Ace Hardware Indonesia: Expensive Valuation Unjustified Given Multiple Negatives

Aggressive new store expansion was a likely contributor to weak same-store sales growth due to cannibalization effects; the pace of new store openings is expected to moderate in FY2020.

Elevator Pitch

Indonesia-listed home improvement retailer PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk (OTC:ACEHF) [ACES:IJ] currently trades at 23.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which is at a slight 5% premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 22 times. The 5% valuation premium to historical average could be misleading, as market consensus earnings estimates for FY2020 could potentially be revised downwards, if the company's future quarterly revenue and earnings are below expectations.

I assign a "Bearish" rating to Ace Hardware, as an expensive forward P/E multiple in excess of 20 times is unjustified, considering slowing same-store sales growth, flat profit margins and high inventory days.

Readers are advised to trade in Ace Hardware shares listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker ACES:IJ where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3.5 million and market capitalization is above $1.8 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1995 and listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 2007, Ace Hardware is the largest home improvement retailer in Indonesia with 187 retail outlets as of end-September 2019. The company is Indonesia's 12th largest retailer in terms of retail sales value with a 0.3% share of the overall Indonesian retail market, according to Euromonitor research. Specifically, Ace Hardware is the No.1 Indonesian retailer in the "Home And Garden Specialist Retailers" category with a 7.5% market share.

Promotions And Discounts Are Key Characteristics Of The Indonesian Retail Market

It is important to understand the key characteristics of the Indonesian retail market, prior to delving into more detail about Ace Hardware.

Promotions and discounts are the most important and effective strategies adopted by Indonesian retailers due to the price-sensitive nature of Indonesian consumers, which implies a high degree of seasonality associated with the retailers' sales throughout the year. The key dates and prime periods for sales promotions include the Chinese Lunar New Year (actual date is based on the Chinese lunar calendar, but usually falls in January or February of the year); Lebaran or Idul Fitri (celebration which happens at the end of the Muslim month of fasting, Ramadhan, actual date varies depending on the Muslim calendar); school holidays (June to July); Independence Day (August 17); and Christmas (December 25). These prime periods for sales promotions are especially important for grocery and apparel retailers which sell products catering for day-to-day usage. While the sales of home improvement retailers such as Ace Hardware are linked to the property market, they also leverage heavily on these prime periods to offer promotions and discounts to drive sales growth.

In FY2019 year-to-date, Ace Hardware has had three major promotions. The first was "Smart Space Ideas" which occurred between July 31 and August 27, which focused on discounts for cabinets and storage items as per the name of this specific sales promotion. Ace Hardware's second major promotion this year happened between August 15 and August 18 which was aligned with Independence Day (as highlighted earlier) on August 17. The company's third major promotion for 2019 was its bi-annual flagship event "Ace Boom Sale" that took place in the March 20-April 23 and August 28-October 1 periods this year which featured "1-for-1" offers and discounts up to 80%. Ace Hardware's sales growth has historically been volume-driven, rather than increases in average selling prices or ASP.

Lackluster Same-Store Sales Growth

Ace Hardware delivered impressive same-store sales growth rates of +11.7% and +13.5% in FY2017 and FY2018 respectively. There are signs that the company's same-store sales growth momentum is weakening.

Ace Hardware's 9M2019 same-store sales growth was +7.3%, versus +13.3% for 9M2018. The company's recent October 2019 same-store sales growth was a negative -0.2%. This brings Ace Hardware's 10M2019 same-store sales growth to +6.5%, which is in line with market consensus FY2019 same-store sales growth rate of +6% and company guidance of +5%-6%.

The weak October 2019 same-store sales growth was expected, given the difference in timing of the second Ace Boom Sale this year vis-a-vis 2018. The second Ace Boom Sale took place between September 26 and October 20 in 2018; while this year's second Ace Boom Sale was held between August 28, and October 1. This means the majority of sales from the second Ace Boom Sale in 2018 was recognized in 4Q2018, while the bulk of sales from the second Ace Boom Sale this year has already been recognized in 3Q2019. This implies that November and December 2019 same-store sales growth are likely to be similarly weak as compared with October 2019.

Looking ahead, market consensus is expecting a +5% same-store sales growth for FY2020, while company guidance for FY2020 same-store sales growth is in the low-to-mid single digit. There could be downside risk to FY2020 same-store sales growth estimates and forecasts. The last time Ace Hardware's same-store sales growth peaked at +19.8% in FY2011, the company's same-store sales growth decelerated to +11.3%, +4.9% and +3.1% in FY2012, FY2013 and FY2014 respectively, before bottoming out at +0.5% in FY2015. Cannibalization from new store openings (discussed in the next section of this article) and weak consumer sentiment in Indonesia are the key reasons for the company's weak same-store sales growth this year, and pessimistic outlook next year.

There are a couple of factors which are negatively impacting Indonesian consumer sentiment and Ace Hardware's same-store sales growth.

The Indonesian property market has been weak, which affects demand for home improvement products. Consolidated pre-sales for 13 Indonesian developers tracked by Fitch Ratings declined YoY for four consecutive quarters between 3Q2018 and 2Q2019, before growing +1.5% YoY in 3Q2019. New property project launches (deferred from 1H2019) in 2H2019 and a 50 basis points reduction in Indonesia's benchmark interest rate in September and October 2019 were likely to have contributed to the positive property pre-sales growth YoY in 3Q2019. Nevertheless, Fitch Ratings expects property prices in Indonesia to remain flattish in the medium term, as first-time home buyers find it challenging to buy property because of high home prices and weak purchasing power.

Furthermore, Indonesian consumers are suffering from a planned increase in electricity tariffs for certain households starting 2020, an increase in cigarette prices by a third beginning January next year, and an increase in BJPS or Social Security Administrator for Health insurance premiums in 2020 as well.

Aggressive New Store Expansion

Ace Hardware started its aggressive new store expansion in FY2018, with 32 net new store additions (or a +22% YoY increase in number of stores), compared with 7, 12 and 15 net new store openings in FY2015, FY2016 and FY2017 respectively. In 9M2019, the company added 11 new stores to bring its total store count to 187, which comprised of three new Ace Home Center stores, five new Ace Hardware stores and five new Ace Express stores. The company's three store formats are largely differentiated by store size, with Ace Home Center stores the largest at over 3,000 sq m, Ace Express stores the smallest at between 500 and 1,000 sq m, and Ace Hardware stores right in the middle at between 1,000 and 3,000 sq m.

While Ace Hardware justifies its new store expansion based on expansion into new cities in Indonesia and population growth in the country, it is hard to deny that the aggressive new store expansion has had a negative impact on same-store sales growth and profitability (discussed in the next section of this article). Notably, the last time Ace Hardware opened that many new stores was in 2012 and 2013, with net new store additions of 23 and 19 respectively. This coincided with the company's same-store sales growth declining from +19.8% in FY2011 to +11.3% and +4.9% in FY2012 and FY2013 respectively.

Ace Hardware's target for new store openings is 20-25 for FY2019, but the FY2020 target has been lowered to a more moderate 10-15 net new store additions.

While Ace Hardware's new store opening plans are expected to take a breather in FY2020, there is growth potential for the Ace Express store format in the medium to long term. Ace Express was a new smaller store format introduced by the company in 2018, and the company currently has 10 Ace Express stores as of end-September 2019, of which seven were opened in 2018 and three opened this year.

The smaller store size of Ace Express means that it is easier for Ace Hardware to find suitable new store locations for the format. Also, Ace Express stores focus on the sale of housewares that are meant for daily usage and these stores boast higher customer purchasing frequency (albeit partly offset by smaller basket size), which is in line with current consumer trends of convenience and regular small purchases to meet daily needs. Given that Ace Express stores are currently concentrated in Greater Jakarta (Jakarta metropolitan area), there is a significant growth potential for this new store format from a geographic expansion perspective.

Flat Profit Margins And Higher Inventory Days

With lackluster same-store sales growth and a slower pace of new store openings, improving profitability could potentially help Ace Hardware grow its earnings despite weaker top line growth. But the company's gross and operating profit margins have been flat for the past few years and quarters, and that is unlikely to change in the near-term.

Ace Hardware's Historical Annual And Quarterly Profit Margins

Source: Author

As Ace Hardware stepped up its new store expansion plans (as discussed in the preceding section of this article), the company is likely to have increased the number and frequency of in-store promotions and other marketing initiatives to support the growth in the number of new stores, which has kept its profit margins flat. Product mix could have been also another factor, as Ace Hardware could have increased its mix of lower-priced items to encourage consumer purchases as consumer sentiment remains weak in the country.

Looking ahead, as Ace Hardware continues with its new store expansion plans (albeit at a slower pace) as same-store sales growth slows, the increase in rental costs and staff expenses prior to new stores ramping up implies that the company's profit margins are likely to remain flat.

Ace Hardware's annual inventory days have also increased from below 100 historically to over 200 in recent years, while quarterly inventory days remain elevated around the 200-day mark.

Ace Hardware's Historical Annual And Quarterly Inventory Days

Source: Author

Ace Hardware's higher inventory days is largely a function of its aggressive new store expansion, as inventories are increased in anticipation of new store openings and new stores also carry higher inventory levels. Inventory days are likely to remain elevated, as long as the company continues with its new store expansion plans.

Valuation

Ace Hardware trades at 26.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 23.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of IDR1,630 as of December 11, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E is at a slight premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 22 times.

Ace Hardware offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 1.7% and 2.0% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Ace Hardware are weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment, a store cannibalization resulting from aggressive new store expansion, weaker-than-expected IDR relative to USD (the company imports the majority of its products), lower-than-expected profit margins, and higher-than-expected inventory days.

