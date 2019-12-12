Novavax: Be Careful With This One

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) attracts investors hoping for the big score like moths to a flame. I have followed its path with no little alarm over the years. My first check on its progress was back in 2016 in an article whose title pretty much sums up the Novavax story to that point, "Novavax: The Little Engine That Couldn't".

My most recent, "Novavax: New Dynamic, Familiar Flavor", brings the bearish Novavax story up to date as of midyear 2019. This article will focus on Novavax's intervening course and its future prospects.

Novavax's post split share price has trended to the lower right on its stock chart

Novavax completed its 20 for 1 reverse stock split in May 2019. Those who hoped that it would serve as a break to Novavax's ongoing share price losses have been disappointed. Its share price following the reverse split has trended downward, and its share count is starting to build again.

Data by YCharts

Its upward jags in share price have shown little conviction and have quickly turned negative. If it fails to deliver positive news on its NanoFlu project, it could surely drift towards another reverse split or worse.

Accelerated approval pathway provides NanoFlu with a direct path to FDA approval

After my first casual reading of Novavax's Q3, 2019 earnings CC, I thought halleluja, halleluja. Having struck out time and again with ResVax, Novavax has a new slugger, NanoFlu, about to step to the plate. The NanoFlu story as presented by Novavax is compelling.

Novavax got a big breakthrough in late June 2019 when the FDA designated NanoFlu as eligible for its accelerated approval pathway designation. This designation preceded positive interactions with the FDA. During its Q3, 2019, earnings call, Novavax confirmed that data from its current phase 3 NanoFlu trial would be considered pivotal data in support of a regulatory filing for approval of NanoFlu.

CEO Erck went on to say:

Successful top line results will support a subsequent BLA here in the U.S. using the FDA's accelerated approval pathway. The importance of this opportunity cannot go understated. Accelerated approval provides us with a pathway to efficiently and cost effectively completed the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of NanoFlu and move forward towards commercialization. Again, we look forward to reporting our data by the end of the first quarter.

Despite accelerated approval pathway, FDA approval is neither inevitable nor imminent

It is important to recognize that "accelerated" approval is a term of art. It does not imply that approval is either instantaneous or automatic. The FDA's accelerated approval pathway simply permits a company to submit an approval application without direct proof of clinical benefit.

In Novavax's case with NanoFlu, the accelerated pathway allows it "to conduct a non-inferiority immunogenicity clinical trial against a licensed quadrivalent comparator, with a commitment to confirm efficacy post-licensure."

According to clinicaltrials.gov Novavax phase 3 NanoFlu trial, NCT04120194 is a "randomized, observer-blinded, active-controlled trial to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of a recombinant quadrivalent nanoparticle influenza vaccine with Matrix-M1 adjuvant (NanoFlu) compared with a licensed quadrivalent inactivated influenza vaccine in adults ≥ 65 years of age."

This trial will conduct "primary immunogenicity analyses based on Day 28 sera". The study has been moving at a rapid pace with its 10/14/19 start date and a primary completion date anticipated to be December 2019 and an anticipated study completion date of November 2020.

Presumably, the data from the primary completion date is the surrogate data that Novavax anticipates presenting to the FDA in support of its BLA; but for the accelerated approval pathway, it would have to await the data from the later follow-up to confirm efficacy post-approval.

Novavax sets out its time line in it Q3, 2019 10-Q as follows:

In October 2019, we completed enrollment of 2,652 healthy older adults across 19 clinical sites in the U.S. and we expect to report top-line clinical data in the first quarter of 2020. These data would support a subsequent U.S. biologics license application ("BLA") and licensure of NanoFlu using the FDA's accelerated approval pathway.

When you read the questions to Novavax's Q3, 2019 earnings call, it is easy to get carried away with happy possibilities. Take Mr. Duncan from Cantor Fitzgerald asking if NanoFlu might be ready for the 2020 flu season. That seems highly improbable to me and suggests that Novavax bulls are unrealistic in their expectations.

Novavax President of R&D Glenn backed him off nicely; not fully deterred, Mr. Duncan asked about 2021. Glenn had a ready non-answer for that,

"That would be a target."

If NanoFlu ever becomes available, I submit that 2022 or beyond is more likely than any earlier time. I further submit that it is premature to assume that NanoFlu phase 3 data will support issuance of a BLA. We have heard high optimism before from Novavax's C-Suite about expected phase 3 success. In prior cases, it has not panned out. Fool me once shame on me, fool me three times and shame on all concerned.

Novavax's financial position is fraught; I expect its share count to rise significantly

Novavax's Q3, 2019 10-Q (pp. 28-30) provides an overview of Novavax's liquidity. Such reports are always difficult with clinical stage biotechs before they are able to generate sustained product income, this is particularly true of Novavax after its long years of failure.

The excerpt below from Novavax's 10-Q sets out Novavax's cash flows for the first nine months of 2018 vs. the same period in 2019.

The bulk of the financing activities shown reflect periodic sales of company stock with the balance consisting of various employee transactions. These are the share issuances that create the dilution referenced in the price chart above.

There is good news in that the company expects substantial reduction in its ongoing expense by reason of its Catalent deal. Under this July 2019 Catalent transaction, it was able to reduce its employee headcount by ~100 and to offload two leases of product development and manufacturing properties.

In its Q3, 2019 earnings call, CFO Trizzino gave an abbreviated cash report; at 9/30/19, Novavax had cash and equivalents of $75.9 million. Net cash used was ~$112 million for the first 9 months of 2019. He confirmed that this figure will drop significantly in the future by reason of the Catalent transaction. However, he declined to say by how much.

Perhaps, there is method to this failure. No matter how you slice it, it seems clear enough that Novavax will not get through 2020 without some type of cash raise. The clearest statement of Novavax's future appears in its Q3, 2019 10-Q discussion of "Liquidity Matters and Capital Resources" (pp. 28-31). The following excerpt lays out the situation:

Management believes that given the Company's current cash position and forecasted negative cash flows from operating activities over the next twelve months as we continue our product development activities, there is substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern through one year from the date that these financial statements are issued, without obtaining additional financing or entering into another form of non-equity or debt arrangement.

Those who are of an optimistic caste might envision a nice bundle of new non-dilutive liquidity such as BARDA or Gates Foundation grants. A helpful alternate form of non-dilutive funding might take the form of a collaboration, particularly one parcelling out rights in a distant realm such as China or Japan.

Such are possibilities, but there is little reason to expect them to materialize, unless your answer to Mr. Eastwood's classic question, "are you feeling lucky" is an enthusiastic, "yes, yes, I feel very lucky".

I submit that the most likely course for Novavax to finance its future deficits is by issuing additional shares. This is its tried and true method that has allowed it to fund the bulk of its ~$1.4 billion deficit accumulated (p. 1) to date. The ultimate result of its feckless policies is the punishing reverse stock split which reshuffled its share count thereby obscuring management's repetitious share dilutions.

Also troubling are the $325 million in senior convertible notes due February 1, 2023 (p. 13). This legacy liability will be due within a little over three years; we do not hear how the company would satisfy this obligation if its share price continues to flounder as seems quite possible if not positively likely.

Conclusion

Novavax has a long history during which it has repeatedly stoked investor enthusiasm only to later deliver less than expected; in so doing, it has damaged its credibility to a large swathe of its investor base as shown by comment streams to Seeking Alpha articles.

In order for its NanoFlu to be successful, it will need to secure FDA approval, and if it does so, it will have to launch its new product into the marketplace. It is apparent from Glenn's response to Kufe's question during the Q3, 2019 earnings call that Novavax has given little serious thought to details of any potential NanoFlu launch.

If the FDA approves NanoFlu, it will be a latecomer to the seasonal flu market. Novavax has neither the finances, the clout nor the marketing experience to support reasonable optimism as to its launch trajectory.

I strongly recommend that potential Novavax investors investigate the situation with extreme care before committing their investment dollars to this unproven operator.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.