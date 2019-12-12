Oil States International Lacks The Punch

OIS Lacks Boosters

Oil States International (OIS) provides engineered capital equipment and products used in the onshore and offshore energy production and midstream operations. I do not think the stock has enough catalyst to pull the price up in the short-run. An offshore market recovery and higher market share in the downhole technologies can improve the returns from the stock in the medium-to-long-term. Meanwhile, the company will look to decrease capex to increase free cash flow, which seems to be a reasonable play in the medium term.

Its drilling activity has hit a pause as the company retired a majority of its drilling rigs in Q3 owing to lower demand in the Permian. The company's sales in the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment can increase in the medium term as offshore activity trends up in various international locations. However, the pricing weakness in the completions market is not over yet.

Questions Over Perforating Gun Systems Sales

Today's complex well completions designs require more guns, increasing perforating charges, and frac plugs compared to a few years back. In response to the changing demand in the market, OIS is emphasizing on manufacturing the long guns in place of the short guns. More recently, it has started leasing the vapor integrated gun systems, which is built on open architecture design. The advantage of the new system is that it can be provided with an addressable switch, which can be configured to standard or rapid-fire mode, thus improving speed and efficiencies. However, with both vapor and the addressable switch systems being relatively new, the company will take some time to ramp up. The company has also modeled the Stratech integrated gun system, which it believes can outperform the competition in the market. We will know its strengths and weaknesses once the company commercializes it. I think it will not be before 2020 that the company starts seeing the benefits of these new systems on its revenue and margin.

While the wireline companies, including some of OIS's competitors, have invested in gun loaders, their product specification may differ from an operator that wants a fully delivered, highly integrated system. So, I think, there will be an increasing requirement for pre-fabricated guns instead of assembled products. Oil States seems to have a catch up to do compared to some of its peers including DMC Global (BOOM) in this business.

One of the critical aspects of the company's strategy is to expand backlog in the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment. A backlog typically provides revenue visibility into the future. The segment backlog increased in the past three quarters. In Q3 2019, it increased by 4% compared to Q2, while year-over-year, it increased by 67%. Although the international and nationalized oil companies have a history of delaying and deferring the large capital intensive projects in a low commodity price environment, tendering activities in the international offshore projects are on the rise in 2019. At this point, the significant projects OIS is involved in include two in South America and Southeast Asia, one in the Middle East, and another for military products in the U.S.

Well Site Services: Analyzing Outlook And Performance

Outlook: OIS's management does not expect the rig count to improve in Q4. The weakness in the completion activity in the U.S. will continue as the upstream operators' budget cuts take its toll. The international rig count has fallen modestly after a bump in July. The U.S. rig count has declined by 7% from the start of Q4 until the first week of December. Given the current trend, I think the segment will remain under pressure, although the segment margin will be relatively steady from new product offerings. Led by the deteriorating environment, the company's management expects the Q4 segment revenues to decrease by 14% at the guidance mid-point compared to Q3. The segment EBITDA margins are expected to average 16.5%, which would be a percentage point drop from Q3. A drop in the financial performance metrics would lead to downward pressure on the stock price in the short term.

Analyzing The Current drivers: Revenues from the Well Site Services segment remained unchanged quarter-over-quarter in Q3 2019. The international rig count remained nearly constant from Q2 to Q3, as completions activity in the international markets outperformed the fall in the U.S. The average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price decreased by ~7% in Q3 compared to a quarter ago. On top of that, the company's cost-reduction initiative and the improved mix of international and the Gulf of Mexico's work affected the segment margin positively. So, the segment EBITDA margin expanded to 17% in Q3 from 16% in Q2. The Well Site Services segment accounted for ~44% of the company's Q3 2019 revenues.

The ongoing weakness in customer demand for vertical drilling units in the Permian Basin prompted the company to reduce its drilling operations from 34 to nine rigs in Q3. Its drilling scope is now confined to the Rocky Mountain region only. As a result, it recorded $33.7 million in impairment charges in Q3.

Offshore/Manufactured Product Segment: Outlook and Drivers

Segment outlook: According to this report prepared by Rystad Energy, $200 billion of oil and gas projects were sanctioned in 2019. In 2020, the research firm forecasts $225 billion worth of projects will be sanctioned, driven primarily by natural gas projects. Approximately $50 billion will come from onshore liquefied natural gas (or LNG) facilities.

OIS expects higher backlog in the Offshore/Manufactured Products, while the products and service mix can change in Q4. These factors can result in a 3% revenue increase in Q4 compared to Q3, while the segment EBITDA margin can remain steady at ~16% (at the guidance mid-point) compared to Q3. This business will offset some of the pressure on the stock price in the medium-to-long-term.

What Are The Current Drivers?: This was the company's only segment to register revenue growth in Q3 2019, increasing by 3% quarter-over-quarter. The segment EBITDA also inflated to 16.1% from 15.5% a quarter ago. New project-driven sales benefited revenues, although the book-to-bill ratio reduced to 1.2x compared to 1.6x a quarter ago. Higher revenues also benefited the margin due to higher cost absorption.

Downhole Technology Segment Outlook

Outlook: According to the management guidance, revenues can decline by 16% in Q4 compared to Q3, while the segment EBITDA margin can contract to 10%. The EIA DPR data shows that the drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells decreased by 3% in October compared to September. The number of drilled wells is also showing a weakening trend in the past six months. Now, demand for OIS's Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies businesses depends on the number of wells drilled, total footage drilled, and the number of completed drilled wells. So, the downhole technologies segment business can see reduced revenue and margin if the current trend in the industry continues. However, the field trials commercialization of the system can pick up the segment growth and expand margin in 2020. Again, I think, the stock price will respond favorably to the stimulus in the coming years, but not in the next few quarters.

Downhole Technology was OIS's weakest-performing segment in Q3. Revenues from this segment decreased by 8% in Q3 2019 compared to a quarter ago due to lower customer activity levels. The EBITDA margin zoomed to 14% in Q3 versus 8% in Q2. However, investors should note that the higher cost of field trials and inventory write-offs from obsolete product designs, which had affected the Q2 margin adversely, swung the margin comparison in favor of the latest quarter.

FCF and Capex

In 9M 2019, OIS's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $116 million, which was a significant improvement over a year ago. Although the revenue declined (4% down) year-over-year, the working capital improvement due to a decrease in accounts receivable led to the CFO improvement in 9M 2019.

The company's free cash flow (or FCF) in 9M 2019 was $70 million, which was also a sharp improvement over a year ago, due to the rise in CFO and a fall in capex. OIS's management expects capex to FY2020 to be ~$50 million, which would be 41% lower than FY2019 (assuming $15 million capex in Q4 2019). Lower capex can translate into higher FCF in FY2020.

Balance Sheet And Debt

OIS's debt-to-equity stood at 0.19x as of September 30, 2019. Oceaneering International's (OII) debt-to-equity ratio was 0.6x on the date, while for Superior Energy Services (SPN), the ratio was 9x as of September 30.

OIS has $264 million due for repayment in 2022 to 2023. Also, approximately $120 million of share buyback remains in place under an existing repurchase program, which is set to expire in July 2020. The company's liquidity (cash & equivalents plus borrowings under the revolving credit facility) was $153 million as of September 30. It has sufficient liquidity and steady free cash flow to meet its share repurchase program without stretching the leverage ratio too much in the short term. However, it might want to strengthen the FCF further over the medium term to meet all financial obligations unless it can refinance the debt.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

Oil States International is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 13.5x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 12.9x. Between FY2015 and FY2018, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 25.1x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past four-year average.

OIS's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers because sell-side analysts expect its EBITDA to improve more sharply than peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (OII, SPN, and FTI) average of 8.0x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated OIS a "buy" in December (includes "Very Bullish,") while 10 of them rated it a "hold." One analyst rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $16.1, which at the current price, yields ~8% negative returns.

What's The Take On OIS?

While advanced drilling techniques will require more perforation clusters, which should lead to higher demand for perforating guns, OIS lags behind some of the more established payers like DMC Global, which has an early-mover advantage in offering the integrated gun system. OIS is still finalizing the appropriate system that can be commercialized. The company's sales in the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment can increase in the medium-term as offshore activity trends up in various international locations. However, pricing weakness in the completions market persists and the company retired a majority of its drilling rigs in Q3 owing to lower demand in the Permian.

Although capex reduction can improve its free cash flow in 2020, it can also limit the ability to invest in new product developments. Given the current headwinds, the stock is likely to remain subdued in the short-run. A more conducive environment, including an offshore market recovery and higher market share in the downhole technologies, can improve the returns from the stock in the medium-to-long-term.

