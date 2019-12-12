Constellation Dumps Ballast Point For A Nearly $900 Million Loss

Ballast Point ran into problems as soon as Constellation bought it, and its sales have plummeted in recent years.

I generally love beer, wine, and liquor stocks. If you follow my articles on my IMF portfolio here at Seeking Alpha, you'd know it's in fact one of my highest-conviction investment themes. I currently have more than 10% of my IMF portfolio in alcohol stocks including positions in:

Diageo (DEO)

(DEO) Brown-Forman (BF.B) (BF.A)

(BF.B) (BF.A) Molson Coors (TAP)

(TAP) Cervecerias Unidas (CCU)

(CCU) Ambev (ABEV)

(ABEV) Wilmatte Valley Vineyards (WVVI)

The Diageo, Brown-Forman, and Molson Coors positions are all top 10 holdings within the portfolio as well. And that doesn't even count the stakes in Altria (MO) and Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) that derive a significant portion of their value from holdings in other listed alcohol businesses. Alcohol stocks are proven to crush the market over time, and unless you have ethical qualms with the sector, it makes sense to have a large position.

But I've never bought Constellation Brands (STZ) stock. Despite my fascination with the industry, I've never found the investment case for Constellation especially appealing. And recent M&A blunders only strengthen my conviction. While most alcohol stocks will make money if you own them long enough (the industry has really good economics), STZ stock is one of the least interesting options at this point.

Don't Confuse One Good Deal For A Track Record

Constellation has obviously been highly successful with its Mexican beer business, which it acquired in 2013. When Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) "ABI" was building its empire, it had to unload certain assets for antitrust compliance reasons. Constellation got distribution rights for Mexican beer brands at a great price, and have rode that stroke of fortune to huge share price gains in recent years.

However, prior to 2013, in its previous 20 years, the company achieved mixed results, and didn't look that great compared to other publicly-listed alcohol companies. And in recent years, Constellation's less-than-stellar ways have reasserted themselves.

The company infamously paid a huge price for marijuana company Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), investing billions at an unfortunately high share price. It appears increasingly unlikely that this investment will be salvageable anytime soon. Constellation seemingly forced out the founder/ex-CEO and Canopy has struggled to find a solid business strategy since then. Canopy just put a long-time Constellation executive in charge, which should make folks nervous seeing how Constellation has done developing other brands it owned like Ballast Point. More on that in a minute.

While the loss of a few billion dollars in their marijuana adventure would be a serious hit, that's not the full story.

You see, Constellation has a long history of making M&A deals that simply haven't paid off in a major way for shareholders. The wine business - Constellation's main operations until the Mexican beer business arrived - has underwhelmed. The company was constantly making M&A moves - look at its exceedingly lengthy list of transactions over on Wikipedia - and many of them including high profile buys such as Robert Mondavi didn't deliver huge results. As it turns out, they've actually unloaded much of the legacy wine business in recent years, including the sale of yet more brands earlier this year.

Constellation Loses Nearly All Its Ballast Point Investment

Apart from the import beer business, Constellation has struggled. We saw another sign of that this past week with the company announcing that it had gotten rid of Ballast Point, a once-promising craft brewing operation. Ballast Point had originally planned to IPO in 2015, but instead Constellation snapped it up for a jaw-dropping $1 billion just ahead of when it was going to start trading.

What did Constellation see at the time? They saw what looked like an unstoppable growth machine. Here were Ballast Point's numbers heading into the deal:

Source

Very impressive, right? In 2015, for example, Ballast Point appeared on pace for a more than 100% growth rate, with both barrels sold and net revenues in just the first six months of the year eclipsing full-year 2014 totals.

For this massive growth, Constellation paid a stunning $1 billion or roughly 10x sales on a forward basis. Bad news soon struck once the deal closed: Ballast Point's growth almost immediately stopped. Production peaked at 431,000 barrels in 2016 - the following year after the acquisition - and is now sharply on the decline. Ballast Point only put out 320,000 barrels last year; that's a nasty 28% decline over two years.

Constellation didn't say how much it sold Ballast for, but it was almost certainly just a tiny fraction of what it paid. Consider that AB-Inbev just bought out Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) for about 1.5x sales - and Craft Brew Alliance wasn't suffering from a massive decline in revenues either. Based on price/sales ratios, it's unlikely that Ballast Point sold for more than $125-$150 million based on that.

As it is, well-sourced rumors have come about on Twitter suggesting that Constellation got only $75 million for Ballast Point, which would make for a jaw-dropping 93% loss on their investment.

Regardless of the precise number, it was a terrible miscalculation on Constellation's part.

Now, to be fair, you could say: "Who cares?". Constellation has a $35 billion market cap, so losing $900 million or so on Ballast Point is just a few percent of the market cap. It hardly offsets the value from the Mexican beer business. But it's the pattern that counts, not this individual transaction.

If you assured me tomorrow that they would stop doing deals and just buy back stock/pay dividends with their excess capital and ongoing beer profits, then great, I'd probably buy the stock. But who knows they'll come up with next. If you are going to buy and hold a stock for many years, you can't have poor capital allocators running the shop; the risk of a permanent blunder is simply too high.

A Troubled Track Record

With Canadian wine giant Vincor, Constellation pulled a Ballast Point, paying vastly over the market price to close a deal. In 2006, they offered a shocking 50% premium to Vincor's previous trading price to acquire it. This article from Just-drinks showed how surprising Constellation's behavior was - they paid 13x revenues for the business and used a comparable of their own previous Mondavi purchase as justification for the high price:

Constellation says that the 13x increment is going rate for such deals, but that is only the case if you use their own Mondavi deal as a benchmark, a company for which they were widely reckoned to have paid over the odds as well. Not long ago, eight times turnover was reckoned a reasonable deal. Constellation has altered the business logic of the wine world.

As it turned out, the logic of the wine world hadn't changed, Constellation simply overpaid and destroyed shareholder value.

Part of the high price for Vincor was access to Kumala, a leading South African wine brand. Kumala was supposed to turn into a global superstar and was growing rapidly at the time Constellation bought it.

Sadly, Kumala went off track once Constellation took charge. Soon, Constellation unloaded Kumala as part of a fire sale in 2011, where they dumped Hardy's, Kumala, and Banrock Station for less than A$300 million. This was particularly bad since in addition to Kumala, they had also paid nearly A$2 billion for Hardy's alone in 2003. That's another massive loss on Constellation's track record.

Constellation has showed no signs of slowing down on their dealmaking in recent years. Not only did they make their marijuana bet with Canopy Growth, they've also been snapping up more craft brands.

Even as Ballast Point was starting to go off the rails, in 2017, Constellation was buying up more craft brewers. They also picked up a craft distillery earlier this year.

Data by YCharts

It will be interesting to see what happens with Constellation stock going forward - as recently as 2017, STZ stock (light blue) was still clearly outpacing its peers as it enjoyed strong growth from its Mexican beer brands in the U.S. They do have a great demographic tailwind there, even for all their other problems elsewhere in the business. Since the start of 2018, however, STZ stock is well in the red, allowing rivals like Diageo and Brown-Forman to overtake it. It appears Heineken will pass Constellation in performance as well shortly.

The big question though will be whether Constellation falls back even farther and closes the performance gap with industry laggards ABI and Molson Coors. Given Constellation's recent capital allocation decisions, it's really hard to justify STZ stock at 20x forward earnings when you see how cheap ABI and Molson Coors are by comparison.

Ballast Point Puts Other Beer Players' Struggles In Context

Take a moment to think back to the scope of Ballast Point's decline. Their beer volume sales dropped 28% in two years. The brand went from one of the nation's fastest-growing labels to a nearly worthless property in just a few years.

That should put some perspective on the minus two and minus three percent type sales figures that you are seeing from ABI, Ambev (in Canada) and Molson Coors. Notably, Boston Beer "Sam Adams" (SAM) had a similar sales slowdown a couple of years ago, but they righted the ship, returned to positive growth, and their stock is subsequently up close to 150% (and sports a 40x PE now which is difficult to justify).

In any case, consumer taste varies over time, and there's no guarantee of success. Would Ballast Point have been successful if they had IPOed? Who knows. But there's a good deal of unpredictability from year to year. And the market tends to overreact to those sales variations, as SAM's roller coaster stock chart shows.

In any case, what you're seeing from ABI or Molson Coors isn't a disaster - what happened to Ballast Point is a disaster. Brewers can overcome slow sales periods; Craft Brew Alliance was struggling for years but managed to get ABI to buy it out this fall at a decent premium.

There's no reason to panic if you own Molson Coors (or ABI for that matter). Beer is a high cash flow recession-resistant business. Unless your balance sheet is abysmal, small declines in sales aren't going to sink the business.

Alcohol companies can overcome a lot of strategic blunders thanks to their steady cash flows; Constellation itself is a great example of this. In most other industries, oversee a few large Ballast Point and Canopy Growth type deals and you'd be out of business. In alcohol, it's not the end of the world.

Finally, I'd note that this downbeat valuation for Ballast Point is likely to put a major chill on the craft brewing space in general. It will be much harder to get venture capital going forward given this most discouraging comparable sale. Craft beer has been a Wild West sort of space in recent years but as market share gains (versus macros) have nearly dried up recently, valuations will come down and the industry will consolidate. This is good news for the large operators such as Molson Coors.

This is an excerpt of an Ian's Insider Corner report published December 8th for our service's subscribers. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BF.A,BF.B,DEO,CCU,WVVI,TAP,ABEV,KOF,MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.