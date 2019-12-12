Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Presents at the Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference (Transcript)

Call Start: 12:30 January 1, 0000 12:53 PM ET

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference Call

December 12, 2019, 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Forrest Norrod - SVP and General Manager of Datacenter and Embedded Systems

Conference Call Participants

Blayne Curtis - Barclays

Operator

Blayne Curtis

I am Blayne Curtis, the US semiconductor analyst . First Semi, I am very happy to have AMD with us; Forrest Norrod, SVP and General Manager of Datacenter as well as Embedded Systems and does all engineering, business management. You were at Dell for a long time, and we are going to ask you about servers.

Forrest Norrod

Thank you Blayne.

Question-and-Answer Session

Blayne Curtis

I think maybe a good way to start this just from very high level, obviously a very successful year for the company, 7-nanometer launches including servers. So, I was wondering as you look back this year, anything surprised be positively or negatively, and as you'll see next year, what are your milestones and what are the challenges that you need to overcome as you look into the next year.

Forrest Norrod

Well, it's been a great year for us. This was a year where we refreshed the core architecture in each one of our major businesses from client, graphics, and data center, and really put all of those on to various process node on the 7 nanometer, really ahead of the competitor in each one of those segments.

And clearly, it is a combination of a strategy and a product roadmap that we've put in place about four years earlier. The good news and bad news about the semiconductor businesses is you have got long planning horizon. So good news is I know what I'm doing in 2022 right now. The bad news is it does take three or four years. And so, it is a combination of that, the plan we put in place in 2015.

And we think it went extremely well. The ramp on those products, I mean, 7 nanometers is fastest we've ever seen. So it's the fastest transition to the new process technology in really each one of those segments. And the response I'd say has even exceeded our expectations. Customers have given us very, very strong positive feedback on the roadmap.

We've gotten exposure and sockets in segments with the market that we had always aspired to really moving up the stack and being higher and higher and more and more relevant parts of the market and seeing that all come to fruition has been fantastic. It's resulted in five plus points of desktop market share over the past year. Adding that, it's -- we've added over four points of notebook product market share, even before we get to the 7-nanometer product for notebook that's coming here shortly, and strong share growth on the server side as well. On the IDC basis, we're about 7% right now, and on track to get to our 10% midterm share goal, which we've set for some time, and we think we're on track to hit that within the first half next year.

Blayne Curtis

Perfect. And maybe drilling down that a little bit more on the Rome launch, I think you had Google and Twitter names that you announced for internal workloads. I mean you kind of have internal and then you have cloud instances, and you’ve got to have both. Obviously, you went from the internal, it comes with some volume for the cloud, you need to go have a customer pull it.

Where you have that progress in terms of getting the calls done, getting wins, and then ramping products?

Forrest Norrod

It's going well. So, you know, the good thing about Rome, it's a second generation of EPYC, and it was designed to fit into the socket infrastructure that we have established with the first generation. When we launched Naples, codename for the first generation, we really began preparing the ecosystem for AMD’s re-entry. We worked very hard with the software providers, with the OEMs, and with the end customers to get comfortable, and again with AMD to understand what it meant to their operations to get the middleware and operating system support not just for the chips to work, but to get optimized performance. And so all of that track was laid with the first generation. The second generation, we designed the part to fit into the same socket as the first generation part.

So it was a much easier lift for the OEM even ones that wanted to embrace some of the new features that did require a slight tweak to the platform like PCI Gen 4 of the higher memory frequencies. So, it is easy for them to get ready for -- to get their platforms ready, and for anybody on the end customer side, cloud or not, that can embrace the first generation, the lift to evaluate and get the second generation through validation was also quite a bit faster. And for one thing, they were more familiar. For another thing, they were not as skeptical as they were obviously ahead of the first generation. And so, we've seen very strong adoption really on the internet properties on both the internal properties which we always like because you're selling once , right. You're selling into the Google or the Twitter, whoever, and they're consuming it to power their service.

With the cloud instances, you don’t have to sell twice. You're selling once into the cloud provider to make that instance type available to the end users and then you're selling again to the end user via the financial services or another made in the cloud SaaS provider, you're having to make that additional sale as well.

So, we like to have a balance of both. Some of the big public announcements that are launched were the internal services. But since then, you've seen Amazon, you've seen Azure, you've seen Tencent come out with the public IaaS offerings as well, and they've either announced or in production -- each one is either announced or in production, and we think that's also progressing very well.

Blayne Curtis

You mentioned the 10% share goals. The way to think about where is your products, when you do win, what types of workloads those are that customer wants and what that equates to your total addressable opportunity, at least with this generation?

Forrest Norrod

Well, it's probably best to think about it in terms of progression. So, the first generation that we had -- on first generation EPYC and Naples, we had a product that had leadership throughput performance. And so, it was very good for certain types of HPC, high performance computing, it was really good for certain types of scale out, workloads, some of those internal properties of the cloud guys we mentioned earlier. It was good for powering IaaS services and providing a better cost per virtual machine.

But it was not -- we had some deficits versus Intel and some of the low thread count or single thread count , single threaded applications. With Rome, we not only doubled the throughput or more than doubled the throughput in terms of doubling the cores per socket over our previous generation and more than doubled versus Intel's contemporary generation.

But we also did a lot of work on instructions per cycle so that the architecture of the machines was just faster on a per thread basis. And of course, with the process advantage that we have, where we had originally planned to have process parity with Intel, and we were super excited about that.

First time in the industry, we're going to break the laws of nature that had governed the semiconductor industry for the last 30 years, which is -- it's like the fourth wall of Physics in semiconductors, Intel has a process node advantage. We were excited 4 years ago, because we thought we're going to be at parity . We didn't dream that we would be ahead. And so, that is also beyond the architectural advantage that we design for, that we plan for, that’s also been a huge uplift.

And so with Rome, we have leadership not just in throughput oriented workloads, not just in HPC and cloud and large virtualization forms, all of which were positions we've staked out pretty well in the first generation, but pretty much across the board, you look at our 16 core or our 24 core parts versus Intel thread for thread.

We're delivering substantially better performance and better power. And so, there's sort of no place to hide. Pretty much across the board in terms of the vast majority of workloads, except for maybe a few that have been very tightly tuned for some peculiarity of Intel’s ISA . We think we're in great leadership position even better than we had originally planned.

Blayne Curtis

So I wanted to ask you about the competitive landscape. As you look at the -- on Intel's competitive landscape, ARM storylines have died down, but you still see customers like Amazon still doing their own processor, Marvell, Microsoft, [indiscernible] type stuff or analysis. I am thinking -- when you're competing or exiting against these other Intel or, obviously, you can't have an unlimited amount of CPU platforms at a customer, I would assume. How many can the market support and kind of who are you directly competing against?

Forrest Norrod

Well, I mean, we're not confused. We're directly -- pretty good for high performance markets, the market has been Intel, right. And that's the markets that we would like to serve. That's the markets that are most important to any of our customers. And those are the ones that we're focused on.

And for there, we are -- Intel has been the benchmark for many years. I think we’ve reclaimed leadership. We did have -- a brief period, 15 or 16 years ago, where we had performance leadership with the first generation of upfront, it's great to take it back, not just on throughput, but on a low thread count basis as well.

And so, our major focus is making sure that we're delivering superior TCO and superior performance to any of the alternatives where Intel has been really the benchmark.

Now, I think everybody -- sometimes customers will have specific applications or workloads for which a more tuned solution makes sense. So, we'll come back to ARM in a second, but we're going to continue to see customers doing custom silicon or doing accelerators to accelerate things that are relevant to them.

The Tencent core stuff from Google is one example and there are others. We're going to continue to see that, and I think that's fine. And those are all adjuncts to high performance ecosystem. You can have a high-performance accelerator and then crippling effect connecting it to a low performance, TPU core is also not a good idea.

With respect to ARM, I think again, some customers are experimenting ARM and I think that's fine. But the market really is centered around x86. The vast majority, the overwhelming majority, 99% of the software that's relevant to data centers, was written, developed, supported and maintained on x86.

There has to be a really compelling reason to support another instruction set architecture and pay the software expenses associated with that. So we don't minimize it. There are customers who do experimentation. But the market is x86 and as long -- and we and Intel are the only guys who can play there. And we're going to keep our eyes focused on that.

Blayne Curtis

Do want to ask you about benchmarking. Can be very confusing. Everybody tweaking inside and looking at different workloads and such. I asked this question to you at the Rome launch and you told me I was wrong, which happens often.

But basically took total little performance divided by cores and kind of try to do that math. I mean, obviously, you have a process node advantage. So you can get more cores in the same power envelope. The total chip will have higher performance.

When you look I said, I think I quoted that Intel certainly had maybe a 20% advantage on a core perspective filling the gap or whatever it was. You said we've closed that gap or we will close that gap. Can you maybe just comment on just those two things either you have the performance recorder or you have a process node, you're now getting both you're getting the process node.

I'm kind of curious if Intel do close the gap do you think you can still compete directly and win on a performance for core?

Forrest Norrod

Yeah, we do. And by the way, it's not just the core that's important, it is everything around it as well. So Mark Papermaster, CTO is talking about feeding the beast. You know, it doesn't matter if you've got a great CPU core, if you don't have the right memory controllers, right fabric grid, IO subsystems to keep those things busy.

And so, look, we do think we're -- we have focused on, playing mostly on architectural innovation, the process node, we thought we were going to be a parity of the advantages it was an unmatured [ph] gifts that it would be rude for us to refuse. But we're focused on innovating around the architectural level.

And there I think we have talked about Rome substantially increasing the instructions per cycle on both single threaded as well as greater than 20% performance improvement on multi threaded applications instructions per cycle. And that's mostly importantly it is also everything around it. We have the memory frequencies. We move to unified memory controller et cetera.

And the thing that I’ve said you’re wrong by the way is you’re comparing -- extrapolating per thread performance by comparing our top of our high end core count certainly medium power envelope against Intel's highest end highest frequency part. If you look at their 24 core, their 16 core, their 28 core versus our same core count part, we don't give up any performance to them at all. And so by per thread, per core basis, we're at or ahead of where they are.

Blayne Curtis

Okay. And then maybe on the process side, you are partnered with TSMC they've been very efficient like clockwork they put their process out. Intel had struggles. And I think they still talked about sending their servers next year. I have some serious doubts on that.

I'm just kind of curious one, how your customer conversations have gone since they've had these struggles. And then your confidence in Intel delivering on the processes that you need for your roadmap?

Forrest Norrod

Well, again, I think we're going to focus on what we can control and where can we control. We can control the focusing our innovation on our development on a roadmap that we think solves customer problems that is your counts on innovating to deliver higher performance in a manner relevant to those customer concerns.

And that embraces the reading process technology that's available in the industry, which is obviously announced from TSMC and they've been a great partner for us. And then delivering a consistent roadmap that our customers can count on year after year. And I stood on stage when we introduced the first generation EPYC. And particularly the three generation roadmap with the timing of that.

And we're right on track to -- while that's a little bit dangerous to do that in forehead. We knew we had to reestablished credibility coming back into the market. And AMD has gotten the little bit of black eye decade ago suffering from inconsistent execution. We committed, this management team committed to consistency in execution so that people understood that when we made a product commitment, when they invested in embracing our product roadmap that they could count on it. And that's where we're focused. And I think we're executing well to that.

What happens to our competitor, to any travails that they have? It's not something that we can base any plans on. I'm never going to base a plan on our competitor faltering. They're great company. They're going to come back. They're going to get through their rough spot. And if I ever base any plans on them having problems, I'm a fool. So we don't do that.

And so I think as long as we're focused on delivering that metronomic, boring execution, it is a great exciting products executed or a regular cadence that doesn't vary. I think that's the winning combination that our customers are telling us. That's what we want. We want predictability. We want stability. We want to be able to plan our investments and not have the world pulled out from underneath us.

Blayne Curtis

And you -- both of you have put out roadmap. So I think if you follow those out, Intel will have a 7 nanometer chip late '21, '22 we'll see. You talk about your roadmap and how it aligns, and let's just say that they do execute on that generation. Your ability to -- with potentially close to parity, with their 7, whatever process you choose for that generation if you said with that fourth gen would be on?

Forrest Norrod

Don't think we said.

Blayne Curtis

Okay. But in terms of if they do execute on it your ability to continue that leadership that you have right now.

Forrest Norrod

Yeah, I think we're very confident that we can maintain a high performance leadership position. Again, we put in place this roadmap a while ago based on feedback from customers, based on projections of what we thought the best our competitor could possibly do. And it's a very aggressive roadmap.

And I'm confident -- it's a good aggressive roadmap in terms of what we're trying to do. It's a roadmap that we get a lot of confidence in our ability to deliver. And so I'm confident in the ability of the teams to stay there and to deliver that roadmap and a stay at very high performance in a leadership position.

Blayne Curtis

We have a few more minutes. So why don't we talk all GPUs. There's GPUs in the data center [indiscernible] that a bit. You had a big gaming platform Google Saudia we're kind of curious. Beyond that do you have any other gaming platforms to highlight and you just don’t generally talk about your traction what GPUs and the datacenter?

Forrest Norrod

The two big things we've talked about so far with GPU obviously, sort of cloud VDI with large. So there's not just Google Saudia on the cloud gaming side, we're engaging obviously with others on the cloud gaming side. Because also the recent Microsoft announcements around their VDI instances that are also powered by AMD. But for different applications not for more traditional enterprise applications upstreaming et cetera not for cloud gaming.

Beyond that, HPC is also of course the other big area that we've talked a lot about. And we've had some great public wins. The frontier supercomputing system will be deployed by the Oakridge National Labs in 2021. We've partnered with [Indiscernible] that's a public win. And that is a great example of putting GPU together with CPU and optimizing the two together.

And we're super proud of that platform. It's going to be the highest performing system in the world when it comes out. And it's the performance of the top 100 of today's supercomputers will be exceeded by that one machine. The total performance of today's top 100 will be exceeded by that one machine.

Blayne Curtis

Had a lot of with the top in general, getting the platform back. I'm kind of curious when you're looking to accelerate computing, you have GPUs. I think you've partnered with other solutions and there's an FPGA or there's an accelerated for accelerators for AI, Intel has got a couple they may buy another. I'm just kind of curious your view of that AI world and you've got a lot win too out. But I'm kind of curious if you see any opportunities.

Forrest Norrod

Definitely. There is opportunities as well on the AI side. And we've taken, I think the thoughtful approach to that. Our strategy really is to partner with the folks that are really leading the forefront of that which are some of the internet giants. And to partner with them in a way that aligns to their development culture.

So we're completely open source. Our software tool chain for our HPC, AI and cloud gaming efforts is fully open source. And the RadeonOpenCompute platform, ROCm platform, which had supercomputing 19 we just introduced the 3.0 version of that. It's a full production version. It's got full support for PyTorch and TensorFlow.

Today, others will come over time. And it's an area where four open source innovation, I think is going to occur. And we do see that increasingly important for AMD. And by the way, also for HPC, the merging of HPC and AI is happening.

And we see more and more AI systems focused on extremely large systems. And so the center of gravity needs to talk about AI systems being one GPU or four GPUs or eight GPUs. We think the most interesting AI systems in the future are 10,000 GPUs or 20,000. GPUs are really super computers and that's right up our alley.

Blayne Curtis

Okay. Well, we're out of time, appreciate it. Thank you.

Forrest Norrod

Thanks so much.