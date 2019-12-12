Occidental: Why Our Firm Pulled The Trigger

Selling off assets, this name is committed to the dividend and will still make ends meet even at $40 WTI.

We have really started to overweight energy for a medium- to long-term outlook. The point is stop worrying about the day-to-day unless you are specifically trading. If you are day trading, then own it. Otherwise, you should be 'trading' more week to week, while 'investing' in the medium and longer terms. Energy is volatile. If you cannot stomach it, you shouldn't trade. To win, you can't sit there and worry day to day.

That said, energy and oil related companies are one of the most attractive sectors for killer gains in the coming decade. Last month we bought into Occidental Petroleum (OXY) in our long-term accounts (Chris, Tara and Stephanie of team BAD BEAT all added). Why? The stock is at a 14-year low, despite management vowing to continue the current, rather hefty, dividend.

Discussion

Right now, the market HATES the acquisition Anadarko (APC). On an EV metric basis, OXY's bid was definitely a massive premium of about $15 billion for APC. While most oil and gas stocks were trading at pretty cheap valuations at the time, APC was one that, in our opinion, was actually close to fair value and now in retrospect, seems like it was likely a sizable overpayment. At the time, the deal did seem to be a bit overpriced, but there are synergies, even at $50 oil. Now, the stock has fallen under $40. This seems better than fair value!

This kind of pricing is suggestive that the market is pricing in a collapse in terms of commodity prices, however, the overall sector has not shared that outlook. As such, you should be starting to buy in a name like this. You are buying a quality company at a better than fair price. Even Warren Buffett bought in last quarter, and that was 10 points higher. We entered the name for a longer-term play.

Again, we aren't watching it day to day and caring about 1% moves. This is an investment. We see significant upside catalysts here. We see future synergies considering the huge overlap in the Permian Basin where OXY and the new purchase of APC assets are located.

They are talking about $3.5 billion of annual synergies promised. Let us be realistic. If the company can only deliver 25% of this, the fair value of the stock expands from $47-$48 to ~$54. This assumes oil remains in the very low $50s.

It would get better with higher oil. Can it rebound? Yes they will, but that does not mean it cannot get uglier before it gets better. That said, oil and gas will rebound. We believe oil will rebound toward more equilibrium. We just do not know when. It could turn sharply. It could take months. But we definitely see strong support in the high $40 range for oil, because below this the market forces are simply out of whack and are just not sustainable. So we think that is the time to buy. No one knows where oil is heading but we think risk is to the upside.

But this is why we caution you to watch production and supply overall. The decline in rig counts each week is helpful as well for pricing. The problem is that continued record high production in the United States means that supply is keeping pace if not exceeding demand. Therefore, prices are likely to trade mostly sideways, unless we get really bad heatwaves in the U.S., or extreme cold in the winter months. But the production curve must shift, or prices will be stuck here. That is the problem right now. But even if prices were stuck here in the high $50s, the stock is offering incredible value with a huge payout.

Huge payout

Management has stressed over and over that dividend maintenance is a top priority, but it is, of course, beholden to commodity prices, and the current leverage increase thanks to a big purchase that has made the price of oil even more important. That is the risk. Looking to the next decade, OXY believes it can cover the dividend and the capex at about $50/barrel, if we factor in the expected synergies from APC.

The company wants to sustainably grow the dividend per share and then deleverage. This will be achieved through asset sales, and they'll shift cash from the capital program to debt reduction if they are not meeting divestiture targets. Asset sales will likely meet targets, which will enable production to grow single digits. Share repurchases won't happen again until deleveraging is complete however. Management stated:

"we can and will protect our dividend in the event of any potential commodity price pressures, including, during the transition phase of our integration."

In 2020, if OXY is in a low $40 WTI price environment, they can still cover the dividend with hedges in place, and keep production flat with capital spending of $4.8 billion while remaining cash flow neutral. That is damn impressive. In 2021, OXY's breakeven position gets back down to $40 WTI with an unhedged position. As it continues to grow cash, it will drop below $40 WTI.

Translation? This company can strengthen in a weakening environment. Imagine what happens in a stronger environment

The company has a solid track record. We really like the management team here. We put in many hours of research into this name. While other companies are cutting or eliminating their dividends, this management team instituted a breakeven plan to continue to grow and strengthen the dividend. This is the type of leadership lacking in this sector. We would feel better with around $55/barrel or higher prices, and sustained there, but knowing management can keep the solvency going for years at $40 is impressive. What if oil moves higher?

Well, by 2021, assuming just a bit higher pricing, at $60 US oil, management expects this deal alone for APC, not counting planned production growth, would boost cash flow per share by 40%. If this happens along with Occidental's 5% long-term production growth plans, we see strength:

Accounting for tax-deductible interest expenses and drilling and development costs, OXY thinks that by 2021 this acquisition will result in 20% cash returns on capital employed:

By 2021, Occidental estimates that its cash returns on capital will rise to 22%, and its free cash flow yield will be 11%.

Already deleveraging, so keep that in mind

The company has already made a bunch of moves to raise cash since buying APC. Occidental aims to reduce the $40 billion of debt from the Anadarko purchase and has raised about $10 billion so far through sales of properties, including a liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique and oil production elsewhere in Africa. It has targeted $15 billion in proceeds by mid-2020.

Its latest offer covers about 190,000 net acres in Uinta Basin's Greater Natural Buttes gas field that could bring between $190 million to $240 million based on prior gas deals in the Rockies, according to a source familiar with the matter.

OXY also recently affirmed its strategic alliance with Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to develop 97K net acres of OXY-owned Midland Basin properties in west Texas. EC, will pay OXY $750M for a 49% stake in the joint venture and provide $750M in carried capital as it develops the acreage with OXY, which will operate and own a 51% interest. OXY also says it had completed sales of $200M in non-core assets and will use the proceeds to pay down debt further.

One headache has been Carl Icahn. He's been having battles with management for a while. He says Occidental Petroleum cannot achieve its new target for asset sales without a "fire sale" of assets, which could happen, but we are confident they finish at the higher end.

Take home

We have a committed management. The dividend is going to be maintained and you are getting 8% plus on an investment. Under $40 you can still get in below fair value. Even if oil falls to $40, the company can deliver. At $60 oil and then stabilizing, it will thrive. The risk-reward is strong here, and all three of the analysts on team BAD BEAT have purchased shares under $40. It is a rare occasion where we join Warren Buffett, who bought many points higher. This is a longer-term play, and one that is a fantastic bet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.