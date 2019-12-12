Alibaba Soars As Tencent Stumbles

Tencent faces a number of major challenges in the next few quarters which can limit its growth.

The fundamentals of Alibaba look much better than Tencent in the next few quarters.

Alibaba (BABA) has outperformed its arch-rival Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) in 2019. The year-to-date return on Alibaba stock is 47% while Tencent has increased by only 8%. Alibaba's return has also surpassed S&P index which has shown YTD growth of 26%. Even after the recent rally in Alibaba stock, it is trading at a big discount to Tencent. Alibaba's trailing twelve months P/E ratio is 24 while Tencent is trading at a 32.5 P/E ratio.

Alibaba's fundamentals for the next few quarters look quite strong. It is showing strong growth in New Retail initiatives while cloud segment and core commerce continue to grow at a respectable rate. On the other hand, Tencent is facing strong competition in its core business from ByteDance (BDNCE). CNBC reported that consultancy firm R3 has estimated ByteDance's digital ad share to be 17% while Tencent is at 14%. Alibaba is in the lead at 33% market share.

The revenue growth rate in Tencent has fallen dramatically. This should force the company to allocate more resources to its core segments. We should see improvement in margins from Alibaba as the competition with Tencent reduces in a number of segments including cloud, payments, and digital media. This will be a huge boost to Alibaba's stock in 2020.

Performance in 2019

Alibaba has easily outperformed Tencent in a number of important metrics like revenue, net income, and EPS growth.

Alibaba's revenue growth has been higher than Tencent's since early 2018. This gap was maintained in 2019 when Tencent faced a number of headwinds in its advertising and gaming business. At the same time, Alibaba's net income has seen rapid improvement with the current rate much higher than Tencent's.

The main reason behind this divergence has been the saturation within Tencent's business and new growth initiatives launched by Alibaba. Wall Street has shown a favorable response to Alibaba's growth efforts. The quarterly results of the last two quarters have helped Alibaba deliver superior price growth compared to Tencent. Lower trade tensions have also helped Alibaba stock.

2020 and beyond

Despite the recent rally, Alibaba's stock is trading at a discount to Tencent when we look at P/E ratio. Tencent is trading at 32.5 times its trailing twelve months P/E ratio while Alibaba is trading at only 24 times. This shows that Alibaba stock has a long growth runway and should continue with this bullish rally as it closes the valuation gap with Tencent.

The next year should be favorable for Alibaba as the trade tensions should decrease due to the US presidential cycle. Alibaba is also making strong progress in its cloud business. This segment should be touching an annualized rate of $10 billion by the end of 2020. In the recent quarter, the cloud segment showed YoY growth of 64% with quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion.

Source: Alibaba filings

The EBITA margin of this segment was negative 6%. This is quite low compared to Amazon's (AMZN) AWS which has shown an operating margin of 25% in the recent quarter. There was a drop in operating margin of AWS but it is still way ahead of Alibaba cloud. Alibaba's management is currently focusing on cloud growth. As the cloud segment reaches a significant scale, we could see a smaller gap between the margins of AWS and Alibaba cloud.

This will help Alibaba improve the overall margins and EPS. It will also increase the standalone valuation of Alibaba cloud. Research firm Cowen has estimated the valuation of AWS at over $500 billion. As Alibaba reduces the revenue and margin gap with AWS, we should see a similarly high standalone valuation for Alibaba cloud.

Future competition with Tencent

Alibaba is competing with Tencent in almost all the business segments in which it operates. Tencent has heavily backed JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo (PDD) which are the main e-commerce rivals of Alibaba. There is also intense competition between Alibaba and Tencent in cloud, payments, and digital media services.

A slowdown in Tencent's core business is a very significant tailwind for Alibaba. This will force Tencent to invest heavily in improving its social media business and invest more in gaming and other services. If Tencent starts focusing more on its core business, it will allow Alibaba to improve its margins due to lower competition.

One of the most important segments in the near term will be the cloud space. It will be important to note the growth and margin trajectory of Alibaba and Tencent in the next few quarters. Currently, Alibaba has a market leadership position in this segment within China.

Alibaba's revenue and EPS estimates for two fiscal years ahead have increased significantly. This shows the strong growth forecasts for Alibaba in the next few quarters. As the company expands into new growth segments, we should see a better bullish sentiment towards the stock and an improvement in valuation multiple. The recent troubles in Tencent should also help Alibaba stock as the company starts showing progress in important segments like cloud and New Retail.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba will stand to gain a lot from slower growth in Tencent. Both these giants have been competing intensely in a number of segments. Tencent is currently facing challenges in its core business like advertising and gaming. This will force Tencent to focus on stabilizing these segments. It should also lead to lower price wars in segments like cloud and payments.

Despite the higher growth rate, Alibaba is trading at a big discount to Tencent. Lower trade tensions in the near term and Hong Kong listing should help Alibaba reduce the valuation gap with Tencent. This will improve the chances of a strong bullish rally in Alibaba's stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.