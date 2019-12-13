The US dollar is the reserve currency of the world. Reserve status means that a foreign exchange instrument is stable and floats freely against other currencies around the globe. Central banks hold currencies as reserves, and the US dollar tends to be the foreign exchange instrument of choice.

The dollar index reflects the value of the US currency against the other leading reserve foreign exchange instruments. The euro dominates the index with an over 57% exposure. The dollar index also holds significant exposure to the Japanese yen and the British pound.

In early 2017, the index reached a high of 103.815 when it ran out of buying. Over the next thirteen months, the index dropped like a stone, reaching a low at 88.15 in February 2018, a decline of over 15% in a little over one year. The move to the downside was significant for the reserve currency as the hallmark of the dollar is stability. However, the greenback index found a bottom in February 2018 and has made higher lows and higher highs for the past twenty-two months. As we head into 2020, the potential for a period of increased volatility in the dollar index is high. Bullish and bearish factors face the dollar as it sits just below the 100 level.

The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange.

A bull market since early 2018

The recovery in the dollar index that began in February 2018 transformed into a bullish trend. After falling for thirteen months, we are not in the twenty-second month of a recovery in the greenback index.

As the chart shows, the dollar index has moved higher, making higher lows and higher highs. The most recent peak came in early September, when the index hit 99.330 on the continuous futures contract, 12.7% above the 2018 bottom. Each time the index moved to a new high, it backed off before a move to a higher peak. The current consolidation has lasted over three months. The index was trading at the 97.385 level on December 12.

The 2017 high in the index was at 103.815, so the dollar came close in early September, but it could not challenge the 100 level.

As we head into a new decade in the coming weeks, bullish and bearish factors make the path of least resistance of the dollar questionable. While most US administrations had favored a strong dollar policy in the past, President Trump and his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, have made no secret that they would prefer to see the US dollar decline versus other world currencies. A weaker dollar is a supportive factor for US exports as it makes them more competitive in global markets.

Brexit could weigh on the dollar

On December 12, the UK election could be the final straw when it comes to Brexit. The UK's divorce from the EU could follow quickly if Prime Minister Boris Johnson wins a significant victory. In many ways, the election is a second referendum for Brexit. The incumbent Prime Minister has pledged to take his nation out of the union. Mr. Johnson and the EU leaders agreed to a deal after settling the Irish border issue with a dual customs zone. Therefore, his deal could sail through the Parliament if his party wins enough seats this week.

The potential for a divorce without an agreement has weighed on the values of both the British pound and the euro currency against the US dollar. A hard Brexit would create more than a little uncertainty. Therefore, we could see a significant relief rally in the pound versus the dollar and even the euro versus the dollar when Brexit with a deal becomes a reality. Since the ICE dollar index futures contract has a combined exposure of 69.5% to the two European currencies, Brexit with an agreement could potentially push the dollar index lower over the coming weeks. By the time you are reading this, the results of the UK election will be in the books.

Politics in the U.S. could increase price variance

All signs are that the US House of Representatives will impeach President Trump before the end of 2019. In early 2020, the President will face a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate. While it is not likely that a conviction will remove him from office, President Trump will limp into the 2020 election after being only the third US leader in history to be impeached.

The 2020 election is shaping up to be the most contentious in history. The growing influence of the progressive wing of the opposition party will likely impact the Democrat's platform. Initiatives like the "Green New Deal," an increase in taxes and regulations, and other issues will create a seismic shift in US policy if President Trump fails to win re-election in November 2020. Therefore, the potential for significant policy changes could increase price variance in the US dollar index over the coming year.

At the same time, the US Fed is not likely to raise short or long-term interest rates during an election year. After cutting the Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points in 2019 and ending the program of balance sheet normalization, the more dovish approach to monetary policy is not a supportive factor for the US dollar for the coming year.

Trade wars are ongoing and expanding

The next line in the sand when it comes to the continuing trade war between the US and China is on December 15. On that day, 15% tariffs on $150 billion in Chinese exports to the US are scheduled to take effect. While the optimism over a "phase one" deal between the US and China by the end of this year has faded, the market is hopeful that the administration will delay the protectionist measures.

At the same time, President Trump slapped a 15% tariff on Brazilian and Argentine steel and aluminum exports to the US last week. Citing currency devaluation of the real and peso that create an unfair export advantage for Brazil and Argentina, the President opened a new front in his trade war. On the campaign trail in 2016, the President pledged to level the playing field on international trade.

At the same time, the US Congress has not yet formally approved the new USMCA that replaced the NAFTA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

The wave of protectionism with the US and its hub could impact the value of the US dollar in 2020. The concern that protectionist policies and an escalation of the trade war between the US and China could lead to a global recession remains a clear and present danger for markets across all asset classes. At its latest meeting last week, OPEC increases its production cuts from 1.2 to 1.7 million barrels each day starting in 2020. One of the reasons for the output reduction is the potential for weakness in the global economy because of the trade war.

With the US at the center of trade issues around the world, the currency markets could see increased volatility over the coming year. The dollar index is the lynchpin of the currency markets as it measures the value of the US dollar against other leading world reserve currencies.

UUP and UDN move higher and lower with the dollar index

It feels like the dollar ran out of upside steam at just under the 100 level in September. If 2020 is going to be a year where volatility increases in the currency markets, the trading ranges in the dollar index are likely to widen. The most direct route for a risk position in the index via the futures contracts that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. Currency pairs trade on the highly liquid over-the-counter market and futures exchange. For those who do not venture into the OTC for futures arenas, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and its bearish counterpart UDN move higher and lower with the dollar index.





UUP has net assets of $274.57 million, trades an average of 577,590 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. UDN, the converse product, has net assets of $40.83 million and trades an average of 29,831 shares each day. UDN charges the same 0.75% expense ratio.

The dollar index rose from 88.15 in February 2018 to a high at 99.33 in September 2019, or 12.7%.

Over the same period, UUP moved from $23.09 to $27.17 per share or 17.7%. The higher return by UUP is the result of the interest rate differential between the dollar and other currencies, which favors the dollar over time. The rate differential is one of the primary reasons for the ascent of the dollar index over the past twenty-two months.

If 2020 is a volatile year in the currency arena, the UUP and UDN products could be excellent tools to take advantage of broader price ranges. When it comes to price bias, the trend remains higher in the dollar index, but more than a few issues could derail the path of the greenback over the coming months.