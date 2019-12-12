Ucommune Begins U.S. IPO Process

Reminiscent of the failed WeWork IPO, UK has grown quickly but has produced high and increasing operating and net losses as well as increasing cash burn.

The company provides co-working and related services to businesses and individuals in China.

Ucommune has filed to raise expansion capital from U.S. public investors.

Quick Take

Ucommune Group Holdings (UK) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a co-working space and related services provider to individuals and businesses in China.

UK has grown quickly but is producing large and increasing operating losses and cash burn.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based Ucommune was founded to provide real estate as a service to businesses and individuals in 171 cities throughout the PRC.

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman and CEO Daqing Mao, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously EVP China for China Vanke Co. (HK:2202) and was a senior architect at Nikken Sekkei (Singapore).

Below is a brief overview video of Ucommune China:

Source: Ucommune China

The company’s primary offerings include:

Real estate space for rent

U Plus Services

U Studio asset light services

U Design custom services

Design build services

Advertising & branding

Partner services for a wide range of categories

Ucommune has received at least $506.2 million from investors including Ambitious World and Starry Shore Company.

Customer Acquisition

The firm obtains larger customers from a dedicated sales and marketing team.

UK also connects with real estate agents to provide promotions for targeted locations.The company also uses online platforms to search for prospective customers based on their location and interests.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 5.5% 2018 10.0% 2017 14.8%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, rose to 12.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 12.0 2018 6.1

Source: Company registration statement

Average Annual Revenue per Workstation has surged to $2,244, per the table below:

Average Annualized Revenue Per Workstation Period ARPW Variance Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $2,244.03 127.8% 2018 $985.05 -6.4% 2017 $1,052.00

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 report by China Real Estate Chamber of Commerce, the amount of co-working space in China grew by nearly 60% in the first ten months of 2018.

But, many co-working locations were less than 50% leased indicating a real plateau in adoption of the industry.

In response, many co-working space operators have turned to expanding their service offering, and it appears Ucommune is no different in this regard.

Major competitive vendors include:

MyDreamPlus

Kr Space

Management says its offerings are comprehensive and provide greater value than just leasing office space by virtue of its partnerships, location, technology capabilities and ability to attract quality personnel.

Financial Performance

Ucommune’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

topline revenue

gross profit

gross margin

operating

cash flow

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 122,356,000 194.9% 2018 $ 62,748,000 154.9% 2017 $ 24,616,765 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (18,728,000) -21.3% 2018 $ (30,094,000) 43.1% 2017 $ (21,033,529) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 -15.31% 2018 -47.96% 2017 -85.44% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (78,542,000) -64.2% 2018 $ (63,922,000) -101.9% 2017 $ (58,804,412) -238.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (80,136,000) 2018 $ (62,279,000) 2017 $ (54,834,706) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (32,399,000) 2018 $ (7,285,000) 2017 $ (22,319,853)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, Ucommune had $23.4 million in cash and $436.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($49.6 million).

IPO Details

Ucommune intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, although the final amount may differ.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the Class B shareholder, the company founder, will be entitled to 15 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of shares into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for expanding our spaces and services offerings;for strengthening our technologies; andfor working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Haitong International, China Renaissance, The Core Securities, Prime Number Capital, and CRIC Securities.

Commentary

Ucommune is seeking U.S. public investment capital to fuel its expansion plans in China and even overseas.

The company is generating gross losses, increasing operating losses and high operational cash burn, similar to the failed WeWork (WE) IPO earlier in 2019.

Sales and marketing expenses are dropping as revenues increase; its sales & marketing efficiency rate has increased. Both are positive signals as to its marketing efforts.

The market opportunity for co-working space services in China is in danger of topping out and turning into a battle for market share, with the resulting downward pressure on pricing a very real concern.

Ucommune has a difficult story to sell to U.S. investors, as the firm has pursued topline revenue growth and market share at high cost with no discernible path to profitability and sharply increased use of cash in operations.

As with WeWork, Ucommune’s assumptions on valuation will be critical.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.