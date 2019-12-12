Waiting For The Pullback To Buy Republic Services

While the earnings are reliable, investors would be wise to wait to start a position in the stock.

Along with the rest of the major players in the waste space, Republic Services shares look expensive.

Republic Services (RSG) is a national provider of waste services with operations in 41 states. The company is one of a few large players in the space. Along with the rest of the waste sector, RSG shares appear to trade at lofty valuations given growth prospects. While the waste industry is a stable slow-growing sector and is recession-resistant, a proper valuation should still be had before purchasing shares. The national providers can offer long-term gains for investors who enter the stock at an attractive price, but right now, the risk seems to be greater to the downside at these levels.

Performance

Republic Services has been performing well as should be expected. The company recently reported earnings that beat on the bottom line and missed slightly on the top.

Revenue increased 3.1% which was driven by strong pricing increases. Earnings actually increased 15% from $0.81 per share to $0.93 a share. This was helped by a 13% increase in net income.

Below, we can see how the company has performed year over year thus far.

Revenue has increased 2.8% so far which is nice but quite low given the shares trade at 26x earnings. This was helped in part by volume increases, rate hikes, and acquisitions. The waste business is never going to be a fast-growing business, but rather a steady as she goes business.

The company has seen its debt rise along with revenue as it acquires smaller competitors and invests in its fleet.

Cash on hand remains minuscule compared to the $7.7 billion in long-term debt. While the company does produce strong free cash flow, so far $1 billion this year, it continues to use this cash to reinvest in the business.

Thanks in part to the strong cash flow, the company generates it can continue to return cash to shareholders.

The company earned $3.09 per share for 2018. For 2019, the company just raised guidance to a midpoint of $3.29 per share. While this represents growth of 7%, it is low in comparison to the almost 27x earnings multiple the shares trade at.

The company continues to grow through average annual acquisition purchases of about $232 million. So far this year, the company has spent $275 million on acquisitions.

Acquisitions are generally very synergistic in the waste space as costs can be reduced through overlapping positions and waste disposal facilities. Many smaller competitors don't have their own disposal facilities which RSG happens to have. The cost to get rid of the picked-up garbage becomes significantly less and helps improve the profit of the company.

The company has been extremely focused on driving increased profit through new fleet purchases.

With a lower age truck, there is less break downs and repairs. Additionally, the trucks offer capabilities that older trucks do not. As the company has been purchasing new equipment, it has converted about 75% of its vehicles on residential routes to be automated enough to become single driving units. This means instead of having to pay 3 people per truck, the company can pay one. The cost of the new vehicles is recovered through reduced labor costs.

The company continues to repurchase shares though it does so at high prices.

The $2 billion program introduced in October of 2017 is almost completed and investor should expect a new program announced in either the fourth quarter or first quarter of 2020. This is, of course, a positive catalyst. However, I prefer to see at this time the company improving its balance sheet preparing for a possible recession that could present acquisition opportunities.

The company has introduced preliminary 2020 guidance that once again shows growth, however, not at any significant pace.

With revenue growth of less than 5% and earnings per share growth of about 5-6%, the company should have a lower multiple. I believe it deserves a premium to other slow-growth companies due to the safe nature of the business, but a P/E of 18 seems much more reasonable considering growth expectations. This would bring the stock down to $63 a share at the midpoint of the guidance. It is fair to assume the company could see the drop in its share price should a recession come about.

Valuation

The company trades relatively in line with peers.

It offers a forward P/E in the middle of the pack and the lowest forward P/S ratio. It also offers a yield that is close to being as high as Waste Management. That being said, let's take a look at the 5-year average valuation to see if shares are trading above their historical average.

As we can see, the shares trade at a higher P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E than their 5-year average. This would be fine if there was higher growth expected, but since we see average growth in the guidance, this implies one thing. Shares are overvalued. There should be no reason to trade at a premium to the 5-year valuation unless something was expected to change going forward. Additionally, as a value investor, I look to purchase shares at a time when the business is operating normally but offers a discount to historical trading valuations.

Lastly, looking at the historical yield, we can see if shares offer an attractive dividend compared to its own history.

Shares have had an average yield of 2.24% over the last 16 years, and currently, yield is 1.83%. This means shares are once again overvalued in comparison to their own history. Investors should try to capture an above-average yield, which, in this case, would be around 2.5%. To offer this, the stock would need to trade down to about $65 or closer to that P/E of 18 we discussed earlier.

Conclusion

As we enter the later stages of the economic cycle, investors should look for ways to enhance their portfolio protection. One of the ways is to go to cash or another way is to look for recession-proof stocks. In this case, the recession-proof stocks seem to be trading at valuations that suggest a recession is already here. Investors need to be cautious, of course, as overpaying can hinder long-term results. In this case, it was found the Republic Services is overvalued compared to its own history in quite a number of ways. It also does not have much growth in its guidance and is not offering an enticing yield to make the enhanced risk worthwhile. For these reasons, I am steering clear of adding RSG to my portfolio for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.