The Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) reported earnings on Tuesday, December 3, and beat estimates slightly. The company was helped by the retail, investment management side despite rising credit loss provisions – more on that later. The good is that they raised their dividend almost 3% to $1.06 per share, per quarter. The bottom line – they beat earnings per share posting $2.43 versus $2.41 expected. While these are generally good (or, at least, not bad), the stock price action is troublesome. Breaking down through moving averages per the chart below, and already near the top end of its 52-week range, this might be one to fade into 2020.

A restructuring shake-up

BMO took a big hit this quarter after announcing a $357 million after-tax restructuring charge related to firing – i.e. severance payments. This is concerning as BMO has restructured in the past without potential savings coming to fruition. This time, the company expects to generate expense savings of around $200 million in 2020 and run-rate savings of around $375 million by 2021. The market disagreed with their assessments, sending shares sharply lower after the announcement. Some of the concerns that were not really brought up were the ‘cost savings’ potential impact to employee morale, and BMO’s inability to absorb these monster restructuring costs. To be determined, just not on our dime.

A safe, steady dividend

One thing you can count on with BMO, among other Canadian banks like Royal Bank (RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Scotiabank (BNS), and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), is the dividend is safe. They increased the quarterly dividend by $0.03 to $1.06 a share, which was above many forecasts. BMO has paid a dividend since 1829 – and has had 190 years of consecutive payouts. At an attractive 4.25% yield, this is something that is certainly a boon for the stock. But what good is a 4.25% yield if the stock drops 10-20%? Also, it will be hard to increase that dividend when revenues are dropping and credit losses are increasing. BMO’s reported net income fell nearly 30% to $1.19 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.69 billion a year earlier, and they set aside $253 million for credit losses in the quarter, up 45% from a year earlier. No thank you.

The major question – the Canadian economy

One thing that is seemingly underappreciated in Canadian bank stocks is the risk that household debt levels are causing. Delinquency rates are moving higher as the cost of living, including servicing the massive debt levels, takes a bigger share of their disposable income. Housing, of course, is highly related to the economy, which Canadian banks like BMO have a large dependency on. Statistics Canada said credit market debt as a proportion to household disposable income was 177.1% in their most recent report. That means Canadians owed roughly $1.77 for every dollar of disposable income. That is NOT sustainable. While central bankers can slow down the demise, if the economy were to rush into a recession, the high amount of debt would exacerbate the issue and send the economy into a much worse state. That would be terrible for Canadian banks, and the Canadian economy. Again, not worth the risk for that 4.25% dividend yield.

Summing Up

The Canadian economy is highly levered, under-diversified, and poses a great risk to the Canadian financial sector. For what its worth, I do not think that these banks will be going to zero anytime soon. Canadian regulations provide much more security than, say, the U.S. during the financial crisis. But sometimes you have to step away and take a look at how companies historically have performed, and see if it's worth being in your portfolio. BMO for me is one to steer clear from. While you’ll collect that juicy dividend, you risk losing much more of your principal, especially if they fail at another restructuring.

