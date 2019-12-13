Energy Transfer: The Sell-Off Created A Major Opportunity Yielding Over 10.5%

For the better part of 2019, Energy Transfer LP (ET) share price has regressed through the teens and if the pattern continues, ET could retest its 52wk lows. ET has now become my favorite midstream operator as I see tremendous value in its current share price. ET operates in an out of favor industry and in full disclosure, I have been bullish on ET throughout its downward spiral. While the one-year chart doesn't look attractive against the S&P 500, ET currently presents an interesting opportunity for long-term investors if you can stomach the noise. As of the close on 12/6/19, ET has a distribution of $1.22 per share, which is an annual yield of 10.61%. If you're a short-term investor looking for a quick trade, then ET probably won't meet your investment criteria. If on the other hand you have 3-5 years or are an income investor looking for a quality distribution with the prospect of capital appreciation, then the ET of today could be your ace in the hole. ET has significant major projects in its pipeline which should generate significant future EBITDA growth. ET's merger proposal was just accepted by SemGroup's shareholders which will add complementary assets to ET's portfolio while generating significant synergies. My projection is that over the next 3-5 years, ET will trade for over $20 per share, while increasing its distributions to shareholders.

SemGroup acquisition and what it means for ET

ET has a long history of successful acquisitions and integrating them into its portfolio of operations. From 2004 - 2017 ET has acquired eleven companies which include:

2004 - TUFCO

2005 - Houston Pipeline Co.

2006 - Transwestern Pipeline

2011 - LDH Energy

2012 - Southern Union Company

2012 - Southern Union Gas Services

2012 - SUNOCO

2014 - SUSSER Holdings Corporation

2015 - REGENCY Energy Partners

2016 - PennTex Midstream Partners

2017 - Sunoco Logistics

On December 4th, 2019, SemGroup's shareholders voted in favor of the acquisition by ET. This strategic play will significantly expand ET's crude oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure. Within SemGroup's assets, ET will acquire crude oil gathering assets in the DJ Basin in Colorado, the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Kansas in addition to natural gas liquids pipelines connecting the DJ Basin and Anadarko Basin with crude terminals in Cushing, Oklahoma.

ET projects that after incorporating SemGroup's assets into its current infrastructure, the new footprint will generate more than $170 million of annual run-rate synergies. This will consist of $8 million in commercial and operational synergies, $50 million in financial savings and $40 million in cost savings. This will also increase ET's fee-based cash flows from fixed-fee contracts which are expected to immediately increase the distributable cash flow per common unit. Currently, SemGroup generates an aggregate $500 million of distributable cash flow coverage.

SemGroup's operations will increase ET's footprint in both U.S. Liquids and Gas operations. SemGroup's business segments include an export facility, storage, crude and natural gas pipelines and cryogenic plants. The export facility which sits on the Houston Ship Channel has five ship and seven barge docks with tank storage of up to 18.25 million barrels. Their pipeline segment consists of over 2,000 miles of crude and natural gas pipelines that connect the DJ Basin to Cushing, Oklahoma and both LOCAP at St. James and Convent to the Norco refineries. SemGroup also has just over 7.9 million barrels of crude oil storage and three cryogenic plants with a total capacity of 525 million cubic feet per day.

ET has an impressive Q3 and I am excited about their future

ET posted a strong third-quarter yet the share price has decreased by 9.16% since posting its Q3 earnings on 11/6/19. ET's distributable cash flow attributable to partners was recorded at $1.52 billion which was a 10% increase from Q3 2018 which was safely covered by a distribution ratio of 1.88x. In excess of the distributions which ET paid in Q3, they generated $712 million of distributable cash flow. ET also increased its adjusted EBITDA by 8% from the same period last year as it came in at $2.79 billion.

ET continued to implement its strategic plan as four of its major projects saw significant progress. Phase II of the Red Bluff Express pipeline was completed ahead of schedule in August 2019. The Red Bluff Express Pipeline is approximately 80 miles designed to transport approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas. The Arrowhead III cryogenic processing plant went into service in early July 2019 which has a capacity of 200 MMcf/d. The Permian Express 4 went into full service on October 1, 2019, as the expansion was completed. This expansion increased the Permian Express's takeaway capacity to 120Mbpd. ET's fourth major project was the JC Nolan Pipeline which successfully commissioned its diesel fuel pipeline in West Texas. The JC Nolan Pipeline allows 30,000 bbls/d of diesel to be transported from Hebert, TX to Midland, TX.

ET has multiple catalysts in 2020 which should add to EBITDA growth and distributable cash flow

In 2020 ET has multiple projects in the NGL & refined products segment coming online which should boost its EBITDA growth and distributable cash flow. In late 2019 the Mariner East 2X will provide additional transportation, storage and terminalling services for ethane, propane, butane, C3+, natural gas, condensate and refined products. Mariner East 2X will increase the NGL takeaway from the Marcellus Shale to the East Coast with storage at the Marcus Hook complex. In Q1 of 2020, the Lone Star Frac VII will come online adding a 150 Mbpd fractionator at Mont Belvieu complex. In Q4 of 2020, the Lone Star Express Expansion will be complete which will consist of a 24-inch, 352-mile expansion to LS Express Pipeline. This will add 400,000 bbls/d from Wink, TX to Fort Worth, TX. At the end of 2020, the Orbit Ethane Export Terminal will be complete. This will consist of an 800,000 bbl refrigerated ethane storage tank and 175,000 bbl/d ethane refrigeration facility. ET will connect Mont Belvieu to the export terminal via a 20-inch ethane pipeline. In Q2 of 2021, the Lone Star Frac VIII will be complete adding a 150 Mbpd fractionator at the Mont Belvieu complex.

ET is building an exporting powerhouse which should reap the rewards of a growing energy demand

I believe exporting energy will be a monumental cornerstone for companies such as ET as the global energy demand increases. The U.S. Energy Information Administration's 2019 Annual Energy Outlook indicated that the world energy consumption will increase by 50% from 2018 to 2050. With the acquisition of SemGroup, ET is gaining the Houston Ship Channel facility which arguably sets them up to be the largest exporter of energy. ET will have four major exporting facilities in its portfolio consisting of The Nederland Terminal, Marcus Hook Complex, Lake Charles LNG Export Terminal and the Houston Ship Channel.

These four terminals will create a moat for ET as they will have export facilities on both the U.S. East Coast and the U.S. Gulf Coast. The Marcus Hook Complex resides on 800 acres along the U.S. East Coast with 4 export docks to accommodate very large crude carrier sized vessels. The Nederland, Lake Charles and Houston Ship Channel terminals establish a power block for exporting along the U.S. Gulf Coast. These three terminals sit on 1,682 acres and provide ET with 12 ship and 11 barge docks in addition to 46 MMBbls of crude storage capacity. ET has made tremendous capital investments to establish itself as a premier exporting company. I believe this strategic move will pay dividends in the future as the U.S. increases its position as a net positive exporter of energy.

Compounding ET's dividend can generate a healthy return even with zero price movement in the stock

ET's quarterly distribution has been disbursed to unitholders in the second month of each quarter which are February, May, August and November. As 2019 comes to an end, ET's distribution cycle for 2020 is quickly approaching with February around the corner. An investment between today and ET's next ex-dividend date will ensure that you are entitled to its next distribution. Currently, ET pays unitholders $1.22 per share which is equivalent to a forward yield of 10.61%. ET is a dividend investor's dream because through compounding even if the share price decreases your investment can still be profitable.

I am going to illustrate three speculative scenarios where over a five-year period the share price of ET stays flat for five years, the share price increases by $0.25 per quarter and one where the share price decreases by $0.25 per quarter. If the distributions are being reinvested, the initial investment will be profitable while the quarterly distribution will sequentially increase. I will use a purchase of 1,000 shares as the initial investment for all three scenarios.

In the first speculative scenario the initial investment of 1,000 shares would cost $11,500. This scenario will speculate that for the duration of five years ET's share price will stay stagnant at $11.50. Without a share price appreciation and by compounding the quarterly distributions, the initial investment in ET would increase by 68.8% to $19,411.58 at the end of year 5 Q4. The investment would generate an additional 687.96 shares which would increase your first distribution of $305 to $501.53 over the five-year period.

I will illustrate in my second scenario the same situation with the share price of ET increasing by $.25 per quarter. In the second speculative scenario the initial investment of 1,000 shares would cost $11,500. The only difference is that the share price will increase instead of staying stagnant over the five years. AT the end of the five years, the initial investment would grow 119.31% to $25,220.39 with the quarterly distribution increasing from $305 to $464.65. The unitholder would generate an additional 552.02 shares over the duration of the five-year period.

In the third speculative scenario which I will illustrate I have ET's share price decreasing by $.25 per quarter which creates a reduction of 41.30% in the share price. Over the duration of the investment, ET's share price is reduced from $11.50 to $6.75 but through the power of reinvesting and compounding, your investment still generates a 15.18% return. Due to the decreasing price in shares, the quarterly distribution allows the investment to almost double the number of shares as 962.41 are purchased through the distributions. At the end of the five years your investment would return a profit of $1,746.27 or 15.18% but your quarterly distributions would have jumped by 87.76% from $305 in year 1 Q1 to $572.66 in Year 5 Q4.

In all three scenarios, ET proves to be a positive investment regardless if the share price stays stagnant, increases or decreases. There aren't many investments that can stay in the green throughout a decrease of 41.3% over five years. The power of compounding can be a powerful vehicle when time is used to the advantage of the investment. One of the reasons I personally own ET is because of its distribution which in Q3 of 2019 was safely covered by a distribution ratio of 1.88x. Even though ET has decreased in price since I started my position, I plan on holding ET for many years to come and have been adding to my position in addition to reinvesting the distributions.

Conclusion

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is projecting that the world energy consumption will increase by 50% from 2018 to 2050. Over this period the world natural gas consumption will increase more than 40% and the world petroleum and other liquid fuel consumption will increase more than 20%. By 2050 the United States will increase its natural gas net exports to about 14 Bcf/d by 2050. I feel ET sets up well to help meet the global growing energy demand for future decades. ET's massive system will help transport energy domestically while exporting to developing nations, third world countries and superpowers such as China. My prediction is that renewable sources such as solar, wind and geothermal will dramatically increase throughout the global energy mix as will natural gas due to a reduction in coal. More fuels should pass through ET's expanding system keeping the distributions flowing through the pipes.

I believe over the next 3-5 years ET should trade over $20 per share and they will increase its distributions to unitholders. Even if I am wrong as I illustrated in my scenario where the share price decreases by over 40% in a 5-year period, ET would still be a positive investment. With a 10.6% forward yield and a 1.88x distribution coverage rate, I don't see much risk with ET if your investment timeline is long term. I am long ET and will continue to add to my position as opportunities present themselves.

