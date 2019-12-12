Learning To Fly - Virgin Galactic Establishes Its Trading Ranges

Absent fundamentals, established trading patterns will be helpful so that investors can learn how to trade this stock.

The company is to all intents and purposes pre-revenue, so it has no fundamentals as yet upon which usual analysis can be based (save for cash burn!).

Virgin Galactic commenced its life as a public company very recently, in late October 2019 when it merged with a listed cash shell.

Background

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) is a very early stage space tourism business. One of very few listed pureplay space companies - others include Maxar Technologies (MAXR) and Iridium Communications (IRDM)- SPCE came to the market by way of a merger with a cash shell, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings (IPOA). It's unclear as yet whether buyer or seller got the better deal. IPOA was near the end of its buying cycle, so we presume was under pressure to buy something; unconfirmed rumors have it that Virgin Galactic was pursuing private capital and had not intended at this stage to become a public company.

No matter - we are where we are. The stock popped a little when the merger was announced but then commenced a c.40% slide from that "IPO" price. (It wasn't really an IPO, it was a merger, but we'll use the IPO term for simplicity).

Moon Shot "IPO"?

Not so far.

Here's how the stock has performed since the early days of the cash shell listing. The pull of gravity has proven surprisingly strong.

Source: YCharts.com

Let's look more closely at how the stock has fared since the cash shell merged with Virgin Galactic.

Three distinct periods emerge.

Firstly - the dismay after the merger. Perhaps the IPOA investors were expecting an internet business per the background of IPOA's founder Chamath Palihapitya.

Then the trough of disillusionment after the decline. We've labelled this "slow news days" below. The company was fairly silent - unusual for a newly-listed stock and with no commercial news to publish there was nothing for folks to read during this time. You can see that volumes were low during this period.

And most recently, the result of Morgan Stanley issuing a $22 price target (with much more as upside) and then the CEO of SPCE presenting at Morgan Stanley's space sector conference this week.

So what can we see so far? A range of $7-7.50 when there's no particular news; a range of call it $9-9.50 when the stock is in vogue in the press and social media; and a little air cover now from two tier-1 investment banks. Credit Suisse has a $12.43 PT (oddly specific!) and Morgan Stanley $22.

What Next?

For now this stock is, in our view, going to trade with two factors.

First - newsflow. That's in essence the chart above. Other newsflow type catalysts will be when successful test flights take place - more are expected in 2020 - with high quality video footage distributed from those flights - and, in particular, when one or more celebrities take real tourist flights, safely, and then promote the experience. We expect the stock to benefit from most such events in the coming 1-2 years.

Second - the dilutive impact of the traded warrants (SPCE.WS). They have a strike price of $11.50 and collectively at the strike price represent c.$350m of new capital that the company can raise for its balance sheet. This business is cashflow negative and will need to raise money on a number of occasions in our view. The first such occasion is the warrant exercise. Those warrants expire October 2024. They will only be exercised if the stock price exceeds that $11.50 PLUS the premium paid for the warrant.

The warrants are a way off yet and in any event they aren't so dilutive as to be very determinative of the stock price in our view. So newsflow will in our view dominate the price in the coming 12-18 months.

The company expects to report its Q4 in a conventional public company way. That will happen around the end of January. There's the opportunity for newsflow at that time, should analysts look to place increased price targets. Until there is any big news item, there's a good chance the stock remains rangebound.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 12 Dec 2019.

