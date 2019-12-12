Hexel Corporation Buy-Ranked For Near Cap-Gains By Market-Makers

Rankings consider odds for profitable buys, accomplishment credibility of reaching target prices, typical size of captured gains and interim price drawdowns encountered, and holding periods required. These all contribute.

We rank them all based on past price performance subsequent to prior forecasts with balances between upside-to-downside price change proportions like those seen this day.

Buyer-seller negotiations over large-volume blocks of thousands of stocks each US market day produce market-maker forecasts of their likely coming price ranges, including these stocks.

Preface: This article compares coming stock price expectations of well informed market professionals. No technological or industry competitive insights will be discussed, only insights on securities’ market price influences.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis of this article is that a most important reason for investing in any stock is its potential for portfolio wealth-building and that requires informed forecasts of its likely future price. Hexcel Corporation (HXL) scores better than all other Aerospace & Defense stocks for odds-on near price gain experiences, given today’s expectations by Market-Makers. While HXL is not competitive with the top 20 ranked issues in the 2,700+ stock Market-Maker near-price forecasts population, many other Aerospace & Defense stocks also are even less-so.

The price-forecaster’s foe is uncertainty. A too-big-to-die leader in one industry is being seriously challenged now. How quickly it can adapt to operations approaching the potential of prior attraction for investors is uncertain at this point in time. But the haze likely will clear only over many coming months, and investment decisions need actions right now. Opportunities presented by changing prices produce similar needs for attention right here, now.

We suggest that the best time horizons for wealth-building decisions be a few months at a time, with actions taken incrementally as the picture changes. Not by using long-term buy&forget passive strategy. Instead, keep informed, expect surprises and respond promptly as opportunity appears.

Market professionals must keep alert to the evolving developments, supported by thousands of 24x7 world-wide employee situation-observers and competition-evaluators. The employees can be useful guides, not only for their employers, but for us as individual investors – in the way they influence the thinking and actions of the market pros.

Neither you nor I have the time and connections to accomplish what we need by ourselves.

That is the perpetual work environment of investment Market-Makers [MMs] whose role is to aid buyers and sellers find a point of price balance right now in multi-million-dollar block trades. A balance which usually requires the MMs to put a part of their own firm’s capital temporarily at the risk of changing market attitudes and prices.

They won’t do it without the oxygen of price-change protection. That insurance comes from separate hedging deals they make in derivative securities where the operating leverage of the limited-life legal contracts involved make such deals practical.

What must be paid for the protection, and the way it is provided tells just how far those (sufficiently) in the know realistically expect prices may go. They all have real-money bets being made. Price range forecasts over time periods defined by the derivative contracts lives are involved.

Such forecasts are constantly being refined every moment investment markets are operating, and are made part of every market-day’s closing records. They provide an historical record (in subsequent market price actions) of how well the “smart money” can make useful forecasts – for specific stocks, ETFs, and indexes.

To get answers we look to the best-informed market participants – the market-makers [MMs]. These are the dozen to two dozen firms providing price quotations to exchanges and transaction systems as a result of their extensive 24x7 world-wide information collection systems and evaluation resources. It is a community of perhaps 100,000 employees. The largest, Goldman Sachs employs over 35,000 full-time.

Present-day markets are driven by the transaction demands of major investing organizations commanding multi-billion dollar portfolios. Their stock contents can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between peers, not by “open-call” auctions. Such negotiated trades set and move public posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she needs to have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, price-wise.

Conventional equity evaluation analysis often provides superficial descriptions and little linkage between operating minutia and price forecasts. As examples here is how Yahoo Finance reports on HXL:

Description

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings, as well as HexTool tooling, which are mold tools used in the manufacture of composite aircraft structures. The company sells its products directly through its sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Russia, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

So, what should the stock sell for? Today, tomorrow, next month?

The stock price forecast data used in Figure 1 comes from the hedging actions of MMs. These prices are of the stocks most used by institutional investors.

Most are substantial capitalization stocks which Institutional Investment organizations’ researchers and portfolio managers watch closely, as do individual investors. But even the smaller issues get examined as part of the competitive scene for the industry biggies. Note columns [U] and [V] of Figure 4 when it is presented.

Most individual investors in their personal transactions will not impact the market to the same extent as the institutions. But we do share in the benefits (and risks) of the institutions’ presence in securities’ market quotes.

Figure 1 compares how the MMs translate their big-money clients’ appetites into upside-to-downside price change prospects, and what that has meant in the past regarding price drawdown exposure on the way to the upside target.

Figure 1

Source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on forecasts from market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are located down and to the right.

Our particular interest is in HXL at location [13], but also location [11] encloses the market index SPDR S&P500 Trust ETF (SPY).

The severe limits of the Figure 1 tradeoff proposition deny much of any reasoning to answer the question of why we see what we do. To further enrich the understanding of recent trends in MM forecasts for HXL, consider Figure 2. It shows the trend of MM price range forecasts daily over the past 6 months.

Figure 2

Source: Author

The vertical lines in this picture are not past actual market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts”. Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what are useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its measurement quantity is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect (the other 80%) as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

The small “thumbnail” picture in Figure 2 shows how these RIs have been distributed daily over the past 5 years. HXL’s current level of a 4 RI is approaching 20+ times as much prospect for upside as downside price changes in coming weeks and months.

Comparing Details

The essence of valuation is in a subject’s comparison with alternatives. That requires the comparison measures be as close to identical as possible. To that end we place all of our valuations in a carefully defined set of measures, and describe them in as parallel set of comparisons as is possible.

To do so often presents what many readers recognize as text and ideas they have encountered before, as they may have in our just-published comparison between Microsoft and Boeing. The use of the Comparing Details heading for this section of the article as an accelerant to reading provides for experienced readers an economy of time and effort, while leaving for the newly-initiated the opportunity for an important introduction.

First, let’s look at HXL price and forecast behavior in contrast with the market-average ETF of SPDR S&P500 Trust (SPY), shown in Figure 3. It contains MM price range forecasts extracted from their daily stream over the past six months.

Figure 3

Source: Author

Differences of scale in Figures 2 and 3 disguise SPY’s price annual growth rate [CAGR] at a little over +4%, while that of HXL is about +50%. SPY’s forecast uncertainty ranges appear broader (vertically) than those of HXL, while their Range Indexes (the small, contained RI distribution pictures) are close to one another in terms of the spread of their average volatility. That suggests the appraisers in each security have well-developed forecasting skills.

Part of HXL’s appeal comes from its high Realized Payoffs from prior forecasts at the Range Index of 4. The payoff experiences of most stocks are not linear to their Range Index values, and do not have highly uniform characteristics. A look at the Figure 2 small-picture of HXL’s Range Index distribution over the past 5 years is revealing.

It shows that the stock’s RI frequency peaks at around 30, typical of many stocks, and rarely gets much above 50. But nearly half of all MM forecasts for HXL anticipate strong upside price-change prospects before those opportunities erode. Very few MM expectations with better potentials exist to the left of today’s.

A contrast with Figure 3 shows that SPY’s RI history centers around its present value of 42. There is a history of as many MM outlooks with worsening prospects for SPY as improving ones.

In order to consider these several dimensions among a number of stocks we place the rows of data seen in Figures 2 and 3 along with other Aerospace & Defense stocks in the table of Figure 4.

Figure 4

Source: Author

Column [H] of Figure 4 tells that HXL wins profits in nearly 19 of every 20 forecasts at RIs of 4, while SPY, the “market average” ETF wins profits in only 5 out of every 8 at its present RI of 43.

What is important to us in this analysis is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely as a proportion [H] (out of 100) is today’s RI forecast [G] to produce a profit. The odds come from the [L] sample of such 5-years of daily prior forecasts [M].

That combination result appears in the [ I ] %payoff column which includes loser prior forecasts as well as the percentage gains of winners. The size of [ I ] relative to [E] is a measure of [E]’s credibility in [N]. Again, HXL’s performance (at this level of its RI) is an advantage in this element of the investing contest for commitment of portfolio capital.

Time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The retirement, tuition, or health emergency clock won’t patiently wait for “long-term-trend” investments to be “sure” of their “passive investment” buy&hold strategy results (like Eastman Kodak (KODK), General Motors (GM), General Electric (GE), or others). Compound Annual Gain Rates [CAGR] are the essential measures [K]. Figure 4’s rows are ranked by the historical results (of today’s RI) statistic.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an investment strategy is that the score-keeping can’t be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the RATE of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That’s a tiny unit, but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. Compounding makes them powerful.

In Figure 3 we use the Odds of gain [H] as a weight for the average prior payoffs [ I ], and take the complement of [H] ( 100 – H ) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q] we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row’s prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R] we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

Using [R] as an integrated measure of wealth-building desirability places HXL in first place by a wide margin among most other Aerospace & Defense stocks. Its 15.2 bp/day score is well above what the average stock in the group offers. The market index ETF, SPY, at this time produces a -1.1 bp/d prospect.

HXL competes effectively in the broad population of MM forecasts for 2731 stocks, ETFs and market indexes which carries a large number of equities with infrequent and overly-optimistic forecasts. Its 15.2 bp/day rate of gain is more than twice the forecast population’s rate of loss of -5.8 bp/day when adjusted for risk of loss. The population win odds are only 60, with losses at 40 out of every 100, and worst-case price drawdowns [F] averaging nearly -10%, four times the loss load of HXL’s -2.3%.

Better prospects for near capital gains currently exist in the best 20 of that forecast population than among the Aerospace stocks. HXL offers the prospect of gain at a CAGR rate of +50%, compared to SPY’s +5% and the forecast population of +13% (ignoring risk). The population’s best 20 have histories with CAGRs averaging +130%.

Within the Aerospace & Defense group’s stocks a comparison of HXL on the basis of its current RI forecast odds of profitable outcome and the prior average size of those outcomes is dramatic. Please see Figure 5. Again, as in Figure 1, the favorable directions of the map are down and to the right.

Figure 5

source: Author

The map includes SPY as a “market index average” at [7], reinforcing the notion that many alternative equity investments are likely to “beat the market” capital gains in the next few months. HXL at [3] here at its current reward~risk balance among the Figure 4 stocks Win Odds and net Payoffs is a clear-cut favorite. But as the summary blue row lines indicate several other even better ones are available. Check my SA blog to pursue, if interested.

Nothing requires market experiences of the past to be repeated, but they form an auditable prices record to be referenced. Referenced in the same way, regardless of the varied underlying specifics of the corporate competitions going on. What matters on the portfolio scorecard is told by the ongoing aggregate prices of what is, and has been, held.

Conclusion

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) is an attractive near-term capital-gain buy with a realistic +8% upside target attainable in as little time as nine weeks. It may prove to be a better interim speculative holding vehicle than any other of the considered stocks or the market index ETF SPY in the next 2-3 months.

