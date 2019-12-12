Mastercard: A Story Of Healthy Volumes And Attractive Pricing

Basic Business/Product Analysis

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is a network that facilitates electronic fund transfers via branded credit, debit, and gift cards. MA is one of the world's best-recognized brands, operating across nearly all countries around the world and commanding more than 60% of the global payments volume share together with its main rival Visa (NYSE:V). Unlike Visa, Mastercard derives more than 70% of total revenue from international markets (Visa is more around 50% US/50% international).

Valuation

There is a meaningful growth opportunity that we continue to expect from the Mastercard story, particularly from the untapped international developed markets, such as Europe and the BRIC nations. When we compare MA against its key competitors in the payments space (not only Visa, Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) networks, but also Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), among others), we see the company meriting at least 38x P/E multiple on our 2020 EPS estimate of $8.98, yielding the target price of $345.

Story Remains Attractive for 2020

Payments volume acceleration in 2020: Per our model, we expect the payments volume to accelerate in the following markets: United States (by about 70-80 bps), Canada, France, Germany, Brazil, India, and Japan, among others. In our view, credit growth has not yet saturated in the developing world and even in Western Europe, while the debit growth - arguably, one of the strongest levers in non-US markets - continues to grow in upper single digits/low teens.

Market remains strong: Per latest Nilson data, card penetration stands at only 21% in Western Europe and at less than 15% in developing markets. On average, every year, 0.9% of paper (cash and checks) users convert to plastic (credit card, debit card, gift card) in the US, and approximately 0.65% convert in the European corridor (we note that data for developing markets is more murky). As a result, we expect solid double-digit growth in payments volume to continue. Since their respective IPOs in 2006 and 2008, Mastercard and Visa delivered very strong share performance largely due to meaningful growth in payments volume.

Interchange likely going up, putting upward pressure on network pricing: As we conduct our channel checks across major banks, we note that the interchange (tied to the merchant discount rate and charged by issuing banks) continues to go up, with the average increase of 5-7 bps in 2019 alone, particularly for credit, which, in our view, should result in a slight increase in network pricing. We believe that over the next four quarters, we may see as much as half-a-basis point increase in pricing.

Trade war a red flag, but not a major headwind: We are surprised to see some analysts tying tariffs to the businesses of Mastercard, Visa, and other networks. While these companies are susceptible to macro pressures, like most major firms and while sustained trade war may eventually lead to an economic slowdown, we don't see a direct impact from tariffs on consumer spending. In other words, even as tariffs were enacted over the last year by the United States and China, we haven't seen a direct hit to the payments volume.

Free cash flows leading to buybacks and deals: We see two core sources for the generous free cash flow generation at Mastercard (with capex contained, we may see acceleration by as much as 2% in 2020). First, we believe the company is long overdue for a major deal (See our note on FLT and potential acquisition (See Article)). Second we expect share repurchases to continue, albeit we see them more packaged toward the second half of the year. Overall, we believe that MA's capital return over the next 1-3 years should average between 2.5%-2.8%.

Business Risks

We see the following business risks for MA:

Since Mastercard is a network, technology outages or cyber-attacks remain at the forefront of any risks for the company, having the potential to disrupt its operations.

Macro risks remain important, particularly as the European economy is headed for a slowdown. Dimmer economic outlook leads to reduced spending, which in turn puts pressure on how much a consumer spends.

Competitive risks, particularly from Visa and American Express, are relevant. Many analysts view V and MA as essentially a duopoly (discounting, perhaps unfairly, DFS and AXP). Pricing pressures from V could pose a significant risk.

Rise of alternative payment methods, such as PayPal, leads to less business for credit card networks, such as Mastercard.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.