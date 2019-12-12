Enjoy Rally, But Take Some Profits; Also Proof Main St. Beating Wall St.

Main Street is winning over Wall Street. The US is thriving because the little guy is doing great. When you invest, think about how this company interacts with the little guy. If their growth is dependent on global economic growth, think twice.

The peak today at 3,176 was just too far. The more we rise into year-end, the more we borrow from 2020. The last thing we want is melt-up then meltdown.

I'm hearing all kinds of chatter promising more progress than the market was expecting. If we don't get a deal, or not as advertised, we could sell off.

I started writing when the indexes were at their highs. I saw froth, and I thought it was prudent to get you to take some profits.

The News is Great, China Deal, Phase 1. Huzzah, Hurrah!

We broke well above the all-time highs on the S&P 500. My target was 3,150; 3,200 tops. We hit +3,176 today. Sure, we are at the end of the year, so what's the big deal? True, but the reason why I have a top in my head is for discipline. It is never a bad time to take a little profit. I am not saying "SELL EVERYTHING"; just sell something. Getting to 3,176 is evidence of an expectation of perfection. That is never good.

How many times have we seen Lucy take the football from Charlie Brown?

How many times have we heard the deal was imminent only for it to disappear, and our President rage over it? Remember when he said, "Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA". That statement was just this August. This was after a disappointment with the talks, and the market did not take too kindly to it. Don't think that couldn't happen again.

I am currently looking at 3,500 for the S&P 500 in 2020

The more we run this year, the more we are borrowing from next year. I am looking at a higher index only if earnings grow again and at 18-19X earnings. I expect that we will have some more volatility if this rally continues much higher than what we have now. We may even see a sell-off once the deal is announced on Sunday in a "Sell on the News" reaction. I spoke about the danger of "Melt up, Meltdown" before. Just take a look at the months between December 2017 and March 2018. We went vertical on how the economy was running, and business optimism was the highest in a decade. Then the market turned, and we fell just as precipitously. We don't want that.

I assumed that the market had already gotten beyond this whether there is a deal or not

Clearly, the market is reacting in a way that I see as extra froth based on rumors that the new tariffs will be canceled and that prior tariffs will be rolled back. That wasn't in my calculus, and I assume it wasn't for most market participants. If the deal isn't anywhere near that, we could sell-off on a postponement of the new tariffs, or any lower level agreement.

At the time that I started writing, the gains have been cut in half

Perhaps a lot of the pop was short-covering, and now the market is leveling off to a less froth attitude. Still, just for trading hygiene, take some profits. If you got long on the enthusiasm and you are already underwater, maybe trim off some, and admit to yourself that you got too excited.

Now onto what I wanted to talk about originally…

Small Business is doing better than big business

A simple comparison says it all:

NFIB Small Business Survey near an all-time high in Business Confidence at 104. While at the Business Roundtable, all is not well. Here is a quote from the NFIB website:

"Small business optimism posted the largest month-over-month gain since May 2018, rising 2.3 points to 104.7 in November. The exceptional Optimism Index reading was bolstered by seven of the 10 Index components advancing, led by a 10-point improvement in earnings. Owners reporting it is a good time to expand increased by 6 points and those expecting better business conditions increased by 3 points. The NFIB Uncertainty Index fell 6 points in November to 72, adding to the 4-point drop in October and the lowest reading since May 2018."

The reason is simple:

NFIB Chief Economist William Dunkelberg:

"As the two-year anniversary of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act's passage approaches this month, small businesses, the world's third-largest economy, are using those savings to power the American economy."

On the polar opposite is the mood at the largest US Corporations

The Business Roundtable CEO economic confidence survey down again for the seventh straight quarter - Business Roundtable Q4 2019 CEO Economic Outlook Index.

The link above gives more details, and I invite you to read it in-depth.

Here is a short summary off of the BRT site:

Business Roundtable today released its Q4 2019 CEO Economic Outlook Survey - a composite of CEO plans for capital spending and hiring and expectations for sales over the next six months. The Index decreased 2.5 points from last quarter to a value of 76.7, which remains below the Index's historical average of 82.7 - an indication of continued moderation in the pace of economic growth. The 2.5-point decline, while modest, marks the seventh consecutive quarterly decline and indicates that CEO plans have eased from Q3. CEOs remain cautious in the face of uncertainty over trade policy and an associated slowdown in global growth and the U.S. manufacturing sector, which is currently contracting.

My Take: Main Street Doing Better Than Wall Street

There are several takeaways in my opinion. Economists and market participants focus on public companies, mostly the largest of them. Most are missing this important fact; deregulation and more importantly the tax changes are helping the smallest private businesses the most. I have likened them to the Zooplankton, tiny creatures in the ocean that sustain nearly all animal life. The same is what is happening to the US economy. It isn't about global synchronized growth, it is the small- and medium-sized businesses that are supporting the economy. Many critics of the current administration's tax reform point to stock buybacks as the only result of the reforms. This is either lazy thinking, willful ignorance, or purposeful obfuscation because of politics.

The fact is the economy is stronger, productivity is higher, and the ability to add workers is much higher than being measured by economists. Why else are we at 3.5% unemployment with no real discernable inflation?

Bottoms up!

Small business is the engine of growth in America right now. It's a bottom-up phenomenon. Surprised at the strength of the consumer? Shocked by the demand-pull of job creation, and workers seemingly materializing out of thin air where there wasn't supposed to be any additional? Wondering why income is going up for the least skilled workers? All these questions cannot be answered by looking at a large-cap public company hiring and their punk capital equipment spending. Admittedly they are raising pay, but I believe this pressure is coming from small companies that now have the wherewithal to hire workers and pay them a bit more. They also have the funds to buy that extra lap-top, pickup, and that new sales guy or gal. They're going to train them, because who can find a good salesperson these days? This is being repeated a million times over the year.

Be an Investor who thinks small

So what does this mean for investors? When you are evaluating a stock, think about how this company caters to the little guy. It could be Bank of America (BAC). During an interview on CNBC, the CEO said the bank is the biggest lender to small business in America. Of course, I have no idea if he means the tiny companies I am talking about. I suspect that a PayPal (PYPL) or a Square (SQ) has much more to do with the tiniest company finances. There are other companies that I have on my radar that are small business heroes. Names that might surprise you, like Facebook (FB); they have geo-targeting, so you can reach potential customers in a local area. You can provide them with an e-mail list. They, along with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), are great for tiny companies or Amazon (AMZN) with its third-party services. How about Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) for shipping, or HubSpot (HUBS) for customer relationship management and inbound marketing. They offer a free version - talk about helping the little guy. How about Intuit (INTU), manage your books online, and your taxes. Paychex (PAYX) payroll management for small businesses, and how about DocuSign (DOCU) that helps you close contracts with potential clients. As long as the US is dependent on the US consumer, bear in mind that the businesses that are closest to the consumer are small businesses. Companies that cater to small businesses benefit from that market.

Bill.com (BILL): I want to call your attention to the newest public small business hero, Bill.com. It is IPO'ing today. Full disclosure: I actually use this service in my corporate communications consulting work. This is a great service that lets you manage your invoicing and billing. I am not talking it up so that you use it, or even buy the stock. I almost never want to invest in an IPO. I want to wait for the first earnings report, and also I am wary of taking a full position until after the IPO lockup expires. However, keep your eye on this name. At the right time, it should be a good investment.

My Trades? I sold most of my trading positions. I added to my GE stock in my long-term investment account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

