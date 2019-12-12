Sentiment Shifts Negative, Gaps Get Filled

It is better to do it right than right away. - George Soros

As I mentioned this week in The Lead-Lag Report, one of the indicators we watch for the markets is how investors are feeling about the market. On December 4, the AAII Investor Sentiment Survey showed a decrease in bullish sentiment, which actually might be a good thing for the S&P 500 (SPY). Generally, as equities pull of their highs, so too will sentiment, and we saw that negativity in the three weeks since its recent bullish peak of 40.7%. Despite the markets only coming off its highs in the last week, this was actually the third consecutive week with a decline with the reading at 31.72% - the lowest since October 10th when it read at 20.31%. Sentiment remains below its historical average for the 17th week in a row. So, should you run for the hills as everyone else is?

While investors are becoming less bullish, they are not becoming more bearish either, an interesting anomaly. Bearish sentiment decreased to 29.1% this week, flipping trend from the prior three increases. What does that add up to? Investors are more neutral as a large jump to 39.2% showed, well above the historical average. I think this implies that investors have made a ton of nice gains after the market run this year and do not worry about losing those gains as much. Especially, if you have exposure to certain names like Roku +273% (ROKU), Snap +136% (SNAP), and AMD +88% (AMD), a small pullback wouldn't hurt as much.

We did see some major technical gaps close on the market rally Wednesday and Thursday this week, which is actually pretty bullish for the market as a whole to see these reversals so quick. The first example, the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE), has seen very strong gains over the last three months thanks to stronger credit markets and some pretty solid Q3 earnings. The bounce this week should help the rally continue upwards. Tech (XLK) does need to follow through in the next week but has filled a small gap here. And finally, the gap for the MSCI Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) crushed it this week and gapped higher. I would expect to see new highs in December absent of any large trade disruptions.

Given that sentiment was clearly stuck in the neutral range, not overly bearish or bullish, and that we saw some major market indices close technical gaps so quickly, we can take this as a bullish indicator going forward. The few days of decline in markets gave a lot of investors pause, but with trade going seemingly well, consumer spending strong for the holiday season, and interest rates firmly on hold, we can expect markets to keep up the momentum through 2020.

