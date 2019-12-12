Another Stock To Put On Your Watchlist - Huntington Bancshares

This stock will gain tremendous momentum if economic growth starts to bottom as the reflation trade is flying far under the radar.

Nonetheless, the company is showing strong growth rates in both interest and non-interest segments and should be able to continue this trend.

Huntington Bancshares has not gone anywhere since the start of 2018 as global rates and growth expectations turned out to be a major headwind.

In this article, I am going to present to you one of my favorite financial stocks. I have traded Columbus OH-based Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) before, but think this is an appropriate time to discuss the stock again as we might be witnessing a reflation trend in the US and abroad. This bank offers everything investors and traders need. High growth rates, strong dividends, and a steady outperformance of its peers. Given the economic situation, we are not dealing with a no-brainer trade. However, the risk/reward is getting interesting, and I think a reflation trade is going to be an unexpected factor going into 2020.

Why Buying A Bank?

Before I go into any details regarding Huntington Bancshares, let me elaborate on what I mean by 'reflation'. The very reason I am writing this article is to show you a great way to trade reflation (going long inflation). In this case, I am referring to the return of inflation and higher government bond yields. Both these things are generally speaking a tailwind for banks as this supports their interest income.

All of this also means we require an economic bottom. It is almost impossible to get a reflation trend without the support of a stronger economy.

With that said, I have to say that this situation is not looking that promising right now as I discussed in a recently published economic outlook article. The leading ISM manufacturing index fell to 48.1 in November, which is the fourth consecutive reading below the neutral 50 level. As a result, I advised traders to stay in safe investments and to expect increasing volatility.

So, while it may seem like I am doing to exact opposite in this article, keep in mind that I am preparing a trade for an event that might be closer than expected. See, I am not jumping into buying Huntington Bancshares right now. I expect to start buying in early-2020.

And here's why.

Future regional business conditions have actually improved significantly in November at levels that supported prior (non-recession) bottoms. Future business conditions are now at the same point they were at in April of this year. That's still weak, but it supports the case that we once again might be in for a bottom similar to the ones in 2012 and 2016.

And that's not everything. Both the price of copper (blue line) and the 10-year government bond yield seem to be bottoming. Copper has actually reached its highest level since April of this year while totally ignoring the ongoing ISM weakness. This is one of the reasons why I think the reflation trend is flying under the radar. Sure, economic news is bad, but that was expected and will likely continue until the end of the year. However, factors like a copper rebound are still largely ignored.

The same goes for the 5y5y inflation rate, which is a measure of expected inflation (on average) over the five-year period that begins five years from today. Given the macro situation, I think the odds of a bottom are better than the odds of a further decline.

So, all things considered, I think it is important to have a plan in case this 2020 reflation thesis turns out to be right. And that's where Huntington Bancshares comes in.

Why Huntington Bancshares?

Huntington has strong earning assets and high margins. The company's total earning assets improved by 3% in the third quarter (compared to the prior-year quarter). This result was driven by 6% higher commercial and industrial loans, 10% residential mortgage growth partially offset by 5% lower home equity and 2% lower automobile loans. Growth in corporate banking, dealer floor plan, and asset finance were a major driver behind loan growth. This got further support from the successful expansion of the home lending business in existing markets due to lower rates according to Huntington.

With regard to non-equity funding, the company saw 13% growth in its money market activities (+$2.7 billion) as a result of promotional pricing and a shift in consumer product mix. This consumer shift also caused savings and other domestic deposits to decrease by 15%.

Total net interest income was down. This was inevitable as Huntington is not able to escape a steep rate decline. In this case, the company generated $805 million net interest income in the latest third quarter. This is down slightly from $810 million in the prior year quarter. The net interest margin was down 12 basis points to 3.20%.

Source: Huntington Bancshares Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

Moving over to non-interest income, there continues to be good news. The company's total non-interest income accelerated by 14% to $389 million in the third quarter. Mortgage banking added $23 million to this result as a result of higher overall salable spreads and $8 million income from net MSR (mortgage service rights) risk management. Capital markets were up 38% as a result of increased underwriting activity associated with the Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co. acquisition. So even though this is not organic growth, it still added $10 million to the $47 million non-interest income improvement. Note that mortgage banking and capital markets account for 23% of total non-interest income. The largest segment, deposit services, saw an improvement of 5% (or $5 million).

Non-interest expenses were up only 2% to $667 million as personnel costs were up 5% due to a shift toward colleagues supporting core strategies and the implementation of annual merit increases in the 2019 second quarter. Moreover, outside data processing and other services were up 26% due to higher technology investment costs.

My third point is debt quality. Consistent prudent credit underwriting is one of Huntington's core principles. I doubt there are banks with a different approach, but, in this case, it works. Net charge-offs increased to $73 million in the third quarter. This is more than 100% higher on a year-on-year basis and the result of two specific energy credit relationships that made up almost 75% of the total commercial charge-offs. These energy companies are both upstream companies operating in the same reserve basin. Note that only 2% of the company's commercial loans consist of energy loans. Total allowance for loan and lease losses continues to be flat at 1.05%. This is up only 1 basis point from the prior-year quarter and up 3 basis points from the Q1/2019 lows.

Source: Huntington Bancshares Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

With that said, on a full-year basis, the company expects to grow loans on average by 4%. Non-interest income is expected to grow between 9% and 12% while non-interest expenses are expected to be up less than 2.5%.

These results, expectations, and overall performance since 2016 have made Huntington a steady outperformer. Given the ratio between Huntington and the regional banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE), it is safe to say that Huntington is the way to go. Note that the most recent uptrend started in the first half of 2016 when global interest rates bottomed. This uptrend has still not ended despite a rate decline that started more than 1 year ago.

Takeaway

Huntington is one of my favorite financial stocks to trade/track interest rates movements. This regional bank is a perfect mix of strong interest and non-interest related activities. I also like the low energy exposure as this industry is often hit hard when commodities take a plunge. Unfortunately, this stock is far from a defensive investment. This 3.9% yielding stock is still prone to interest rate changes and economic growth. That's why the stock has not gone anywhere since the start of 2018 when global growth peaked. Investors simply did not bet on higher rates and stayed away from stocks like Huntington.

I expect this is about to change in 2020. If economic growth is indeed able to bottom, I think rates will quickly rise as key commodities and inflation drivers have already started to move up. I, therefore, expect the current uptrend to last and think we are going to hit $17.50 to $18.00 in 2020. Note that this is only possible if economic growth is going to bottom over the next 3 months. Without economic support, I think it is going to be tough to rise above $16.

Anyhow, I am putting this stock on my watch list and hope to pull the trigger over the course of the next 2-3 months.

Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.