Christmas Pick: Schmitt Trading Below Cash And Real Estate, Plus The Business For Free

We estimate Schmitt is worth at least $6 per share using a sum-of-the-parts analysis, 69% more than its recent quote of $3.55.

Now, CEO Michael Zapata is turning to driving sales growth and improving efficiency at its remaining operations after turning around and closing the SBS Balancer unit sale.

Over the past year, an activist investor has transformed the Portland-based business by focusing on shareholder value, creating the most compelling bargain we see in an expensive stock market.

A Rare Bargain Delivered in Time for Christmas

In today's expensive stock market, cheap companies with capable managers can be hard to find. Fortunately, big hedge funds often overlook small-cap companies in the midst of dramatic changes that present opportunities for outsized returns for nimble investors.

The turnaround of Portland, Oregon-based Schmitt Industries (SMIT) is one such example. Activist investor Michael Zapata took the reins at Schmitt a year ago with a plan to reshape the formerly family-run business into a leaner, more efficient operation focused on shareholder returns. One year later, he has transformed Schmitt by selling its biggest business unit for $10.5m, putting in place a $2m share buyback program, and reinvigorating its board and management.

The takeaway for investors: the rapid transformation isn't yet reflected in Schmitt's stock price. The $14m market-cap stock remains off-the-radar of most big investors due to its small size and limited daily trading volume. This presents the nimble small investor with a rare opportunity to profit from an opportunity before the big hedge funds.

A Value Stock Flush With Cash

While the market hasn't caught on yet, Schmitt chairman and chief executive Michael Zapata spelled out the bargain hiding in plain sight at the company's annual meeting last week. After closing the SBS Balancer unit sale in November, Schmitt has changed from a mix of disparate, hard-to-value businesses into a lean operation with cash worth over 70% of its market-cap.

That $10.5m cash pile on the balance sheet of debt-free Schmitt provides investors with a substantial margin of safety, limiting the company's future downside. Add on Schmitt's real-estate holdings appraised at $6.5m and you have $17m worth of easy-to-value assets available for purchase in the market at a discount. At its annual meeting last week, Zapata presented a compelling sum-of-the-parts valuation for the company.

Putting a Price on Schmitt Industries

Source: Schmitt Annual Shareholders' Meeting Presentation, Dec 5, 2019.

Getting to a valuation for Schmitt above its market-cap doesn't even require an analyst to put a price on its remaining Xact and Acuity businesses. They are all upside. To gauge the potential for Schmitt and arrive at a target price, we examine the value of those two operations.

XACT: Using Satellite Tech To Keep Fuel Tanks Loaded

First, we look at the XACT tank monitoring business, which services owners of propane, oil, and gasoline tanks located in remote areas. The $2.3m annual revenue operation sells both satellite-connected monitors and subscriptions to keep up-to-date data flowing to their customers on tank levels so they can plan fuel delivery schedules and prevent leaks.

Source: Schmitt Annual Shareholders' Meeting Presentation, Dec 5, 2019.

The satellite monitoring business has just one major competitor servicing remote markets where cellular monitoring coverage can be spotty. Niche markets can be difficult to grow at scale, but do create barriers to entry and present an opportunity for sustained profitability with healthy margins. Schmitt's go-forward strategy (outlined below) is aimed at expanding sales through partnerships and generating more recurring revenue with monthly subscription fees.

Source: Schmitt Annual Shareholders' Meeting Presentation, Dec 5, 2019.

Acuity Lasers: Moving Up the Value Chain

Second, we look at the Acuity Lasers business. The $2.2m annual revenue operation sells lasers to a wide range of companies for measuring precise dimensions in manufacturing processes.

Source: Schmitt Annual Shareholders' Meeting Presentation, Dec 5, 2019.

Going forward, Schmitt management plans to change the way the Acuity system is sold. The goal is to market products to more end-customers directly, rather than selling through intermediaries that integrate the Acuity product into a package and mark-up the price. This should boost Schmitt's margins and promote better information flow and customer retention.

Source: Schmitt Annual Shareholders' Meeting Presentation, Dec 5, 2019.

We estimate the combined value of these two businesses at around $7m, based on their $5.5m in annual sales and a valuation multiple of 1.3x sales. This estimate reflects a current value that probably is closer to 1x sales and an expectation that some improvement will occur to get the valuation closer to the higher multiples he sees the businesses being worth in the future with better selling strategies.

Potential Risks

The biggest potential risk for investors in Schmitt is that the company won't be able to transform its existing businesses into money-making enterprises. If Schmitt were to struggle in adapting its two remaining business lines into more profitable operations, it would burn through the existing $10.5m in cash on the balance sheet and raise concerns about its future. Investors should be willing to absorb this risk because of CEO Zapata's track record in turning around the SBS Balancer division at $10.5m and sell it at a premium to his earlier expectation of a $10m value for the business before he took over management. Hence, Zapata has a track record of underpromising and overdelivering for shareholders.

Sum Of The Parts Valuation

We estimate that Schmitt's intrinsic value today is worth about $24m versus a market cap of $14m.

Intrinsic Value Cash $10.5m Real Estate $6.5m XACT+Acuity $7m $24m

Source: Schmitt company data and PickYourSpots estimates

Based on a 4.09m share count, Schmitt's $24m intrinsic value equates to a fair valuation of Schmitt's stock at $5.87 today compared to its recent $3.55 market price.

We believe the market is underpricing Schmitt and its intrinsic value, but we must also consider what will cause the market price to converge toward intrinsic value, enabling investors to profit. Hence, the catalyst.

The Catalyst: a $2 Million Share Buyback

Cheap stocks can sometimes stay cheap for longer than investors can hold. Therefore, every good investment needs a catalyst to realize value, i.e. close the gap between market price and fair value.

Share repurchases are one of the best tools for closing that gap and Schmitt's board last week authorized an up to $2 million share buyback program. Effectively, the company can use its cash pile to buyback undervalued assets at a discount. We estimate that at current prices, deploying the entire $2m share repurchase program would reduce the outstanding share count by 14% to 3.53m shares outstanding.

After taking the $2m spent on buybacks off the balance sheet and using the new share count, we are left with $22m of intrinsic value selling for $12.5m of market cap.

Schmitt's shares should be worth around $6.24 per share compared to a current market price of $3.55.

Taking Advantage of the Opportunity

Investors buying Schmitt today are getting an estimated $6.24 worth of value for every $3.55 they spend to buy a share. This Christmas present delivered by Mr. Market presents a low-risk, high-return opportunity in an expensive market.

We expect the price of Schmitt stock to converge toward intrinsic value over the next year as Schmitt executes the buyback program and investors start to recognize the opportunity. Since Schmitt hasn't published a quarterly earnings report after the SBS Balancer division sale closed in late November, algorithms and programmatic traders targeting companies trading with cash at or near their market cap haven't identified this situation, yet.

Catch the Schmitt bargain in time for Christmas because by the New Year, the algorithms and value hunters may have caught wind of this holiday treat. Schmitt is our top pick for Christmas and investors should take advantage before it becomes more widely recognized by bigger investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article and associated research does not constitute investment advice.You should consult with your investment adviser and conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. We take no liability for any losses or fees you may incur from such investments. We may buy or sell securities related to or mentioned in this article at any time and will not update on those changes in position. Invest at your own risk and do your own work.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.