Assessing An Investment In Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial has lost more than half its value in the past 18 months as the low-volatility, low-volume trading environment has hurt its performance.

Today, we look at a 'Busted IPO' from the financial sector that has lost approximately 50% of its value since the stock saw all-time highs in early 2018. Will recent steps including an acquisition get the firm back on track? We take a deeper look at that question in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

New York based Virtu Financial (VIRT) is a technology-enabled market maker and execution services provider in the cash, futures, and options markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and went public in 2015, raising net proceeds of $336 million at $19 a share. It has three classes of common stock. The publicly traded A shares (as well as the C shares) bestow 1 vote per share whereas the D shares confer 10 votes. Both the C and D shares are convertible into A shares on a one-for-one basis. Company founder and current Chairman Emeritus Vincent Viola controls the majority of the voting power. Virtu's stock trades a little south of $17 per share and commands a market cap of ~$2 billion.

The company generates the preponderance of its revenue through market making activity (i.e. buying on the bid and selling on the ask) in U.S. equities and by charging a commission when acting as an agent in financial instruments in which it does not make a market (e.g. stocks that trade on the NYSE). Generally speaking, the greater the market volatility and the greater the trading volume, the more money Virtu generates.

One of the distinguishing characteristics of the company is that it is purely a trading and execution house. It does not have a research or investment banking division like many Wall Street firms. As such, Virtu does not receive order flow from institutions (e.g. mutual funds, hedge funds, pensions) as payment for its analysis of financial instruments nor from individual investors. Instead, it provides its customers with trading analytics (e.g. an evaluation of how much money the customer saved versus the advertised bid or ask at the time of execution), which is technology driven - meaning relatively low overhead.

Business Units

Virtu disaggregates its revenue into two segments: market making and Execution Services.

Market making commits capital to facilitate customer order flow in ~25,000 securities worldwide. It was the company's original business and was responsible for 2019 YTD (September 30th) revenue of $765.0 million and income of $99.9 million, which is down significantly from the $986.4 million and $262.9 million figures (respectively) posted over the prior year period. The 22% drop in market making revenue is a function of many factors including the low-volatility environment. Volatility forces money managers and individual investors into decisions, which increases trading volume. Also, hedge funds, typically the most active traders in the market, have suffered outflows as their underperformance relative to lower-cost funds continues. In fact, August 2019 marked the first time that assets in US index-based equity mutual funds and ETFs topped those in active stock funds.

Execution Services is Virtu's agency business, where it executes trades in equities, ETFs, fixed income, currencies, and commodities for institutions, banks, and broker-dealers in exchange for a commission. This division's performance is also a function of market volume but also of commission rates, which have reached zero in the online world. Execution Services generated a loss of $95.3 million on revenue of $359.9 million 3Q19YTD.

Pivot to the Customer

The company has evolved from a high-speed trading firm to one with a customer base. This transformation was accomplished through two acquisitions. First, Virtu purchased rival Knight Capital Group for $1.4 billion in 2017, giving it a business that executes orders for retail brokerages. The company then bought institutional broker Investment Technology Group (ITG) for $1 billion on March 1, 2019. ITG's relationships with big institutional investors expand Virtu's order flow while Virtu's technology superimposed on legacy ITG products should generate an additional $25 to $50 million of revenue opportunities. Additionally, the combination should generate ~$177 million of cost synergies by YE20 and has already freed up more than $100 million of previously 'required' capital.

In addition to growing through acquisition, Virtu is growing organically by adding an ATM services department, a third-party execution desk, an ETF block trading business, and an expanded options market making operation. None of these adds have required a meaningful uptick in capital, keeping within the firm's mandate to leverage its technology and execution expertise to drive revenue and not carry proprietary positions on its books.

Since its capital is only committed to execute orders, factors out of Virtu's control - market volume and volatility - are the biggest bellwethers of profitability. As a result, its stock has more than halved in the past 18 months - trading near 52-week lows - as volatility (with the exception of 4Q18) and volume have stagnated while zero commissions for trades dominate the headlines.

3Q19 Report

Against this backdrop, Virtu reported 3Q19 Adj. earnings of $0.21 a share on revenue of $385.4 million compared to $0.22 on revenue of $295.1 million in the prior year period, representing a $0.01 miss versus Street consensus. Adj. EBITDA in the quarter was $103.9 million, up 18% from $88.3 million in the prior year period. The upticks in revenue and Adj. EBITDA were the result of ITG's contribution. The better indicator of the business environment was the "trading income, net" line - essentially its market making segment - which reflected a 7% decrease to $220.1 million.

Despite the tough environment, Virtu had a solid quarter operationally. The ongoing integration of ITG is ahead of schedule and management's original cost synergy estimate of $123 million has been revised to the aforementioned $177 million. Virtu also refinanced $500 million of notes, lowering the interest rate from 6.75% to 4.8%, saving itself $9.75 million annually.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Also, to pay for its acquisition of ITG, Virtu took on an additional $1.1 billion of debt. After the close of 3Q19, the company paid down $50 million of that debt, making a total of $100 million since the merger's close. As of September 30, 2019, Virtu held cash of $372.2 million and debt of $1.9 billion (when the most recent $50 million prepayment is factored into algebra). Its leverage ratio is ~3 presently but will likely rise north of 3.5 at the end of the year as its strong 4Q18 (in which it generated $195.1 million of Adj. EBITDA) is dropped from the calculation.

With that said, Virtu is in solid financial shape. The company pays a $0.24 quarterly dividend for an eye-catching current yield of 5.9%. Virtu had a share repurchase program in place under which it acquired 2.6 million shares from February 2018 through September 2019. Owing to the ITG acquisition, management's focus has shifted to paying down debt. As such, the program was not renewed when it expired at the end of 3Q19.

Virtu didn't inspire much positive reaction from the analyst community with its 3Q19 earnings report. UBS downgraded the company from a buy to a hold, citing the challenging environment. Overall, there are four buy, one outperform, and four hold ratings on Virtu. Their median twelve-month price target is $18.50.

CEO Douglas Cifu's concern about the trading environment is outweighed by the company's current yield based on his recent purchases of Virtu stock. He bought 10,000 shares in September 2019 and 20,000 shares after the November 5th earnings report. He now owns 255,000 shares.

Verdict

The company's integration with ITG is ahead of schedule and should dampen its earnings volatility. Virtu is headed in the right direction as its two major acquisitions have increased order flow and product offerings. However, as Virtu battles the strong headwinds of passivity and technology-driven lower commissions, it's a question of if it's in the right business. Virtu is certainly poised to capitalize when trading volumes increase. While you wait, you're getting paid nearly 6%. Therefore, Virtu has enough going for it to be a 'watch item' holding but not enough attributes at this time to merit a larger stake in our opinion.

