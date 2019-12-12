Dixons Carphone Plc ADR (DXCPY) CEO Alex Baldock on H1 2019/20 Interim Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dixons Carphone Plc ADR. (OTC:DXCPY) H1 2019/20 Interim Results December 12, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Alex Baldock - Group CEO

Jonny Mason - CFO

Simon Owens - Credit Suisse

Tony Shiret - Whitman Howard

Alex Baldock

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. A year ago it was that we launched the new strategy for Dixon’s Carphone and the strategy to turn Dixon’s Carphone into a world-class business for its colleagues, its customers and its shareholders. And one-year on Jonny and I today here to give you a simple message, which is we're on track. We're on track with that longer-term transformation and we're on track to deliver our financial commitments this year. That hasn't been in the easiest of environments, particularly in the U.K. the backdrop has been to say the least, uncertain and unhelpful. But in that context, we've been able to strengthen our market leadership positions. And not just in the U.K. in every electrical markets. We've seen share growth. And we've seen us cement our leading market positions.

And at the same time, what we've been doing is making progress in our transformation as you'll see. Progress on the big priorities that we've talked about before is online multi-channel, Credit, Services and on U.K. mobile.

And this is progress that the customer is noticing. The customers not just rewarding our progress with market share gains, but also the customer is telling us they're happier. And we've seen significant improvements in NPS and customer satisfaction in every -- in every market, but quite notable claims in customer satisfaction in U.K. and electrical in particular, between 12 and 13 points up.

So the customer is noticing what we're doing. And all of this means that we stand by our commitments. We stand by the commitments that we've made for this year, the guidance for this year remains unchanged. The guidance for the medium-term remains unchanged as well. So, so much for the medium-term, what we're going to do now is focus for a while before I come back on this year. And with that, I will hand over to Jonny.

Jonny Mason

Thank you, Alex. Good morning, everybody. We issued our statement of interim results this morning. I'm going to take that as read by you all. I'm going to spend about ten minutes talking about our financial results for the first half and then a few words on guidance. And these here on the screen, this is the summary of the Group's financial results for the year.

Revenue was down 4% and that was because of FX movements and the mobile phone business. In our electricals divisions, overall like-for-like sales growth was positive 1%. I'm going to talk about the operational results by division next, and therefore won't dwell on that here.

Adjusted EBITD and adjusted PBT were down year-on-year. And this was as expected. And it is in line with the guidance we've given for the full-year, and therefore that guidance is not changing today. We're talking about adjusted EBIT and this is before three things. It is before network -- mobile network revaluations. IFRS 16 [ph] which is new for the first time this outing, and also non-headline items.

I’ll talk through what each of those adjustments are after the divisional section, but we think this is a helpful measure, we hope you're going to find it useful. Statutory PBT was a loss of $86 million. That was a significant improvement on the year before, but we wouldn’t celebrate too much. And then cash flow remains strong in the half. Free cash flow was down year-on-year in line with lower earnings, which led to a slightly higher level of net debt at 290 million. And as we guided previously, we're holding the dividend flat in line with last year. And that's because of the good progress on the transformation to-date and the cash resilience of this business.

So let's go on to U.K. Electricals. Reported revenue was down 1% and that was because of space closures last year. The like-for-like revenue was flat. And this comprised of Q1 up 2% and Q2 down 2%. And that Q2 number reflects quite a weak market in the U.K. in the second quarter, but also strong comparatives.

And across the first half year, if you look on a two-year basis, our sales growth was quite even at about positive 2%. The market was down 3% in the first half. We’re 25% of that market and we gained 0.7% share. So it is tough out there. The areas where the market was weakest included gaming, medium domestic appliances and imaging. The areas of growth, included health and beauty and also airports.

Our market share gain was quite broadly-based. We gained share in medium domestic appliances. And in particular, in smart home, where we saw double-digit sales growth. Conversely, we lost share in imaging where we decided to devote less space in shops to that category.

Online growth was strong 7%. That takes the online share of our business to 27% in the U.K. And we're pleased to report that we gained share both online and in shops.

Looking at margin in UK&I Electricals. The operating margin went backwards by 50 basis points to 1.6%. And that was 40 basis points on gross margin and 10 basis points on operating costs. As a reminder, in our gross margin, we include cost of goods sold, but also costs of services delivery installation and marketing. The reduction in gross margin in the first half reflected investments in the customer offer, and there were a number of different aspects to that. We improved our delivery promises and fulfillment, and better right first time. We developed some new customer propositions and marketed those. And we also strengthened our price promise.

We won’t be beaten on price. And we're starting to build better trust among customers on price. That investment in the customer offer was reflected in strong and widespread increases in customer satisfaction, which Alex has already referred to.

Operating cost, the ratio dropped 10 basis points partly de-leveraging on the slide [ph] sales reduction on the fixed cost base growth. Broadly speaking, inflationary cost increases, including national living wage were offset by benefits of cost efficiencies. And those cost efficiencies will accelerate in the second-half. And that’s why we are confident of saying that we expect UK Electricals profits to grow this year. Even though they were -- they were they were backwards slightly in the first half as those cost efficiencies grow.

So International. We grew sales in all of our markets and the operating margin went ahead. In the Nordics, reported revenue was flat but that was because of FX changes. In a local currency basis, sales were up 3%. At current spot rates, we would expect a headwind of about 4% on Nordics revenue in the second half of the year, but I guess let’s see what happens to the exchange rate after today.

On a like-for-like basis, Nordic sales were up 2% and all of our leading market positions were strengthened by increases in market share. These were backed up by better availability, and also by improving customer scores in the Nordics as well. And online growth was strong at 19%. So that not now represents 17% of our business in the Nordics.

Particular initiatives included the launch of our customer club in Norway, Finland and Denmark. Following the successful launch of that in Sweden in 2016, and this club will help us to build stickier relationships with our customers over their lifetimes, and we expect to have 3 million members of that club by the end of the financial year.

And then also launched in the Nordics in the first half was alarm and security systems as a new product category. And this is with a view to becoming a destination for home tech solutions. Not just products, not just things as the Nordics say.

And then in Greece, growth continued very strongly. We had 8% like-for-like growth in Greece. And we gained share in all categories. So, very good performance.

Looking at the margin international, operating margin was ahead 20 basis points. That was 20 basis points back in gross margin, offset by 40 forward in operating costs. The reduction in gross margin like in the U.K. reflected investment in the customer offer. And in particular, in the Nordics, better delivery promises and fulfillment and the cost of satisfying those as the online sales channel increases. But I’ve just said that, that was rewarded by improvements in availability and improvements in satisfaction scores.

And then operating costs ratio improved roughly half of that is because of the leverage effects of growing sales on fixed cost base and the other half is cost efficiencies, including in the distribution center. So U.K. Mobile, revenue was down 18% or 16% when adjusted for the impact of the debtor revaluations. This is because we closed over 100 stores last year. And on a like-for-like basis, sales were down about 10%.

And we lost about three points of market share. This reflects our constrained position in the very difficult 24 months postpay market. Earnings were down, down £20 million compared to last year at a loss of £14 million. Now this loss is in line with what we said at the full year. And let me just talk through that for a moment, in terms of EBIT bridge.

Last year's reported EBITD in mobile was £9 million but not after a negative revaluation. So in our world of being transparent about those valuations, the adjusted EBIT last year was about 50 million. That included some one-time benefits of supplier support and network claims, which we don't expect to repeat this year. We're expecting sales to be down about 15% this year, in this difficult 24 month postpay market that we are constrained to keep selling for the time being.

We had a total [ph] contract contributing to margin last year which isn't -- which was terminated isn't there anymore. And finally, we're expecting to invest about a point of margin in having to getaway the volumes that these owner’s legacy contracts require us to sell.

So those are the pieces of the move, the big move in profit from last year to this year. As – half year, we are on track, it’s all as expected and we are still expecting a loss of that size for this year. But it's important to repeat that these onerous contracts roll off through the next financial year. And that gives us more flexibility to deal with our cost base, and that's why we are confident in saying that will be the worst year of mobile phone losses. Next year will be better, and we'll be back to at least break even by FY 2022.

So I mentioned the adjusted profit. Three areas of adjustments before statutory. Mobile phone revaluations, I'll talk about that in a moment if I may. IFRS 16 is the first year that numbers include that accounting standard. As you all know, it has no cash effect, but there is a new liability on the balance sheet of 1.5 billion. And the impact on statutory profit is a reduction in the early years of introduction. And in this first year that reduction is 22 million on our PBT.

And then finally non-headline items, before getting to that loss for the half-year that I mentioned of 86 million. Now those non-headline items, at the operating level include 55 million for this first half. It’s three main categories. The first is the continuing amortization of goodwill on historic acquisitions.

Second piece, and that's 14 million. The second piece is 11 million, which is the continuing strategic transformation cost. We’ve talked about those previously. And then, we've got a provision of 30 million for regulatory costs and claims following the previously announced FCA announcement regarding Geek Squad mobile phone we’re selling.

And so on to cash flow. Free cash flow before exceptional items was $140 million which was $24 million lower than the prior year in line with the reduction in earnings. Depreciation was lower by $18 million at $63 million. And that was because of the write-off of assets in the mobile phone business at this time last year.

We benefited from the seasonal inflow of working capital to the tune of $133 million. And this was better than the previous year. This is despite about $40 million of investment in contingency stock for Brexit. But that was more than offset by favorable timings and also by support from some of our supplier funding facility.

CapEx was higher at $98 million, $14 million higher than the previous year. This is as the IT and digital CapEx starts to build, although as we’ll see in a minute, we’ve reduced expectations for the full year. And then, finally to mention is the exceptional costs which are $37 million for the half year that includes $23 million from previously provided items. But it leaves us on track for our guidance of $80 million of cash costs in that category for the full year.

Now mobile data is a big cash item. It reduced slightly in the first half year from 797 million to 785. The cash received on previously capitalized contracts was very close to the capitalization based on new contracts at just over 500 million each.

As last year, the debtor has not reduced much in the first half. And this is down to the timing of receipts from networks around the full-year and the half year dates. It is consistent, this picture is consistent with a reduction in the debtor and therefore our cash flow for the full-year based on the reduction in sales volumes.

And that at every half year, we have a detailed review of what the appropriate level of debtor is, how much cash we think we're going to receive based on contracts already sold. And at this half year, we have reduced that number by 26 million on the 800, it’s a quite a small adjustment, but it's – and it’s based on changes in customer behavior and following previous regulatory announcements such as bill capping and Ofcom end-of-contract notification.

And because that relates to prior year trading, that’s why we think it’s best to bring that on following regulatory announcements. End of contract notification, because that relates to prior year trading. That's why we think it's best to bring that out as an adjustment from our adjusted profits this year. So net debt, slightly higher than it was last year, 290 million but entirely in line with our guidance for the full-year, the 77 million of free cash flow after exceptional costs was applied 52 million to the final dividend for last year, and 46 million full pension contributions.

As a reminder, we pay all of the pension contributions in the first half. And we are currently going through a triennial valuation with the actuaries and the trustees of the pension fund. We do expect those pension contributions to increase. But we haven't as yet concluded an agreement. We’ll tell you what that is as soon as we know.

I’ll now finish with just a few words on financial guidance for this year. First of all, Alex has already said, none of the medium-term guidance changes. For this financial year, most of it is also unchanged. We continue to expect to gain market share in all of our electrical’s markets. And we expect that to lead to single-digit like-for-like growth. Although of course, it will depend on the market. And either way that will lead to growth in profits in the electrical divisions. U.K. mobile still expects a loss of 90, and that leads us to the 210 Group PBT for the year, unchanged compared to June.

What we are signaling a change on is lower CapEx this year. And Alex will explain the reasons for this in a moment, but we now think it will be about 200 million. And that additional transformation CapEx will be more evenly spread over the first three-years of our plan, rather than such a peak this year. Dividend, we're still expecting to be flat. And as a result of the lower CapEx, we now expect our net debt at year-end to be lower than it was in the previous year.

Thank you for your attention. With that, I'll hand back to Alex.

Alex Baldock

Thanks Jonny. We've got a full update coming at the year-end on the strategy, so I will give you a quick counter through of our progress, and our plans right now. And before we get into any questions, and you will know the strategy, so I won't dwell on that to mover from being a business trusted to help customers choose the right technology, but also help them afford and enjoy it as the leading the number one technology multichannel specialists, there is and that is more valuable to customers, and we benefit from stickier and more valuable customer relationships in our turn. And we've got meaningful progress to report now on the big priorities of achieving that, starting with online. And online is obviously crucial, if it were to be a true multichannel business, and the good news is we're gaining share online as well as in stores.

We've seen as you heard from Jonny 11% growth in online revenue in the period that's 19 in the International businesses, 7 in the U.K. and market share growth to show for it, so good progress online. And we've done that, by doing what we said, we did. We said, we'd make it easier for customers to buy online, so we are. So we're on the money on price. We won't be beaten on price. We’re on track to increase the skew count by 4000, as we said with 40,000 by the end of the plan. We’re making it easier for customers on the site. Whether it's through AI powered digital marketing search recommendations, or faster checkout now one page check out or faster site speed which is up to 30% better. And the focus on the smartphones demonstrated by launching the app as we said. So we're doing what we said we do and it's having the desired effect.

It's not just about online though. We need stores as well, and we're investing tens of millions of pounds in more exciting, enticing stores. If we’re to be true multi-channel, we need both, and we talked last time about the pilot we've been running about the experience zones in gaming. We liked the results, we've rolled that out to MDA, to computing and to TV and we’ve done that in 81 stores already. We’ve liked the results that we've green lit another 64 before the end of the year. And we will carry on from there. We are making our stores more exciting. And so progress online, progress in the stores. But our customer likes both. Our customer, typical customer, shops and both. And the better that we join up online and stores the happier that customer is going to be, and the more obviously we'll be playing to our strength.

We made a start there. For example, online customers can come into the store and collect their stuff and a third of them are now doing that. And in the store, every customer no matter how small the store, now has access or can be sold the full online range. Thanks to the tablet technology we've deployed with the colleagues. And it will be of a familiar base. We’ve made a good start there. So online sales in store up 35% in this period. So a decent start, but just a start and we are very much at the early stages of knitting together online and stores into true multi-channel.

Credit progress to. We can show that our customers like credit, they are 17 points happier, which reflects the responsible and the value for money and nature of the credit that we offer. And we can show that we're making progress on it as well. So it's 90 basis points of improvement in credit penetration now 11% and we can see some nice jumps in credit sales and customer numbers as well up 8% and 15% respectively.

So good progress on sales, and good progress on credit -- and good progress on services too. On the services that help the customer enjoy to get the most out of their technology through it's life. So we move from being a transaction-based business to a relationship-based business. And of the stickier and more valuable customers and we have unparalleled assets and capabilities to do that with the notable exception of the rather unskilled delivery going on the left-hand side of your slide there, but despite my help, we’ve actually managed to improve delivery performance by 22 points according to the customer satisfaction scores that we measure.

I think these scores hit from 16 to 31 point of customer satisfaction improvements. These are notable jumps. These are quite significant increases, and I think they reflect the hard work of all of our colleagues of improving the customer experience, that during the heart graft [ph] of improving the customer experience over the past year and in right the way through the retail and the services experience.

But we have focused on one service above all, which is protection, the warranty and insurance which is such an important part of helping customers get the most out of their technology. And we’re on track there to. We said we're going to launch in Q4 of the financial year, a new improved protection product and we're on track to do that, and it will be a more flexible, more transparent and importantly it will offer better, even better value for money, because we're investing in the customer proposition here as elsewhere because we intend this to be a sustainable plank of our services proposition going forward. Much more to come on services at the year-end, but we'll -- I'll leave it there for now.

And lastly on the big priorities, U.K. Mobile, Jonny touched on this before. We’re on track here too. It’s clearly challenging. We’re clearly got a lot of work to do, but we're doing what we said we did. We’re on track to breakeven by FY 2022. We’re doing that with a three-part plan that we've talked about before. We have successfully renegotiated with the networks, and we’re £60 million better off. As a result, with lower volume commitments, we are improving our offer [ph] we've done so with SIMO. We're getting ready to do so with the credit based bundle which is due to launch in FY 2021. And we're on track with the £100 million of mobile related cost benefits that we’ve committed to as part of one business by FY 2022.

So all three legs on track, and but clearly we have a great deal of work ahead of us, but some decent progress nonetheless.

Underpinning all of these big strategic priorities are some enablers and people obviously are the most important of those. And we've done a lot of work to build the capabilities that we're going to need for this future business of ours in areas such as data and analytics and services and financial services and marketing and the like. But I'd call out particularly digital and technology. We have made 59 new hires in our online team in the past six months. We’ve beefed up our digital and technology capabilities with the hiring of world class new Chief Digital and Chief Information Officers from Merlin and from Dyson respectively. We are retreating [ph] the business and part of that is building on the capabilities that we need for the future.

We’re also investing in the colleagues we’ve got, and the training of the colleagues we’ve got. So the Academy for Dunlop Andy Street opened in the West Midland a month or so ago. That'll get $400,000 of training into the colleagues, 6000 colleagues a year will go through the Academy to make sure that all of our colleagues are customer ready on day one, when they get to the store. That’s part of a four-fold, 400% increase year-on-year in frontline training.

But we’re also investing in how the customers use that training and the assistant sales journey for example, we’re taking the time to make sure that we understand the customer, and that we're responding to their needs, or complete needs, products and services in the new cycle freedom framework assisted sales journey as well. There's more and we are also investing in the aligning colleagues behind our vision. And this is the vision and the values and we make no apology for focusing on something that some people sometimes find a bit fluffy. I think world class businesses the world over have found the power of common values to raise standards and bind people together. We strongly believe and – here. And we also believe in aligning our colleagues with shareholder interest. We've had a very good reaction, really strong reaction from the shareholder. The colleagues shareholder scheme that we launched last year, and the board yesterday approved extending that, so we will have over 40,000 of our colleagues as shareholders, thinking and acting like owners, because they are, which we think is pretty important.

And not just about people. One business we are on track as I say to deliver those £200 million of cost savings by FY 2022 that's progressing quite nicely, and we are progressing also on stronger infrastructure. And now some parts of this are going to take a bit longer. Jonny mentioned that some of the CapEx is going to be rephased into next year. We're changing the guidance from this year from £275 million down to £200 million on CapEx and the peak year will now be FY 2021. And that’s the U.K. SAP ERP re-platforming project, which we've chosen to take a bit longer on the planning phase on.

I want to get this right, first time. And we want to land it without increasing the overall costs. So we shunted that back a bit. But there are other things that are landing right now. So the SAP re-platforming in the Nordics and Greece for example is bang on track. The two into one de-commissioning of the legacy Carphone systems, important for that £100 million cost price, that's nicely on track too. And we’ve landed a bunch of tech this year already, whether it’s the better tools, the colleagues in the stores, the tablets that are so important to multichannel that we talked about, improvements in [Indiscernible] and data security, data management technology which we’ve landed the ability to price much more scientifically so the Revionics technology gives us the ability to do much better mark down and promotions management, optimization whether it's the better keeping of customer delivery promises through improved routing technology and through better planning and forecasting systems.

So we've launched a bunch of tech already and we're on our way towards stronger infrastructure ahead with beefed up leadership in this space. And as we talked about, now it will be remissive me to let this group of high earning time pool of people leave the room without giving you some much needed no doubt Christmas gift ideas. So I thought, I'd share with you the grateful bulldog family.

We will be receiving this Christmas the Nintendo Switch ideal for any teenage gamers. The HP i3 14-inch Pavilion laptop lightweight and powerful as John [Indiscernible] would back up. For those of who, who are aspiring Master Chefs, I thoroughly recommend personally the KitchenAid -- the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer and absolutely bargain the Vertuo and Nespresso Coffee machine is a real cracker. I mean that’s an exceptional value for Smart Tech lovers. There’s the Google [Indiscernible] and the Samsung smartwatch which is a good bit of kit. For those of you who feel like being a little bit more generous, there’s the iPhone 11 on a 700 and something pounds for 64-gig which is pretty good value. And the LG Ultra HD 55-inch TV with free Google system which is an absolute bargain of £1,399 and get them while stocks last.

So plenty of goodies, and but also a plenty of progress. We are on track, we're on track to keep our promises that we’ve made to our shareholders this year. I think Jonny and I have said before that this is a management team that intends to build a reputation and a track record for keeping its promises. And we think we've done so. Again now, we intend to do so at the year-end. And we intend to so over the medium term. We're not changing any of our guidance.

And part of the reason for that is, we're making some decent progress on this transformation of ours, whether it's online, multi-channel, Credit, Services, U.K. mobile all the underpinnings of that, there’s a visible progress that the customers are noticing. Ultimately, they are the judge right, and they are rewarding us with better market share and significantly improved customer satisfaction scores.

So it's on track, but we predict some confidence in this room today, we're all shareholders. We’re all conscious that we are nowhere near to full potential of this business. We said, when we launched the strategy a year ago there was three full years of heavy lifting to be done and we’re coming to the end of the first year of that. We got a ton of work still to do, but we’re nicely on track so far.

With that, I'll pause, and we will move to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Simon Owens

Hi, it’s Simon Owens from Credit Suisse. You talked about signing new leases and work you've done on that. Can you give us a little bit more flavor of what you are actually doing in terms of how long these new leases are you're typically signing kind of rent reductions? You expect to get done and how much more potential there is to roll that out across these state? And then just on credit, seeing [Indiscernible] or one of the other appearing across the high street very rapidly. Is there any pressure from customers for you to adopt that? Does that in any way impact your plans for credit?

Jonny Mason

Okay, I'll take the leases. We've looked through our state of three-in-one shops, Currys PCWorld very carefully. And for Currys shops we are sure of as strong assets, profitable in the right locations. We are extending leases. And we’ll have changed the leases on about a 100 of the shops by the end of this financial year. Some of that is business as usual. But about 70 of it is new arrangements. We're achieving rent reductions of about 35% on average, on those leases. And typically what we're doing is extending from current expiry to ten years. And so the impact on the portfolio of the overall will be that the lease, the average lease length will increase from four years to about six years by the end of this financial year.

Simon Owens

Call it ten years, or was it a five plus five?

Jonny Mason

In this case, well they all vary, but in this case it’s mostly 10 years.

Alex Baldock

On the Credit point, Simon, I wouldn’t describe it as pressure from customers, no. But in our space big box, big ticket, electrical buying on credit is the norm. I mean two-thirds of the spend in B2C tech in the U.K. is on some form of credit, whether it’s credit card, personal loan, overdraft or retail point-of-sale finance. So we're getting with the flow of how customers want to shop, but no, we've got no plans to use klone [ph] we are very happily -- along with our partner BNPP. And we're very happy with the plans and the progress that we're making ourselves with our credit. And it’s important to us. And customers like it when we’ve seen in the 17 points higher NPS school for customers who take credit, because we're helping them responsibly, but we're helping them afford the technology that they want. And it's good for us. Because that gives the customer a reason to come to us rather than somewhere else, and they tend to buy more, they tend to come back. They have significantly higher propensity to buy additional services. They are the heart of the stickier on the more valuable customer relationships that are at the heart of our strategy. So credits, a central plank of what we're doing here, but no plans to, no plans to get into that.

Simon Owens

And what is the average tenure of the credit that you are currently offering?

Alex Baldock

Yes, we haven't broken that out. But the short answer is – what we won't stand for is offering a flexible range of credit options whether it’s shorter or longer, whether it's interest free or interest bearing. And the maximum APR by the way that anyone will pay on our credit is 24/09. So we’re buying in the mainstream of credit lending and that's where we would tend to stay.

Simon Owens

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Adam Proctor [ph] from Citi. You talked about the gross margin investment in both the U.K. and the Nordics. Looking forward, is that a trend that you would expect to continue, is the market starting to become more rational, and you talked in terms of price investments. Would you be able to sort of clarify whose sort of leading the charge on the lower prices? Or is it you normalizing to what is achieve a competitor?

Alex Baldock

There’s a number of different legs to this investment that we talked in the colleague and the customer experience. And colleagues we talked about before, which is investing both the colleague training in reward and in the assisted sales journey. So we make sure that we're responding to customer needs and taking the time to sell them exactly what they need products and services. And this delivery that Jonny touched on before, there's making sure that we are bang on when it comes to right first time delivery, and we're nudging that up every year, this data investment as well. As we, as we know, we know we've had some work to do to be a world class Infosec and data management environment. And we've worked hard on that and spent heavily on that, not just on the Infosec side, but also on beginning to make use of that data. And we've got some quite early results. quite good.

Interesting early results, on better CRM, that we’ll talk about at the year end. I talked about the importance of credit. And clearly, we wanted to get that message out to customers, and the so we've seen some increase marketing spend on credit. And finally, price. And price is important, because clearly this is a transparent as well as an elastic category. And we've made the call that we're simply not going to be beaten. And that message is going out very clearly to customers. It's also going pretty clearly to competitors. And those who've tried to take us on this, attempted to back away again. And with our scale, we intend to sustain that.

And those are it's obviously hard to have a crystal ball on where competitors are going to take pricing, for example. But not all of those investments should be seen as structurally increasing year-on-year in perpetuity.

Unidentified Analyst

Now, all the price, the price because we have done more tactical -- than structural, or is it still a case that the industry is as competitive as ever?

Alex Baldock

I suppose, you could say they're both tactical and strategic. And that the strategy is we won't be beaten. And if somebody tries to take us on, we'll make sure that we can't be. Clearly we're not trying to drive the market down. No, but we intend to build a reputation amongst our customers for being reliable on price, for being trustworthy on price. And we want to get to a place where customers associate the brand Currys with so much for being trustworthy on price that they cease to feel the need to shop around. And, and at the same time, we're going to get more sophisticated. We are getting more sophisticated with our markdown promotions management through the deployment of tools, like Revionics. So I guess you could say it both.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Alex Baldock

Thank you.

Tony Shiret

Just keep things moving along. Tony Shiret from Whitman Howard. A few sort of technical questions, I guess. You talked about the value for money in your warranty offer that's about to come on board. I mean, should we read that as a reduction in gross margin? And, and maybe you could just give us some sort of sense of, you know, the order of magnitude if it is going to be a reduction in gross.

You also mentioned on the separate subject supply, funding and number of times in your presentation. I just wonder if you give us, you pull together the supplier funding sort of overview because I would imagine that it's probably going down in mobile app and everything else. Sort of order of magnitude, sort of broad terms again. And last thing. I take it all your guidance on the mobile, is pre any revaluation of the debtor book figures. And I just wondered under IFRS 15. If you actually, Jonny, you mentioned that it has taken as an exception or non-recurring because it relates to prior years, to actually provide against the current year debtor for IFRS 15?

Alex Baldock

Sure, I’ll give you headline answer to the first two, and then Jonny can build on that, Tony. So I think, as I said on the protection products, What we're determined to do here is to make our protection products sustainable, a sustainable plank of our services going forward. And we said that we're going to improve even further the value for money that we offer. So you can you can infer from that.

And on the supplier front funding side, you're pretty much right. So I mean, the headline would be a bit down on U.K. mobile a bit up everywhere else, and a bit up everywhere else. That tends to be a reasonably good correlation between our increasing market share and our ability to realize full value in partnership with our supply partners. And supplier funding and the supplier partnerships more generally is something that will give a little bit more color at the year-end.

Jonny Mason

Yes, I’ll just add on to perhaps both of the previous two questions, on the gross margin investment. I think Adam; you asked how long is it going to go on? In our medium term expectations, we have allowed for investment in the customer offer, and I think we were quite open about that a year ago when the targets were announced. If you look at how EBIT margins are anticipated to grow, versus the operating cost savings we’re going to make, you can see that there is significant allowance for investment in that customer offer. Often an ongoing nature and we don't know exactly what it will be. But what we are determined to do is win in the market.

On the rebounds [ph] point from Tony. Yes, you're right, that all of the profit numbers that we've talked about in terms of expectations, both the 90 million loss this year for mobile and the 210 are before the impact of any data revaluations. As regards, in-year impact, that that would be taken within the in-year trading result. So if you know if there was a change in what we thought we were going to earn on a contract being written this year, that would be effect -- that would be reflected in the in-year capitalization rather than being any form of revaluation.

Alex Baldock

I suppose the final thing I'd say Tony, and wrapping all of that up, all of this is in the mix when we talk about the standing by our guidance that will get to at least 3.5% EBIT margins over the life of the plan. And that's guidance that we're sticking to.

Tony Shiret

Thank you.

Richard Chamberlain

Morning, Richard Chamberlain from RBC. And can I just ask three as well, please. On Nordic, can you just comment on the sourcing outlook, I guess particularly in the light of the transactional FX of the stronger dollar recently against the local currencies and how that may affect sourcing and pricing and so on. Or was there anything to say on pension, Jonny, I guess likelihood of increased cash contributions, maybe over a shorter time frame.

And then Alex, anything you could say on Black Friday? I know. I guess you're going to get the full rundown in January. But any sort of general comments about how that that went in the market versus expectations? Thank you.

Alex Baldock

Jonny, take the first two.

Jonny Mason

Yes. So well on Nordics, I don't think there's any implications on sourcing as such. We have a robust and widespread supplier base. Clearly, as Nordic currencies, we can versus others that increases the input costs. We are hedged to delay the impact of that coming into our P&L, and that allows our businesses time to respond within the market. So like everybody else, what we would expect is that if the input costs rise, that would be a market move on prices to customers over time, and the hedging would protect us through that time period until such thing arose.

Richard Chamberlain

I mean, do you think that would be sort of proportionate though to the currency move or at the moment you think prices actually may go up, a lot more?

Jonny Mason

No, I Well, I don't think there'd be any expectation of recovering more from the customers than the increase in input costs. No, the pricing in the market would be set otherwise, so we'd expect it's proportionate. Yes. And then on pension contributions, you're right. We're in the middle of the tri-annual valuation. It's due to be finished by next June. You know, hopefully we'll finish it before then. We do expect cash contributions to increase. But we haven't, we haven't got a new funding agreement with the trustees as yet. We think it's, it's 10s of millions of pounds as what we said previously, but it's still to be decided.

Alex Baldock

On Black Friday, Richard, I'm going to play a straight back on giving a current trading update. But what I would say is we haven't seen any reason to change our guidance for the full year which remains unchanged.

Richard Chamberlain

Okay, thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Morning, it’s [Indiscernible] from Exane BNP Paribas. And two questions, please. The first, sorry, just to clarify your comment, Jonny about pension contributions being 10s of millions of pounds. Obviously, it's roughly 45 million per year at the moment. You're saying it could go up by 10s of millions of pounds per year on top of that.

And then the second question is, thinking the balance sheet now your provisions [Indiscernible] for 16 are about 150 million. Is that roughly what the exceptional charges are that you've taken that have not yet gone out in exceptional cash payments?

Jonny Mason

Okay, so in order yes, that that is what I meant by the pension contributions. Now clearly it's yet to be agreed. The important thing to remember about our pension fund this, this is an immature fund. It’s not until the 2030s when the cash starts to flow out of our pension funds. And although we've got a reasonable, a significant deficit which on an accounting basis was nearly 600 million pounds at last balance sheet dates. There's a long time to deal with that deficit and we are committed as a business to dealing with it responsibly. And we think that that therefore makes sense to increase our contributions over the next few years and until it has been fixed.

On the provisions, yes, we are saying that cash costs of exceptional items will be about 80 million pounds this year. And there will be some again in the future. So we'd have to look through specifically what all those provisions were. Some of them, some of them will continue into the future, but at cash costs over time of getting on for that number wouldn't be a surprise.

Unidentified Analyst

So for the remainder of this plan, do you know roughly how much more cash exceptional payment are likely to be incurred or paid out more specifically?

Jonny Mason

I’d rather comeback on a number on that. We do have -- we do know there will be some next year in addition to the 80 million, so your number is not far off for the whole of the five-year plan, but I'd rather come back and confirm that.

Alex Baldock

Do we have any more questions? In which case, many thanks for your time, and have a good day.