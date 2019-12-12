Galectin Therapeutics: An Even Better Buy As It Hits 52-Week Lows

On Tuesday, December 10, Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) closed at $2.79/share, very near its 52-week low of $2.74/share. The recent drift down from $4.00+/share began on November 12, when they reported 3Q19 results. While the financials contained nothing material, it was revealed that the design of the highly-anticipated phase 3 trial of lead candidate belapectin in NASH cirrhosis was being refined due to ongoing input from the FDA. Management said that the FDA seemed to be departing from its earlier implied potential support of a certain surrogate endpoint for accelerated approval. Communication between the two is still ongoing, but investors did not like the added delay and punished the stock accordingly.

While we think that the long gap between the completion of phase 2 and the start of phase 3 could have been shortened with better execution, we are still very bullish on the long-term prospects of GALT. The aim of this article is simply to remind investors of the value in GALT’s pipeline.

GALT’s only candidate past the preclinical stage is belapectin, a new chemical entity that targets galectins such as galectin-1 and galectin-3. A quick glance at their pipeline shows us that belapectin is in several potentially promising trials.

It’s in a phase 2 trial for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, as well as a phase 1 combo trial with Merck & Co.’s (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda for melanoma and head/neck cancer. But the real prize is the NASH indication.

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, is an illness that involves fat build-up in the liver that can lead to severe scarring called fibrosis. Left untreated, patients can eventually develop cirrhosis, which involves the permanent loss of liver cells, and may require a liver transplant. Current estimates put the NASH population in the US at upwards of 15M, with that number expected to explode over the next 10 years, driven by the rise in diabetes and obesity. To date, there are no approved therapies for NASH. But given the expected $20B-$35B market, the field of companies conducting clinical trials is very crowded.

One of the reasons we like GALT so much is because they have managed to show positive results in a clinical trial involving NASH cirrhosis patients that have yet to develop esophageal varices. Esophageal varices are abnormally enlarged veins in the esophagus that can cause serious complications from bleeding. They can develop when normal blood flow to the liver is disrupted by liver scarring.

Liver damage can occur very slowly, meaning that patients can live with the condition for several years without noticing any symptoms. But once they reach the later-stages of cirrhosis, it becomes very difficult to treat.

On December 5, 2017, GALT declined almost 50% when they announced results from their phase 2b NASH-CX trial. While they did see a positive trend in the entire group of patients (both with and without varices), the difference did not reach statistical significance for the primary endpoint.

However, for the NASH cirrhosis patients that did not have varices (which represented 50% of the patients), belapectin showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful results in lowering the primary endpoint measurement of HVPG (“hepatic venous pressure gradient”) when compared with placebo. Also, belapectin looked to be effective at preventing the formation of varices in patients that did not have varices present at baseline.

The market quickly realized that while the overall trial had failed, belapectin had shown itself to be very effective in a specific subset of patients. The stock was pushed back up over 100% in the ensuing weeks.

Other than GALT, no company has been able to achieve success in a NASH cirrhosis trial. On February 11, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) reported that its candidate selonsertib had failed to separate from placebo in its phase 3 trial, STELLAR-4, for NASH cirrhosis patients. On June 24, Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) reported that its candidate emricasan did not meet its primary endpoint in its phase 2b trial, ENCORE-LF, for NASH cirrhosis patients, and that they were discontinuing the trial. After these two failures from GILD and CNAT, GALT remains in the lead in the race to treat NASH cirrhosis patients. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is running a phase 3 trial for NASH cirrhosis to expand the label of Ocaliva, but they have no previous data for NASH cirrhosis patients at this time.

On slide 4 of the December 4, 2019 presentation, we can see the stages of progression from fatty liver disease to stages 3 and 4 decompensated cirrhosis.

GALT’s belapectin showed positive efficacy in an early stage of cirrhosis (stage 1, with no varices or complications), which does limit the patient pool to 1.5M-2.5M patients. But again, no other company has had success yet in even the early stages of cirrhosis.

Another reason we like GALT a lot is because of the shareholder-friendly financing decision that was taken this year. On March 6, Chairman Richard E. Uihlein published an open letter inviting shareholders to invest alongside of him in the concurrently announced rights offering, making clear his (non-binding) intent to invest $20M. He made good on his promise, subscribing to just over $20M by the time the offering closed on May 28 (which raised $45M in total). His letter also makes clear his commitment to offering current shareholders an opportunity to protect their equity from harmful dilution in the future. Chairman Uihlein’s personal investment, along with his concern for preserving shareholder value, are things that any investor should be happy to see.

To be clear, GALT is still very far from the finish line. The NASH-RX phase 2b/3 trial is just getting started, so we are still at least 2-3 years away from commercialization. On top of that, they confirmed during 3Q19 earnings that the cost of the phase 3 NASH trial will be $100M-$115M, which means another round of financing will be needed (as of September 30, they had $50M in cash and access to a $10M line of credit). Many investors were hoping for a partnership to defray the costs of the phase 3 trial, but as of now they are going it alone.

Still, even factoring in the need for additional financing, and the 2-3 year wait for belapectin’s launch (assuming it’s approved), we are optimistic about a position in GALT. Our optimism is captured by this quote from the CEO during 3Q19 earnings:

“. . . It is an exciting time at Galectin. We are well-prepared to advance the investigation of this valuable compound, which is the first drug to show positive results in a clinical trial in patients with compensated NASH cirrhosis without esophageal varices.”

The NASH space, while expected to be very lucrative, still involves a lot of uncertainty. There are no approved or marketed therapies yet, so the commercial opportunity (in terms of drug pricing, insurance coverage, etc.) has yet to be validated. Also, there are lots of NASH stocks to choose from, many of which will likely not make it to market (or see material sales if they do). But we feel that GALT’s solid phase 2 NASH cirrhosis results, along with the personal investment by the Chairman, make this deserving of a position in any portfolio looking for exposure to the NASH space. We think GALT is a Strong Buy.

