U.K. GDP - Zero Growth, Brexit Uncertainty Blamed

The general complaint is uncertainty, something that the election will dispel at least some of.

It had been expected that there would be a pre-Brexit stocking boost, but that, third time around, seems not to have happened.

U.K. GDP was flat, zero growth, for October. This makes it zero for the rolling three months too.

The general UK problem

The UK economy is stuttering along at around and about zero growth, and it has been for some time. Which is odd, as we've unemployment down to generational lows - back to the early 1970s - and the employment to population ratio is as high as it has ever been recorded. Given those two we should be seeing substantial growth.

The reason we're not is that productivity is, remarkably, actually declining. Thus, we're seeing no GDP growth from near the entire economically active population being in work.

The general explanation for this is uncertainty. There's the election this week, the choice being between a move to a near socialist economy and one that is not all that different from today. That threat of mass nationalisation and vastly higher taxes has obviously been a drag on performance. The other issue is Brexit. We don't even know whether it is going to take place at all, let alone what the trade terms to be faced by British exports are going to be.

My reading of all of this has been, and remains, that there's nothing specifically wrong with that underlying economy. Indeed, given that uncertainty it's been performing rather well. Remove the uncertainty, and we'll see a resumption of growth in fairly short order.

Index of production

The Office for National Statistics has the first of the GDP components, production. This is manufacturing plus energy and mining:

Total production output decreased by 0.7% for the three months to October 2019, compared with the three months to July 2019; this was led by manufacturing output, which fell by 0.7%, followed by falls in mining and quarrying (2.6%) and electricity and gas (1.0%).

One of the quirks of GDP accounting is that a requirement for less energy reduces GDP. A warm autumn leading to less space heating being required means we're poorer? But GDP is the way that GDP is, and it's far too late now to be complaining about such errors in the concept.

(UK Index of Production from Office for National Statistics)

Index of services

We also get the index of services:

In the three months to October 2019, services output increased by 0.2% compared with the three months ending July 2019.

That the services sector is some four times the size of the production one is what gives us that flat reading overall despite growth here being smaller in percentage terms than the fall in production.

(Index of Services from Office for National Statistics)

UK trade

Construction is reported separately and later, so trade is the one further part of the GDP pie we get told at present:

The total UK trade deficit (goods and services) widened £2.3 billion to £7.2 billion in the three months to October 2019, as imports grew faster than exports.

The way GDP accounting deals with trade isn't particularly helpful, but it is what it is, and a widening trade deficit becomes a drag on GDP growth.

(UK trade balance from Office for National Statistics)

GDP

With these constituent parts, it is now possible to give the GDP number itself:

Rolling three-month GDP showed no growth in October 2019 after growth of 0.3% in Quarter 3 (July to Sept) 2019

Or, referring just to the month of October:

Monthly gross domestic product (GDP) growth was 0.0% in October 2019, with growth in services and production offset by a notable fall in construction, which had its lowest level of output since January 2018.

Or:

(UK GDP from Office for National Statistics)

As to why

One source of information is the newspaper headlines:

UK economy flat-lines, hit by Brexit and global slowdown, as election nears

And:

UK economy fails to grow for third month in a row as Brexit effect takes hold

And:

UK economy stagnates as Brexit uncertainty hits growth

We could also chide ourselves for being silly enough to take information from The Guardian on the subject of economics, of course.

Yet this is one of those times when the conventional wisdom is quite right.

Firstly, in detail, back in March, we expected GDP to be similarly flat, and it turned out not to be. People had stockpiled in anticipation of problems when Brexit actually happened. The unwinding of that stock explains the weakness in the late spring. Then, we expected it all to happen again a couple of months back as the second Brexit date approached, and not all that much of it did happen. Once bitten twice shy is not just a Great White ditty (actually, Ian Hunter, but the first version is better known).

Which brings us to the whole uncertainty issue. As Keynes himself pointed out, business investment is the most variable of the GDP components. So much so that it's really the driver of the business cycle. That investment is itself determined by the "animal spirits" of the businessmen. Attitude matters that is, and nothing is so corrosive of a positive attitude as uncertainty.

There is that short-term issue of who will win the election on Thursday and then there's that rather longer running issue of Brexit. It's now 3 1/2 years since the referendum that decided to leave the EU. For all of which, no one has really been sure whether the UK will leave, and no one has had the slightest clue what the trading terms will be if it does.

This is going to disrupt those attitudes and thus that investment. My own attitude on this, as I've made clear before, is that I think the economy has actually done rather well given that headwind. And I think it's going to do rather better when that headwind is removed.

Sure, that requires that Boris wins - likely - and then that Boris keeps his word - perhaps less so - but we all have to make some sort of forecast of the future.

My view

The UK economy is depressed, yes, but not for any fundamental or underlying reason. People haven't lost the knack of inventing, or building, or of desiring things. It's still true that the British are the best in the world at a few things, reasonably good at many and so on. What's stopping GDP growth is simply the uncertainty of the terms upon which new activity should happen - thus investment is depressed.

I expect lifting the uncertainty to lead to significant growth.

The investor view

The prediction therefore is for significant outperformance of the UK domestic economy over the wider European or even rich world one in the near future.

Thus, as Goldman Sachs has also pointed out, we should be in UK domestic stocks, not just UK listed. We want to be looking for revenues and thus profits derived from the UK economy, not ones that just happen to be quoted on the London markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.