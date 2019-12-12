iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Pays A 3.6%-Yielding Dividend And Is Undervalued

ETF Overview

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) owns a portfolio of large-cap healthcare providers in the U.S. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Health Care Providers Index. The ETF is a nice defensive choice as demand for healthcare services will increase due to an ageing U.S. population in the next few decades. In addition, healthcare expenditure is expected to rise significantly in the next few decades. Stocks in IHF’s portfolio are undervalued against their historical average and pays a 3.6%-yielding dividend. Therefore, we believe IHF is a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Fund Analysis

IHF should benefit from an ageing population

Stocks in IHF’s portfolio should benefit from an aging population in the United States. According to U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060. The 65 and older age group’s share of the total population will increase to nearly 24% from 15% today.

Besides an aging population in the U.S., healthcare spending per capita is expected to grow by an annual growth rate of 4% ~ 5% between 2019 and 2027. As can be seen from the table below, healthcare expenditure per capita is expected to grow from $10,232 in 2020 to $14,342 in 2027.

Stocks in IHF’s portfolio are moaty stocks

The healthcare industry is a good defensive choice especially during an economic downturn because demand for healthcare services will not diminish. Therefore, IHF’s portfolio of healthcare providers is a nice investment choice especially during periods of economic uncertainties. In addition, stocks in IHF’s portfolio are stocks with competitive positions over its smaller peers. As can be seen from the chart below, 8 of the top-10 holdings in XLV’s portfolio receive narrow or wide moat status according to Morningstar’s research. The other two stocks are not rated by Morningstar. These 8 narrow or wide moat stocks represent about 67.6% of IHF’s total portfolio.

as of 12/02/2019 Morningstar Moat Status % of ETF UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Wide 23.54% CVS Health Corp. (CVS) Narrow 14.97% Anthem Inc. (ANTM) Narrow 7.97% Centene Corp. (CNC) N/A 5.07% Cigna Corp. (CI) Narrow 4.85% Humana Inc. (HUM) Narrow 4.85% HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Narrow 4.19% Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) Narrow 3.88% Wellcare Healthcare Plans Inc. (WCG) N/A 3.71% Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) Narrow 3.30% Total: 76.33%

IHF is undervalued compared to its historical average

Let us now take a look at the top-10 holdings of IHF’s portfolio. As can be seen from the table, the weighted-average forward P/E ratio of IHF’s top-10 holdings is 14.29x. This is below their 5-year weighted-average P/E ratio of 15.54x. Therefore, IHF is undervalued.

as of 12/02/2019 Forward P/E 5-year Average P/E % of ETF UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 16.98 17.24 23.54% CVS Health Corp. (CVS) 10.53 12.97 14.97% Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 12.74 14.00 7.97% Centene Corp. (CNC) 12.58 15.98 5.07% Cigna Corp. (CI) 10.79 13.84 4.85% Humana Inc. (HUM) 18.28 18.74 4.85% HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) 12.12 12.24 4.19% Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) 14.25 14.36 3.88% Wellcare Healthcare Plans Inc. (WCG) 18.73 20.90 3.71% Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) 15.67 15.44 3.30% Average/Total: 14.29 15.54 76.33%

Let us now look at the entire portfolio of IHF. As can be seen from the table below, IHF’s forward P/E ratio is only 13.96x. This is significantly below the S&P 500 Index’s 18.69x. It also pays a 3.62%-yielding dividend. This is also higher than S&P 500 Index’s 1.74%.

IHF S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 13.96x 18.69x Dividend Yield (%) 3.62% 1.74% Sales Growth (%) 8.19% 7.05%

Risks and Challenges

Regulatory risk

Healthcare stocks are subject to regulatory risk as the government may impose restrictions or regulations to help mitigate the rising healthcare expenses.

Investor Takeaway

We like the long-term growth outlook for healthcare providers and believe that IHF is a good investment choice thanks to the aging population and rising healthcare expenditure in the U.S. IHF valuation is currently below its historical average and pays an attractive 3.6%-yielding dividend. Therefore, we think this is a good ETF to own, especially for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

