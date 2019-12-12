E*Trade Acquires Gradifi For Student Loan Wellness Tech

ETFC's stock looks potentially undervalued at its current level, so my bias is BULLISH at $45 per share.

With the acquisition, ETFC should be able to quickly roll out the service to its customer base.

Gradifi has developed a suite of financial wellness software and a marketplace to assist employees in refinancing their student loans.

E*Trade said it has acquired Gradifi for $30 million in cash.

Quick Take

E*TRADE (ETFC) announced it has acquired Gradifi for approximately $30 million.

Gradifi operates as a fintech company that provides financial wellness services by offering a suite of solutions to tackle student debt.

ETFC will be able to scale Gradifi’s suite of offerings throughout its Employer Services segment.

Target Company

Boston, Massachusetts-based Gradifi was founded in 2014 to offer an innovative solution to the $1.3 trillion student loan debt problem.

Management is headed by CEO and Founder Tim DeMello, who has been with the firm since the start and previously founded 8 other companies, including Ziggs.com, Streamline.com, Spotlight Media, and Replica. Source: LinkedIn

Gradifi’s primary offerings include:

Student Loan PayDown

College SaveUp

Gradifi Refi

Company partners or major customers include:

Earnest (NAVI)

First Republic (FRC)

LendKey

Mefa

PwC

Peloton (PTON)

Penguin Random House (PSO)

Sotheby’s

Lewis Brisbois

First Republic Bank acquired Gradifi in December 2016 for an undisclosed amount. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Absolute Reports, the financial wellness market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.2 billion by the end of 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific region will account for more market share in the following years, especially in China; also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Major vendors that provide financial wellness solutions include:

Mercer (MMC)

Fidelity

Prudential (PRU)

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Bridge Credit Union

Health Advocate

My Secure Advantage (MSA)

Edukate

BrightDime

Wellable

Your Money Line

Financial Fitness Group

Enrich

KeyBank (KEY)

Prosperity Now

SmartDollar

PayActiv

Interface

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

ETFC disclosed the acquisition price and terms as ‘a base purchase price of approximately $30 million in cash.’

With the addition of the word ‘base,’ it is likely there may be an earnout provision, although it’s possible this could just refer to normal closing adjustments.

ETFC didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the small transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, the firm had cash and equivalents of $493 million and $3.5 billion in non-deposit or customer liabilities, of which long-term debt was $1.4 billion.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $852 million.

In the past 12 months, ETFC’s stock price has dropped 1.5% vs. the U.S. Capital Markets industry’s rise of 19.9% and the overall U.S. Market’s growth of 17.8%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eleven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped markedly from Q1 2019’s result, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $10,060,000,000 Enterprise Value $10,950,000,000 Price / Sales 3.68 Enterprise Value / Sales 3.45 Earnings Per Share $4.14 Total Debt To Equity 40.81% Revenue Growth Rate 3.86%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above general DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $56.90 versus the current price of $45.63, indicating the stock is currently potentially undervalued, with the given assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

ETFC acquired Gradifi on a likely ‘buy vs. build’ calculation which will enable them to gain a suite of products they can go to market quickly with while having minimal integration risk.

As ETFC stated in the deal announcement,

The deal meaningfully bolsters the E*TRADE Corporate Services offering to include financial wellness and student loan solutions as part of a comprehensive benefits platform.

With the deal for Gradifi, ETFC also gains student loan refinancing marketplace with seller First Republic Bank remaining as a participant in that marketplace.

Student loan debt has ballooned to more than $1.5 trillion according to reports, so if employers can offer services to help employees reduce or refinance their debt, that’s a win for the employer and for ETFC.

ETFC can likely scale Gradifi’s offerings to a much larger user base, so the deal makes great sense from a growth potential standpoint as well as from its relatively low price.

As a stock, ETFC is indicating some potential value at its current level. The DCF above shows it is undervalued.

Additionally, an NYU Stern School basket of publicly held firms (January 2019 data) shows that brokerages and investment banks had an EV/Sales multiple of 5.56x versus ETFC’s current multiple of 3.45x.

While the comparison is not exact due to a likely higher multiple for investment banks, ETFC may be a bargain at its current level, assuming it can reignite growth in 2020.

Given its valuation, my bias is BULLISH at ETFC's current price of $45.00 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.