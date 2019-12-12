NZD/CAD To Fall With Bond Market Confirmation

A stop above the midpoint of the current trading range at around 0.8920 would produce a reward:risk ratio of over 3x.

Further downside would also complement the already existing bearish trend in NZD/CAD. If NZD/CAD were indeed to fall, a break of 0.8237 would be possible.

However, there is more room to fall given that the central bank rate differential is even more negative than the bond market (-0.75% versus -0.64%).

NZD/CAD is likely to fall, and it is likely to meet with resistance around 0.8920, which is the midpoint of the current, medium-term trading range.

The NZD/CAD is an interesting pair by virtue of both its constituents being associated with commodity prices. The Canadian dollar is known to maintain a generally positive correlation with oil prices, due to Canada's exports of oil products (i.e., as global oil prices rise, the Canadian dollar tends to strengthen as a result).

Per the Observatory of Economic Complexity, we can see that crude petroleum products represented approximately 14% of Canadian exports in 2017. Refined petroleum and petroleum gas represented a further 3.0% and 2.7% respectively.

(Image source: OEC.world)

The (generally) positive correlation between the Canadian dollar is visible on the chart below, which shows the Canadian dollar expressed in terms of the U.S. dollar, using daily candlesticks. The red line, set against the far-right y-axis, represents WTI crude oil prices.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein).

Since New Zealand's economy is not supported by oil exports, there is far less correlation, notwithstanding some degree of positive correlation, which is probably by virtue of the fact that both oil prices and the New Zealand dollar tend to rise during periods of "risk-on" activity. (The chart below is the same as above, except it shows NZD/USD instead of CAD/USD).

As oil prices appear to be climbing at present, with higher highs and higher lows most recently, it is possible that the NZD/CAD will suffer some sort of headwind from this activity (as the Canadian dollar is possibly more likely to strengthen than the New Zealand dollar). After the careful, recent listing of Saudi Aramco, it is probably unlikely that oil prices will tank in the near term; with Saudi Arabia representing about 16% of global oil exports, any signs of weakness are likely to be addressed in one way or another, such as through supply restrictions, in order that the IPO may continue to "succeed".

Even if oil prices simply stabilize at these levels (close to 60 U.S. dollars per barrel of WTI crude) off recent lows of around 51 to 53 U.S. dollars per barrel, it is probable that the Canadian dollar will continue to consolidate without too much near-term volatility.

Against this mostly benign near-term backdrop, we can assess the interest rate differentials between the central banks of New Zealand and Canada. The rates are highlighted in the table below.

(Table source: Investing.com)

As shown, the Bank of Canada's current central bank rate is positive at +1.75%, while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has its current rate set at a lower (but still positive) level of +1.00%. The implied differential for NZD/CAD as a currency pair is therefore +1.00%, minus +1.75%, which works out to be negative at -0.75%. This would imply potential for "negative carry", and therefore a negative bias, for the NZD/CAD going forward.

The more negative the interest rate differential, the more likely it is for a pair to fall, as the carrying value of a currency pair can determine how economical it is to be holding one currency or another. A higher yielding currency tends to get bought for the interest income, whereas low (or negative) yielding currencies are often sold short.

However, since changing yield differentials (as generated by the bond market) tend to correlate positively and strongly with spot prices of currency pairs, if the bond market under- or over-prices the interest rate spread, we can see short-term reversals in spot prices. Therefore, sometimes it is possible to purchase a negative-carry pair tactically (short term) to exploit these divergences.

In the case of NZD/CAD, the chart below shows the pair using daily candlesticks, and the spread between the yields of the two-year government bonds of New Zealand and Canada is shown by the red line (set against the far-right y-axis).

The positive relationship between NZD/CAD and its two-year yield spread is clear; however, most recently we can see the interest rate spread diverging (i.e. falling) whereas the spot price of NZD/CAD is rising (or at least stable). This begs the question, is the bond market right, or is the foreign exchange market right?

The interest rate spread indicated by the bond market, as shown in the chart above, is -0.64%. This is in fact slightly higher than the negative differential of -0.75% as indicated by central bank rates. Therefore, it might seem that in the short term, especially as the Bank of Canada has not changed its rate since October 2018 (New Zealand has not changed its rate since August 2019), if the status quo is maintained, we could see further downside in the bond market-implied spread (i.e., to at least -0.75%).

On a weekly candlestick chart, we can see that NZD/USD (looking beyond NZD/CAD for a moment) is currently following a clear path downward. The chart below also draws attention to the fact that the current price of around 0.6580 is at the midpoint of a medium-term trading range; a likely point of resistance.

In short, this point and time is critical for the New Zealand dollar. If we see a breakout above the midpoint of 0.6587 on NZD/USD, and if NZD/CAD can find support at this level from above (preferably over several days), we could see long-term upside potential in the New Zealand dollar.

However, a failure to successfully breach this level could send NZD currency pairs significantly further down; continued bearish momentum would be a vindication of the current downward trajectory of the interest rate differential offered by the bond market. It would also be in line with the current bearish trend.

The NZD/CAD pair shows a similar position to NZD/USD as below on the weekly chart, although NZD is not showing quite as much traction against CAD (not quite reaching the midpoint of its medium-term trading range).

What we might expect is for NZD/CAD to touch the midpoint of approximately 0.8760 before heading back downward in line with both the bearish trend and the bond market.

We should therefore be on the lookout for the opportunity to short NZD/CAD at (or above) 0.8760. A "stop" could be set at 0.8920 (the high of June 2019), while a target could be set at the bottom of the current trading range of 0.8237. This would offer a reward:risk ratio of over 3x.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.