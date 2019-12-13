Reassessing My Live Nation Entertainment Investment Thesis

The company is definitely not my first pick in the Live Event and Ticketing business.

Given the actual quarter numbers, it seems that the company is heading on the right directing and that everything is fine. But at a closer look, this looks different.

Introduction

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) is the world's largest producer of live entertainment. Consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group, the company is the market leader in promoting concerts, ticketing and sponsorship. It has acquired many of the largest promoters in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Given that, the company promotes or stages about 30,000 events a year attracting around 60 million attendees. Furthermore, Live Nation Entertainment manages sports celebrities, promotes monster truck shows, and puts together touring theatrical productions.

In my first analysis, I explained why I wasn't considering investing in Live Nation Entertainment at the time. Here's my conclusion from that article:

The investor's key takeaway is that Live Nation Entertainment is basically on a good growth path. However, the current price in no way justifies the value investors receive in return. The company does not even make a profit or pay a dividend. Investors should therefore invest the money in alternatives or wait for prices to fall.

The share price has not changed since my article several months ago. The S&P 500 was even underperformed.

The latest quarterly figures have not changed my assessment either. And that's exactly what this article is about.

Analysis

Before we go into detail, I would like to briefly summarize the highlights of the third quarter:

Revenue up 6 percent Year-to-Date to USD 8.7 billion

Operating Income up 12 percent Year-to-Date to USD 408 million

Adjusted Operating Income up 13 percent Year-to-Date to USD 862 million

92 Million Concert Tickets sold for 2019 Shows, up 5 Million through mid-October

Sponsorship & Advertising Committed Net Revenue up 14 percent Year-to-Date

Ticketmaster Fee-Bearing Gross Transaction Value up 5 percent in the Quarter, Highest Q3 ever.

Given that numbers, it seems that the company is heading on the right directing and that everything is fine. But let's take a deeper look into these numbers. In fact, it first looks impressive when you look at the growth rates of the individual segments and by different metrics (revenue, operating income and adjusted operating income):

However, the following must be noted here as a limitation. Concerts is by far the biggest segment. This is true for both, revenue and income. However, growth rates aren't that high anymore. The same applies to the revenue growth of the Ticketing segment. Only the Sponsorship & Advertising segment was convincing and offers hope due to its profitability. It is by far the smallest business, but contributes a disproportionately high share to income. The Sponsorship segment delivered 17 percent operating income and 18 percent AOI growth for the quarter and 14 percent operating income and 13 percent AOI growth year-to-date.

I was also not convinced by the development of the cash flow. The company burns a great deal of its money overall. Net cash used in investing activities has almost doubled on a year to year basis.

The company does not intend to pay a dividend to its shareholders for the foreseeable future. Live Nation Entertainment retains any future earnings to finance the growth, development and expansion of the business and / or to repay existing indebtedness. This is also necessary because the company is heavily indebted. It has long-term debt of over USD 2.7 billion. This leads to the highest debt / equity ratio of the company in its history:

To be clear, Live nation Entertainment is a fast growing company. And a company should not be accused of making little or no profit because it is investing all available resources in further growth. Nevertheless, I think it makes sense to operate sustainably and profitably at some point and to improve the balance sheet.

This is all the more true because with CTS Eventim (OTCPK:CEVMF, OTC:CEVMY) there is a European champion who gives investors much more value. CTS Eventim has an actual P/E ratio of almost 40. Even with the optimistic outlook of an EPS of 1.49, the forward P/E ratio for 2019 is with nearly 35 still very high. However, compared to Live Nation Entertainment, CTS Eventim is highly profitable and pays very generous dividends to its shareholders. So there are definitely better investments than Live Nation Entertainment.

Takeaway

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance:

Buy the jewel rather now than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

The grade for Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment brought its shareholders a lot of joy during the last year. However, the company is definitely not my first pick in the Live Event and Ticketing business. Therefore, my former investment thesis concerning Live Nation Entertainment remains intact.

No dividends.

Revenue growth only in the middle single digits.

Other company offers a better alternative for investors.

