Platinum Sits At The Top Of Its Recent Trading Range

Platinum is a unique metal. Compared to the other three precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, platinum offers advantages. As an industrial metal, platinum is the densest and has the highest resistance to heat. Platinum is rare. Annual platinum mine output is less than ten times the production of gold. Platinum is a metal used in jewelry, and it is a financial asset that used to have the nickname "rich person's gold."

2019 has been a bullish year for precious metals. All of the four of the exchange-traded continuous contracts have posted gains compared to their price levels at the end of 2018. Palladium prices have been explosive this year. Gold broke out to the upside from a technical perspective. Silver is higher, and so is platinum. However, platinum's performance over the past years has been the weakest in the sector. Platinum is a unique metal, but the price action has made it ordinary. Platinum has been a little less precious than its brethren, which creates a situation where it offers a compelling value proposition at under $1000 per ounce as we head into a new decade in less than one month.

The most direct route for investment in platinum is via the physical coins and bars offered by dealers around the world. The NYMEX futures market provides for a delivery mechanism, which allows for the smooth convergence of physical and futures prices during delivery periods. For those looking to invest in platinum's value proposition without holding the metal or entering into the future arena, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT) provides an alternative. The ETF holds 100% of its net assets in physical platinum bullion.

Horrible performance over the past years

Precious metals have done well in 2019, but rallies in gold and silver began in the early 2000s, and platinum group metals have also moved to the upside. Platinum has been a laggard in the sector.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of NYMEX platinum futures highlights that before 2006, the price had not traded above the 1980 peak at $1045 per ounce. In early 2008, the price exploded to its all-time peak at $2308.80 per ounce, but by the end of that year, platinum fell to a low at $761.80. The price implosion did lots of damage to the investment attraction of the metal as many market participants got burned when the price fell like a stone.

When gold rose to its all-time high in 2011 at $1920.70, platinum recovered to $1918.50. Since then, the price has made lower highs and lower lows. The quarterly chart shows that at just over $945 on December 12, price momentum and relative strength indicators turned higher on the long-term chart.

Given the price action in other precious metals, it may be only a matter of time before platinum stages a significant comeback as the metal offers the most compelling value proposition in the precious metals sector these days.

Gold outperformed the rarer metal

In June 2019, gold broke out of a $331.30 trading band that had contained the price of the yellow metal since 2014. The move above the 2016 high at $1377.50 per ounce was a continuation of the bull market in gold that began in the early 2000s. Gold reached a high at $1559.80 in early September and has retreated to around the $1470 level as of December 10. The yellow metal has yet to return to its critical level of technical support at $1377.50 since June.

Meanwhile, gold continues to outperform platinum.

Source: CQG

As the long-term chart of platinum minus gold futures illustrates, platinum spent lots of time trading at a premium to gold over the past four and one-half decades. In 2014, the price of platinum moved below gold, and it has not returned to a premium against the yellow metal. Recently, strength in gold pushed platinum's discount to a low at over $590 per ounce. At a $520 discount on December 12, platinum remains depressed against the yellow metal, which is a commentary on investor behavior. Platinum is ten times rarer than gold. The vast majority of platinum output each year comes from South Africa and Russia. In Russia, platinum production is a byproduct of nickel mining in the Norilsk region of Siberia. Gold production is ubiquitous. Platinum is a rare metal, but since 2014, it has been anything but "rich person's gold."

The bottom line is that platinum is historically inexpensive when compared to gold.

Palladium blows away its sister metal

Platinum, palladium, and rhodium are platinum group metals. Of the three, platinum has the highest resistance to heat and the highest density. Platinum group metals are precious, but they all have a myriad of industrial applications. Like platinum, South Africa and Russia produce the lion's share of annual supplies of these metals.

Palladium is a metal that trades on the NYMEX division of the CME futures exchange.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of NYMEX palladium futures shows that the metal reached a record high at $1090 in early 2001. After trading to a low of $451.50 per ounce in early 2016, when other commodities and precious metals declined to multiyear lows, the price of palladium exploded to the upside. In 2017 palladium rose above its 2001 peak. Since then, the price action has been nothing short of a rocket ship. Palladium's most recent high came this week when the price of the metal rose to $1915 in the futures market.

Source: CQG

The long-term chart of the price of platinum minus the price of palladium shows that platinum reached an all-time peak against its sister metal in 2011 when it traded to a premium of over $1600 per ounce. In 2017, platinum slipped to a discount against palladium, which has been steadily increasing. As of December 12, 2019, platinum was trading at just under a $970 discount to palladium. Since 2011, the shift in the value for both metals is around $2700 per ounce, more than the current value of each metal.

Palladium has been a precious metal, while platinum has lagged.

Rhodium insults its fellow PGM

Rhodium is a physical platinum group metal that does not trade on any futures exchange. Rhodium on trades in the physical market and is a byproduct of platinum production in South Africa.

The weak price action in the platinum market caused South African producers to cut back on higher-cost output found deep in the crust of the earth. The decline in production has created a deficit in the rhodium market where demand is at a level that is higher than nearby supplies of the metal. In 2016, when platinum, palladium, and other metals and commodities hit lows, rhodium traded to bottom at around $575 per ounce.

Source: Kitco

The chart shows that since 2016, the price of rhodium has moved dramatically higher. The latest midpoint rhodium price on December 12 was at $5850 per ounce, ten times higher than in 2016. Rhodium has outperformed not only platinum but also palladium, which has been a bullish beast. In early 2016, platinum was trading at a premium to rhodium. On December 12, the discount was around $4900 per ounce.

The bottom line when it comes to platinum is that the price of the rare precious and industrial metal is historically inexpensive compared to gold, palladium, and rhodium.

Could 2020 usher in a new decade for platinum bulls? PPLT for long positions

Platinum's underperformance over the past years creates a compelling opportunity for investors and traders. However, we have learned that price divergence can last for long periods and can rise to levels that defy fundamentals.

As we move into a new decade, we could eventually see a period of mean reversion when platinum finally begins to outperform the price action in gold, palladium, and rhodium. When it comes to investing in platinum, at $946 per ounce on December 12, the downside risk is a lot lower than the upside potential for the price of the metal.

The most direct route for investment in platinum is via the bars and coins offered by dealers around the world. The NYMEX futures market provides an alternative as it has a physical delivery mechanism. In the world of ETFs, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product is available to any market participant with a standard equity account. The most recent top holdings of PPLT include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

PPLT moves higher and lower with the price of platinum and is an excellent proxy for the metal. The most liquid platinum ETF product has net assets of $699.65 million, trades an average of 98,040 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.60%. Each share of PPLT reflects the price action of one-tenth of an ounce of platinum.

The price of nearby January NYMEX platinum futures moved from $867.80 on November 12 to $951.40 on December 12 or 9.6%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, PPLT rallied from $81.62 to $89.44 per share or 9.58%.

If the new decade is going to be a time where platinum finally reflects its value proposition in the precious metals sector, PPLT could be an excellent tool as it tracks the price of the metal while sitting in a stock portfolio.

