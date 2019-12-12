Crocs: No Signs Of Slowing Down

We remain bullish on Crocs although we do believe that shifts in fashion trends could negatively impact shares.

The company has diversified away from its famous "clogs" and is becoming a serious player in the footwear space.

Crocs has strong momentum heading into the holidays as measured by search interest and partnerships with major celebrities.

Introduction

Our last article on Crocs (CROX) argued that robust consumer demand for the company's shoes and its cult-like following were indicators of positive secular tailwinds that would drive top- and bottom-line growth for the foreseeable future. In this article, we will argue that Crocs remains a buy and that momentum has not shown any signs of slowing down.

Business Overview

Crocs is a Niwot, CO-based footwear company that distributes a variety of different shoes. The company is best known for its clogs, a foam-based shoe that has been lauded for its comfort while also lampooned for what many perceive to be its aesthetically unappealing design. However, the company also sells a number of traditional shoes, sandals, and other footwear products.

To understand and successfully invest in Crocs, one has to realize that the brand has continuously undergone boom-and-bust cycles that vary alongside consumer interest and demand in its shoes.

Source: thinkorswim

The first major boom occurred in 2006-2007 when Crocs experienced a massive surge of popularity. This Slate piece from 2007 provides an excellent summary of how the Crocs managed to skyrocket in popularity and land on the feet of dignitaries and celebrities across the globe.

This boom was accompanied by a surge in the company's share price, as one can see from the above chart. However, Crocs' popularity was short-lived and the company was close to declaring bankruptcy at the end of the decade due to fizzling demand for its products and a flurry of cheap knock-offs.

The company has gone through additional ups-and-downs over the years, although none were as pronounced like the first. Crocs has staged another comeback over the past couple of years by capitalizing on a surge of interest from teenagers and partnering with celebrities across the globe.

Source: Famous Footwear

Financial Snapshot as of December 10, 2019 (in millions USD)

Share Price 36.27 Shares Outstanding 70.18 Market cap 2,545.4 Debt 185.0 Cash 87.91 Enterprise Value 2,642.5

Source: TIKR

Q3 Earnings Results

Crocs reported excellent Q3 earnings that beat already-high expectations and showed accelerating momentum:

Revenues grew by 21% YoY on a currency-neutral basis to $321.8 million. Wholesale revenue grew by 25.4%, e-commerce revenues grew by 28.2%, and retail store comps grew by 12.5%.

SG&A expense as a percent of net revenues declined by 830 basis points YoY to 39.6% from 47.9% in the prior-year period.

Operating margins increased by 750 basis points to 12.8%, which primarily reflects lower SG&A expense.

Management forecasted $1.21 billion in revenue for 2019 at the midpoint, which represents a YoY growth rate of 11.5%.

Management also provided an early forecast of 2020 results, noting that it is expecting 2020 sales growth of 12-14%.

Crocs' Q3 results show exactly why a sharp surge in interest or favorable fashion trend can be so beneficial to a company's equity price - the company's top-line is growing rapidly, which provides it with significant operating leverage that ultimately leads to improvements in operating income and overall profitability.

This is precisely why the company's share price has accelerated so quickly as investors cheer two-pronged improvements in sales and profitability. On the other hand, this is also why investors must be very cautious and pay close attention to Crocs' momentum as any slowdowns will lead to the reverse effect - lower sales and negative trends in operating income.

Valuation

Crocs' valuation has become elevated due to the recent run-up in share price - shares are currently trading at EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples of 18.5x and 29.6x, respectively. However, a quick look at companies in Crocs' peer group shows that its valuation is not egregious since its multiples are in line with those of other companies in the footwear and sportswear industries, including Nike (NKE), adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and Lululemon (LULU).

Crocs is growing its top-line faster than any of these companies (except Lululemon), which means that its shares deserve to trade at a premium. We expect continued momentum across Crocs' business and its efforts to diversify into other product lines to allow the company to grow into its valuation as earnings should continue to increase.

Source: TIKR

Search Interest

Search interest in Crocs in the United States is currently at the highest levels it's been in over five years:

Source: Google Trends

International search interest has also been robust, a positive sign that rising demand for Crocs isn't solely a U.S. phenomenon.

Source: Google Trends

Growing overseas interest in Crocs products should provide the company a boost to its total revenues since the bulk of Crocs' sales are from international countries and international sales have been relatively flat over the past couple of years.

Source: Crocs 10-K

Risks

We believe the primary risk that Crocs faces is a slowdown or reversal of the fashion trends and consumer tastes that have made its products popular again. This would cause sales growth to slow and lead to margin contraction.

The stock is priced for growth at the moment, which means that share price will suffer if any signs of slowing demand surface. In addition, such shifts in fashion trends are not always easy to identify and may occur suddenly, which can lead to a sudden, dramatic decline in share price as Crocs investors experienced in 2007.

Crocs at current levels is a speculative investment opportunity in our view given that shares have risen considerably and future increase is contingent on continued momentum for Crocs products.

Conclusion

We remain bullish on Crocs and feel that the company's momentum will continue, for the time being, leading to share price appreciation in the short and medium term. We will keep a close eye on the company and will continue to cover the company in future articles. Thank you for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CROX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.