. Thank you.

The next question is from Anastasia Tikhonova. Your line is now open.

Vladimir Sklyar

Hello. Hi this is Vladimir Sklyar from VTB Capital. Sorry, my phone didn’t take questions. I guess I'm done. So I just sneak way around. So, I have three questions. First one is on, Sakhalin. The power plant according to the news went down essentially in the first week of operations. How is the operational status these days? Is it working fine? Or any issues?

To follow up on this if you won’t get a tariff arrangement for Sakhalin, you mentioned until the year-end, will the auditors require you to write-off all of the value of Sakhalinskaya GRES in this year results? Or what kind of approach will be used for DCF calculation?

And taken into account, you don't have a tariff right now. At what price are you selling electricity right now? Or you are just given it free of charge to all the people of Russian Far East? And one final one, Sakhalin is that’s around the launch date, there was a meeting between CEO of RusHydro and Governor of Sakhalin, where you mentioned a figure of RUB 35 billion of CapEx to modernize Sakhalin Energy System.

Can you maybe give us some estimate, is it more than you spend right now over what period of time, RUB 35 billion will be spent. Will it lead to increase of Far Eastern CapEx. Now, this is my first batch of questions.

My second batch is, of course, in this revolutionary statement by CFO of RusHydro yesterday on 10 gigawatts of Pumped Storage hydro plants - plant needed in Russia until 2013. The question is, does the 10 gigawatts include - estimate includes Zagor which you will construct as Zagorskaya gas 2 or not? And second of all, is this just an estimate right in the minds of the managers? Or there is some real on the ground work and economic calculations being done on this estimated CapEx?

And my final question is on SUEK deal, which is in works and maybe would do you have some preliminary estimate if the deal is realized will have any impact on your IFRS results. Do the assets you planning to divest to sell to swap for shares have any book value in IFRS. What kind of book value is this? And will they be follow-up write-offs on your - in your IFS numbers next year? Thank you.

George Rizhinashvili

Vladimir, thanks for your questions. Now, first of all, regarding the accident at Sakhalinskaya plant. So, we are working to resolve the issue and we - it earlier that the plant should be fully operational in early 2020, because now the heating period has already started. And of course, there won't be any disruptions or electricity or heat supply in Sakhalin and for the households for the industry. So, we don't expect that these accidents will have any lasting effects.

Now, regarding the tariff for the new Sakhalinskaya thermal power plants, as we said, we expect the tariff decision by the end of this year. But even if there are some delays, we still think that the tariff decision will appear in early 2020. And in our IFRS, which we aim to finalize in March 2020. We can already book the value of these assets with the final tariff decision.

Now, regarding this statement by the CEO two modernize energy infrastructure and grid infrastructure in Sakhalin. So this plan and program is still in developments. We don't expect it to be sourced from our own cash and from our own sources. So, we are negotiating with the local governments, with the federal authorities on finding the external funding sources for this plan, which is basically the same for these statements regarding the pumped storage capacity.

So, it's not like RusHydro has concrete plans right now to build 10 gigawatts of pumped storage capacity. It's, as you rightly mentioned in your comments, it's a need for the power system in the long-term that should be satisfied at some point. And some mechanism should be developed by the regulator and RusHydro. We'll be ready when these mechanisms appear.

Dmitriy Denisov

And let me answering your last question about SUEK swap deal. We do not expect that it can be a significant impact on our IFRS because the terms of deal do not include any cash payments. We think it will be non-cash swap deal.

Timur Akhmedzhanov

Vladimir, does this answer your questions?

Vladimir Sklyar

Yes, most of them. Thank you very much. Thank you.

The next question is a follow-up question from [Indiscernible] Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello again. Just short questions just to clarify. I didn’t hear it quite clear about the comment of distribution of contribution of Zaramagaskaya hydropower plant to the financial. So you quoted the sum of RUB 10 billion. So what does it be, is it RUB 10 billion is it contribution from DPM only? Or is it total revenue, annual revenue from Zaramagaskaya hydropower plant or something else? Could you clarify please?

Dmitriy Denisov

So, this is this is basically the capacity payments we are talking about. But historically, almost all of these capacity payments goes straight to EBITDA.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. That’s helpful.

We have another follow-up question. It is from Igor Goncharov. Your line is open.

Igor Goncharov

Yes, thank you very much for the – letting me to follow-up. On the CapEx, you mentioned that CapEx for 2019 can reduce to something around RUB 100 billion. Is that this number is inclusive or exclusive for VAT? And then, on this pumped storage idea, just to clarify, is there any specific discussions with the government in this respect? Or is this purely a preposition of RusHydro at this stage - at this stage? Thank you.

Dmitriy Denisov

Igor, so, yes. The CapEx numbers are included for value-added tax. Second, the idea about the pumped storage, well, we have - let's say, just initiated the issue. But this is something that we have talked about that the power system in the long-term will need more maneuverable capacity that will allow stabilization of the power system and will also improve the outputs and increase the output from hydropower plants.

And in the longer-term, it will also allow the decrease in the power prices. But yes, this is the idea that we have floated and we have started to discuss it with the regulator, the system operator. And of course, we're now working on the potential mechanism and on - that would guarantee regulated and guaranteed rate of return for such investments.

George Rizhinashvili

And just one addition, speaking about Sakhalinska government power plant advised that the commissioning is expected by the end of first part of next year. So, we hope to launch it in the end of second quarter. Thank you.

Igor Goncharov

Okay thank you very much for the answers.

We have another follow-up question is from Alexey Adonin, Veles Capital. Your line is now open.

Alexey Adonin

Yes. I have a tiny follow-up about aluminum project. As far as I know the latest news was that the total cost increased up to more than RUB 20 billion. What is your - or maybe you could give us an update and what is your position? Do you risk maximum RUB 5 billion or RusHydro might be – like forced to pay more if the total CapEx of this project goes up? Thank you.

Dmitriy Denisov

Alexey, we don't quite understand where you take this assumption. So, currently, our cost estimate for this project is around RUB 20 billion. RUB 13 billion, as you know, should be received via share capital from the Federal budget. And currently, the total amount of cash that could be used from RusHydro funds is approved by the Board of Directors at around RUB 5 billion.

Alexey Adonin

Yes, I am talking about that 13 plus 5 is it’s like 18, but the total CapEx goes up to physically RUB 21 billion. Yes, so, like, there is some additional cash needed, no?

Dmitriy Denisov

So, this year, we have already received RUB 7 billion. Next year, we expect to receive RUB 6 billion from the Federal budget, as well. And after that, we will probably talk to the Board of Directors about how to potentially cover the additional need for this project if it arises.

Alexey Adonin

Okay. Thank you.

Timur Akhmedzhanov

Dear colleagues, we have time for one more question.

We have a follow-up question from Sergey Garamita, Raiffeisenbank. Your line is now open.

Sergey Garamita

Yes. Thank you. I just didn't quite catch the figure for CapEx for this year. It's RUB 100 net of VAT, right? And what's the guidance for CapEx for next year? So now that, we know that modernization CapEx shouldn't be incorporated next year. What's the figure for next year? Is it still the same as in the previous presentation or not? Thank you.

Dmitriy Denisov

Sergey, so, yes, the CapEx projection for this year approved earlier by this year and by the Board of Directors is over - a bit over RUB 100 billion including value-added tax. For the next year, as I said, we will provide an update earlier - early 2020 and regarding the modernization CapEx, as well.

Sergey Garamita

Okay. Thank you.

Timur Akhmedzhanov

No further questions. So, thanks for the questions you already asked. And so, if you have any further questions, don't hesitate to contact us by email or by phone. Have a good evening. Bye, bye.

