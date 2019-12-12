Buy National Grid As A Hedge Against A Potential U.K. Inflation Rise, At A Decent Valuation And An Optimistic Long-Term Outlook

Over three months ago, I wrote an article on National Grid (NYSE:NGG), explaining why I believed it was a great retirement stock own over the long term. Since then, the stock has had a relatively stable performance. The company reported earnings in November, which reminded me that it is one of my favorite retiree-oriented stocks to own. In this article, I am not examining National Grid as a retirement play, but rather how different events in the current landscape can affect it. I am taking a look over the U.K.'s inflation, a comparison with the other European Utilities, nationalization, as well as EVs as a catalyst for higher long-term electricity demand. Considering my analysis, I believe that National Grid remains a long-term buy for income-oriented investors.

Yields and profitability

National Grid's regulated U.K. revenue is indexed to inflation and corporate bond yields. Bond yields tend to rise with inflation, increasing National Grid's revenue. However, it is also boosting costs and interest paid on floating debt. The utility can expand profitability by keeping investment and operating costs below the inflation rate and cost of debt under the iBoxx corporate bond index average. In the U.S., National Grid passes debt costs on to its customers, while earnings are based on an ROE set by the regulators.

Given that investors view utility shares as proxies for bonds, National Grid's share price tends to be inversely correlated with U.K. government-bond yields. Bloomberg's compiled consensus indicates U.K. inflation and interest rates will be higher on average in 2020-21 vs. 2019. I believe retirees can benefit from that, considering the stock's dividend policy.

Since the U.K.'s inflation is expected to accelerate in 2020-21 vs. 2019, it will boost the growth of National Grid's dividend per share. The company's policy is to increase dividends annually by at least the rate of the U.K. Retail Price Index.

Due to its lower perceived risk, National Grid's forward dividend yield trails those of Centrica(OTCPK:CPYYF)(OTCPK:CPYYY) and SSE(OTCPK:SSEZF)(OTCPK:SSEZY) but tops the average for U.K. companies in the FTSE 100 index as well as Severn Trent(OTCPK:SVTRF)(OTCPK:STRNY), and United Utilities(OTCPK:UUGRY)(OTCPK:UUGWF). National Grid's dividend yield also exceeds the average of utilities in the Stoxx Europe 600 index and its continental EU energy-network peers, amid increased political risk.

But is it the best Utility to hold?

U.K. utilities have underperformed EU peers in the past three years, amid Brexit uncertainty and the risk of potential renationalization if the Labour Party gains power, as you can see in the chart below. Until they fade, these challenges are likely to keep pressuring the valuations of United Utilities, Severn Trent (water company), Good Energy, Yu Group and Ovo Energy (energy suppliers) more than the following companies which have offsets: SSE (power generation, storage), Pennon (waste-management activities) and National Grid and Centrica (large U.S. operations) In this regard, I see National Grid's U.S. operations as a good hedge against the U.K. politics.

Utilities and dividends

Utilities in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index will likely boost dividend payments by a median 5% next year, consensus data show. That's a slight slowdown vs. 2019, reflecting low inflation and reduced grid returns.

European utilities are likely to lower their dividend payout ratios to 72-74% of 2019-21 earnings, compared with a median of 78% in the prior three years, signaling increased industry growth ambitions. Suez, Endesa, and Fortum are expected to pay out almost all of their adjusted net profit in dividends, which isn't sustainable in the long run, we believe. In my view, while National Grid's expected dividend growth of 2.5% is low, there are still two positive outcomes for investors. Either rising inflation predictions are confirmed, in which case we will see a higher dividend growth, or they will not, in which case the company maintains a healthier balance sheet. In any case, National Grid's 83% payout ratio is not that worrisome considering many of its European peers have surpassed the 90% threshold, increasing their chances for a potential dividend cut. Renationalization is less likely

On the other hand, the good news is that utility renationalization appears to be even less likely, with the opposition Labour Party lagging in the polls ahead of the Dec. 12 General Election.

Moreover, the latest pledge by Jeremy Corbyn to add BT's (BT) broadband network to a growing list of assets that it plans to renationalize, such as railways and the postal service, could distract a potential future Labour-led government from privatizing energy and water utilities. Utilities represent almost 70% of total costs (including debt) of all the sectors that Labour wants to bring back to public ownership.

Electric vehicles to lift power use

Another positive note I want to mention is the increased demand for electricity by EVs. Thoroughly electrifying road transport overnight could boost the world's power use by 19%. Yet, in reality, the process will probably take decades, and therefore, the impact on the volume of power consumed will be much more gradual. Energy efficiency will also likely negate most of the gains from electrifying transport through 2035. Nevertheless, EVs will slowly but steadily increasing the demand for National Grid's electricity production, which exciting new for the long- term of the company.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, converting all the existing car fleet overnight to run solely on electricity would increase global power consumption by 19% while the EU-28 power use would rise by 29%. The higher growth for the EU is due to its relatively high population density and car ownership vs. other regions. It is estimated that most of the increase in power demand will come from electrifying passenger vehicles (11% globally, 22% in the EU-28) rather than the commercial fleet (8% globally, 7% in the EU-28).

Source: IEA

I believe that this is excellent news not only for National Grid but for utilities in general. EVs could be proven to be a great long term growth driver that will potentially lower the payout ratios, as the demand for electricity is boosted higher over time.

The Valuation

The regulated and quasi-regulated nature of National Grid's and SSE's earnings is the primary driver for the companies to keep trading at a higher EV-to-forward Ebitda ratio vs. the average of utility peers in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index. The companies also tend to trade at a premium to Centrica, Drax, and Renewi, given their exposure to volatile commodity prices as well as to the variability of demand for energy and recycling services, which are subject to weather and broader economic conditions.

National Grid nevertheless trades at a discount to regulated U.K. water companies (United Utilities, Severn Trent and Pennon), as a result of its non-U.K. exposure, and in-line with regulated continental EU energy network peers, due to the risk of renationalization.

For that reason, I believe that National Grid remains a good buy at its current price in terms of valuation.

Conclusion

In my view, National Grid remains a long term buy for retirees and income-oriented investors. While fears towards nationalization are fading, the stock is still trading at a discount. The valuation is fair, and long-term trends in electricity demand boosted by electric vehicles should allow European utility stocks to have a long-term upward trajectory moving forward. Finally, I like the stock as a hedge against a potential rise in the U.K.'s inflation, and I overall see National Grid as a safe long-term dividend stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.