Sysco Systems Is Overpriced

Over the past year, the shares of Sysco Corp. (SYY) are up about 27%, massively outperforming the overall market in the process. I thought I'd look in on the company to see if it's worth putting new money to work here after this run up in price. For those who can stand neither the suspense, nor my writing, I'll leap to the point. I think this is a fine company, but it's slightly overpriced for my tastes at the moment. For people who bought earlier, congratulations. For people who are just coming to the party now, you have two choices. You can wait for the shares to drop to a more reasonable level, or you can sell put options. The problem with the first option is that these shares may not actually drop in price from here. In my view, we're in a world where valuations are generally stretched, but they can remain stretched for some time. I think selling puts with a strike price that is equal to a good entry price makes the most sense at this juncture. I'll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself. I'll also offer the specific put option that I think makes the most sense for investors to sell.

Financial Snapshot

A quick look at the financial history here indicates that Sysco is a growth company. For example, over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 4.3%, and net income is up an eye popping 19.5% over the same time. Operating Income and EBIT have had similar growth characteristics. Along with that, management has treated shareholders very well over the past several years, having returned just over $8.6 billion to shareholders since 2015 ($4.8 billion of this was in the form of buybacks, and the balance came from dividend payments). This combination of buybacks and dividend payments has caused dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of ~5%, which is very reasonable in my view. Comparing the first 13 weeks of the latest fiscal with the same period a year ago suggests that growth is intact. Revenue was up marginally (.5%) relative to the same period a year ago, but net income was up fully 5%. Share count fell fully 2% from the prior period.

Turning to the capital structure, I'm somewhat concerned about the debt level here, but I don't think there's immediate risk, given that fully 71% of the debt is due after 2024. That said, I will be keeping an eye on it, and if the company doesn't reduce it, I'll demand a better return (i.e. lower multiple) to compensate for the added risk to the balance sheet.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I think the phrase "investing is as much about not overpaying for the stock" will be my final words I say it so often. Some people in my ever shrinking social circle have complained that I "go on about it", but in my defense I would say nothing. I've got no defense. I do go on about it because it's important. The point is quite simple. The more an investor pays for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be their subsequent returns. This is the case whether the company is troubled, or a financial dynamo like Sysco. For that reason, I must spend some time talking about the stock as a thing distinct from the business.

When I review a stock, I want to make sure that there isn't too much optimism embedded in the shares, because history has shown that when the market gets too optimistic about something, sooner or later that thing will crash. For that reason, I'm looking for pessimistically priced businesses. I judge whether shares are pessimistically or optimistically priced in a number of ways. On the one hand, I use relatively simple measures of a ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings or free cash flow. The following graphic describes this measure based on the company's own history. Based on the following, I think the shares are reasonably priced in light of the fact that it's trading near the low end of its historical range.

Data by YCharts

In addition I like to use price itself as a way to unpack what the market must be thinking about the long-term growth of the business. I do this by turning to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a standard finance formula (and a bit of high school algebra) to isolate the "g" (growth) variable to demonstrate what the market currently assumes about the future. At the moment, the market is assuming a perpetual growth rate of just under 6% for Sysco. In my view, that is a bit excessive, given that over a long enough timeline, every company grows at the rate of the economy. For that reason, in spite of the fact that they're trading near their historic lows, I would suggest that these shares are slightly overpriced.

Options to the Rescue

As I've said repeatedly, I think put options represent a win-win trade for investors. If the shares flatline or continue to rally from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares drop in price, the investor will be obliged to buy the shares, but will do so at a price that they determined to represent a great long-term entry price. Being forced to buy in this way would certainly be superior to naively buying the shares today.

At the moment, my preferred put is actually a LEAP in this case. It's the January 2021 with a strike of $65. At the moment, these puts are bid-asked at $1.50-$1.65, having last traded hands at $1.50. If the investor is obliged to buy these shares, they will do so at a net price that's ~23% below the current level. It's been 38 weeks since Sysco closed at $65, and holding all constant, at that price the yield would be ~2.7%, and the P/E would drop to just under 17 times. Given that it's been several years since the company traded at that P/E multiple, I would consider this a great entry price. I think being able to buy this business at $65 would tee the investor up for a great long-term return.

Conclusion

I think Sysco is an excellent business, with a fantastic management that treats shareholders very well. The company has grown nicely over the years, and shareholders have been rewarded accordingly. My problem relates to the current valuation, and I think short puts offer an excellent alternative to share ownership at this time. If the shares continue to rise or flatline, the investor simply pockets the premiums. If the shares drop from here, the investor will be obliged to buy. The price at which they'll be obliged to buy, though, is quite conducive to a great long-term return in this name in my view. For that reason, I would suggest that investors strongly consider short puts over simply buying the shares at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Will be selling the puts mentioned in this article