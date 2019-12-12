Valeo Makes Its Case For Long-Term Electrification Leadership, But Analysts Still Obsessed With Near-Term Costs

“It takes money to make money” is a well-worn cliché, but the sell-side remains fixated on the R&D investments and JV losses Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) (FR.PA) is absorbing as part of its efforts to build a leading platform of passenger vehicle electrification technology. I can’t and won’t argue that Valeo’s margins today are great compared to peers, and I likewise won’t argue that there is still ample uncertainty as to what the long-term profitability of EV parts and systems will be, but I believe Valeo is making prudent investments to build a long-term business. Unfortunately, analysts and investors are often obsessed with the short term.

I continue to like Valeo shares, even though the stock has rallied some on strong third quarter results. With investors selling the stock after a capital markets day that didn’t adequately address concerns about near-term profitability, I think this is a name for more risk-tolerant investors to consider.

A Consistent Message, With More Detail

I can’t say that Valeo management didn’t offer up a lot of new information in its capital markets day presentations (there were close to 200 slides), but I also can’t say that there was any information that really changes the core arguments on the stock. Valeo outlined quite clearly how it is building out a strong portfolio of components and systems for electrification and driver safety/automation, and equally clearly that management is willing to invest considerable sums to support this effort in the interest of greater long-term market share and content per vehicle.

Management set out a goal of 500bp revenue outperformance relative to underlying vehicle production over the next three years, but this is more or less where many on the sell-side already were at in their models. Content growth will drive practically all of this outgrowth, with Valeo management spotlighting several vehicle programs where they have gained content relative to prior iterations. If anything, I’d argue that this presentation highlighted the value of Valeo’s diverse portfolio, with multiple wins for cameras, lighting, and comfort, as well as electrical system wins like 48V and inverters.

Management also laid out a target of 15% EBITDA margin before 2022. The sell-side was previously at 13%, and 13% also happens to be the prior peak profitability, so this looks arguably ambitious. On the positive side, R&D spending reductions should add about a point and the ramp-up of programs in China (which tend to be more profitable across the industry) should likewise help. Guidance for EUR 1.3 billion to 1.5 billion in FCF from 2020 to 2022 was better than my prior estimate (EUR 1.25B) and likewise the prior sell-side average (EUR 1.4B).

The biggest downside to the financial guidance was with the company’s high-voltage joint venture with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). This partnership jumpstarted Valeo’s efforts in electrification, including its inverter, charger, and e-drive offerings, but the Street has been fixated on the losses this JV is incurring. Management acknowledged that this JV has accumulated EUR 1.2 billion in negative free cash flow so far and that break-even will occur a year later than previously guided (2022 vs. 2021). Management also laid out a target of 12%+ EBITDA margins in 2024 and beyond on EUR 2B-plus in revenue.

I continue to be frustrated with the obsession many analysts and some investors have with the R&D costs that companies like BorgWarner (BWA), Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY), Dana (DAN), Delphi (DLPH), and Valeo are absorbing to develop their EV platforms. Electrification pretty much has to happen, particularly when you consider the impact of ongoing vehicle sales growth in China, and it takes money to develop new technologies. Would they argue that pharmaceutical companies shouldn’t spend on R&D to develop new drugs? Come to think of it, that’s exactly what some of them have argued, which is why we now have some Big Pharma companies that focus more on M&A, cost-cutting, and price hikes to generate growth than actual drug development.

Improving Underlying Momentum

I was very happy to see Valeo hit its own targets for accelerating business momentum in the second half of the year. Third quarter results saw about 5% organic growth in original equipment, outgrowing global production by almost 8%, with 14% outgrowth in North America, 11% outgrowth in China, and 5% outgrowth in the EU. I was particularly encouraged by how broad the outperformance was, with all units outperforming underlying production – Comfort outperformed by 8%, Powertrain by 9%, Thermal by 4%, and Visibility by 11%.

Like virtually every supplier, Valeo lowered its guidance for full-year production, with management expecting 2019 to be down 6% versus a 4% decline previously. I’d also note that the emerging consensus among many (if not most) parts suppliers is that 2020 will see another decline on the order of 3% or so. Management believes it can achieve similar, if not better, outperformance in the fourth quarter as in the third quarter, and likewise into 2020 as multiple new programs launch.

Margins will be the most controversial part of this story for the foreseeable future. Management did guide toward a gradual reduction in R&D spending as a percentage of sales (from 10.6% in 2019 to 9.4% in 2022), as well as capex spending, and the company should start benefiting from new launches in lighting, driver safety and mild hybrids. Several new models are launching in 2020 with Valeo equipment on board, and not only should Valeo start earning returns on past R&D investments in those technologies, but these content wins should support healthy gross margins.

The Outlook

I can’t do justice to Valeo’s presentation in a single readable article, so I strongly encourage interested readers to go look for themselves if they are interested in more of the details of what Valeo is working on. In short, I continue to believe that there will be multiple winners as auto OEMs electrify, but that Valeo (as well as BorgWarner) will be among the winners.

I also see some underrated potential for Valeo winning business outside its core light passenger vehicle market – the company recently formed a partnership with Dana for low-speed electric vehicles and hybrid e-AWD for PVs/crossovers, and Valeo could look at other partnership as a way of gaining exposure to SUVs, trucks, and commercial/off-road vehicles.

As far as my model goes, my revenue model is basically the same as before – I expect Valeo to generate mid single-digit revenue growth as it gains content on new hybrid and electric cars, as well as benefiting from increased efficiency content on traditional internal combustion models (dual-clutch systems, EGR, electric superchargers, et al).

I’m somewhat reluctantly raising my near-term margin and FCF assumptions, though I fully acknowledge that Valeo management has underestimated the Siemens JV losses (a valid area/point of criticism). On a more positive note, management highlighted the extent to which R&D spending is heavily weighted to the early years of a program, so getting the first generation of hybrid and electric vehicles on the road should generate some operating leverage. I am modestly increasing my out-year assumptions as well to account for lower R&D and capex spending. All told, the cumulative change in my 2019-2028 FCF estimates is about 9%.

For all of the consternation over Valeo’s margins, the shares trade below where they otherwise should on the basis of margins (even factoring in the JV losses), and both cash flow and margins support a fair value in the high EUR 30s (or low $20s for the ADRs).

The Bottom Line

Being bullish on Valeo is a contrarian call, and it’s one that has only started working relatively recently - the shares are down 17% from the time of my first article back in May 2014, though many other parts suppliers including BorgWarner, Conti, and Dana have had rough runs over that time too. I still believe this story can and will work, and with Valeo about to see a slate of new launches over the next three years, I continue to believe this is a good name to consider for its leverage to the vehicle electrification trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.