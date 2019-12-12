The Acquisition Of Comdirect Will Be More Expensive Than Commerzbank AG Had Hoped

Commerzbank might also opt to merge Comdirect onto the parent given its qualified majority of voting rights, yet this would inevitably lead to shareholders being diluted.

In order to conduct a squeeze out, the bank would have to boost its share from currently 82.3 percent to at least 90 percent.

Commerzbank AG (OTCPK:CRZBF;OTCPK:CRZBY) is going through difficult times right now. Record low interest rates, rising regulatory costs and costly restructuring. The list of the bank's pains is long. Now it may add to that list, that its plan of fully integrating its separately listed subsidiary Comdirect Bank AG will be more expensive than initially planned. An overwhelming majority of investors rejected the bank's buyout offer. Activist investor Petrus Advisers Ltd., Comdirect's largest minority shareholder, publicly criticized the offer as too low.

Commerzbank headquarter, Frankfurt, Germany; source: Commerzbank AG

While Commerzbank will not be stopped from reaching its goal, it will have to pay a higher price. That will not ruin the bank. But it is certainly not helpful either, especially not at a point in time where liquidity is a particularly scarce resource for the company. Naturally, this is bad news for Commerzbank shareholders. And as if this was not yet enough, they might even be facing a dilution of their shares in the worst case. Below, I will take a closer look at the situation and which problems arise from it.

The Plan

Commerzbank wants to fully integrate Comdirect in order to realize significant synergies. This is fairly reasonable. Not only could the cost of a separate listing be saved. A more seamless integration would also increase the cost efficiency of marketing measures and provide the parent with more digital know-how. Less complexity and more streamlined offerings bear the potential of creating further efficiencies. As the inevitable digitalization of the banking world continues, the offerings of Comdirect and its parent are becoming more and more alike anyway. At the same time, enduringly low interest rates make cost efficiency ever more crucial. The integration of the faster growing Comdirect hence makes great sense strategically and operationally.

Comdirect logo; source: Comdirect Bank AG

The company would prefer to conduct the acquisition on an all cash basis, so as to not cause a dilution of its shares. This would make even more sense as Commerzbank seems on track to collect substantial proceeds from the planned sale of its 69.31 percent stake in Polish mBank SA (OTCPK:BREJY).

The Problem

The most feasible way to do this would hence be an acquisition of as many of the outstanding shares as possible followed by a squeeze out. In order to be able to squeeze out remaining shareholders, Commerzbank would need at least 90 percent. Commerzbank already owns 82.3 percent, so it would need a further 7.7 percent. Commerzbank offers €11.44 per Comdirect share. However the stock currently trades at well above €12. So it is little of a surprise that only shareholders representing less than 0.3 percent of the total capital accepted the offer until the deadline on Friday December 6th.

Commerzbank Will Prevail...

This is not to say that Commerzbank will not be able to acquire full control of Comdirect. In fact it would not only have the option to increase its offer, but could also opt to merge Comdirect onto the parent. Commerzbank has well above the necessary 75 percent of voting rights to do so. So this does by no means stop Commerzbank from reaching its goal.

... But At A Cost

It will, however, be considerably more expensive to get there. If Commerzbank forces a merger, Comdirect shareholders will be entitled to a compensation in Commerzbank shares. Thus the bank would dilute its own shareholders, a perspective it naturally has a keen interest in avoiding. It would also need the (qualified) approval of its own general meeting which for that very reason is more than just a formality. And the exchange ratio would have to be determined and might even keep the courts busy. So a forced merger would no doubt cost significant time, energy and money.

Thus a cash payment would be favorable. Even more so as proceeds from mBank sale could be put to use. Yet this will not be possible without a materially increased offer price. Petrus Advisers has acquired a 7.5 percent stake in Comdirect. So they are in an advantageous position. While mathematically possible, a takeover deal without reaching an agreement with Petrus Advisers seems rather unrealistic. Commerzbank will inevitably end up paying more than it hoped to. Since the bank is in the middle of a transformation process, this would certainly not be helpful. Closing branch offices and cutting personnel are not exactly cheap after all, especially not in Germany.

Conclusion

Commerzbank shareholders should be mindful of the imminent risk of a more costly takeover of Comdirect than anticipated. In and of itself this will not ruin the bank. But it will contribute to its existing troubles at a time where there is surely no lack of challenges. Cost aside, the integration will furthermore be a distraction for quite some time.

So all in all, I believe that this is yet another warning signal. I see Commerzbank in a position unlikely to spark envy. I would currently not encourage investors to buy the stock.

