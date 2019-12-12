Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Presents at Barclays 2019 Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) Barclays 2019 Global TMT Conference Call December 12, 2019 1:30 PM ET

Dave Pahl - VP, IR

Blayne Curtis - Barclays

Blayne Curtis

Alright, we will go ahead and get started. Blayne Curtis here, semiconductor analyst. Next we have Texas Instruments. We’re honored to have Dave Pahl from investor relations. Welcome.

Q - Blayne Curtis

Well to start it off, I mean obviously, the entire industry has gone through the cycle here. You always have the best -- you’ve been doing it a long time. You have a very broad business. So I would ask you to kind of weigh in, and I'm sure, you will put the appropriate caveat. So you guys have talked about cyclical downturns and how long they last. If you can maybe just walk us through your current thoughts? And we are starting to see some companies say, hey, you know it is all just stable. I know it's overly enthusiastic, but I would say that people are getting a little bit more encouraged that we're closer to a bottom and coming out of it, those are my words. I'm curious to, what you guys have on it?

Yes. We have worked really hard to stay out of the prediction game as you know, right? So, not going to change that now. But I think you can put into context what's going on, right? And so it's best to ground that in the facts. And I go back a year ago in third quarter, that quarter inclusively had 10 quarters of year-on-year growth. So it was just probably longer than most cycles. It was the first time in quite some time that we had all the major economies synchronously growing. So, that type growth with some.

And when you're going through that, you never know if there’s going to be 10 quarters or 11 or 12, and how long that upcycle will last if you expect at some point it's going to roll over and you'll have a period where you will be under-shipping. And, so, as things began to weaken in third quarter, we thought really from that point, following quarters we’d have primarily working our way through industry correction. That doesn't mean the trade tensions and all others that had a role to -- macro certainly has a role in the semi-cycle.

And if you remember in the fourth quarter a year ago, we saw some unusual activity in China caused we think by trade tensions with distributors stopping, taking product about halfway through the month of December. Of course, they hadn't seen that repeat. That was unusual as we saw this last quarter three of our markets, being industrial, automotive and personal electronics decelerate in the quarter. When you look underneath those three markets, you've got 28 sectors that make up those markets. Most of those were declining. I think it was around 24, the 28 were declining in the core. So very, very broad-based. You had enterprise which was down about the same amount, down about 10%. It was actually accelerating, went from down 20 to down 10, so not still very weak. And then of course comms equipment, it's not going to be unaffected by the macro and the overall semi-cycle. But there's other things like technology deployments and things like that, that really drive it from first storage standpoint.

So that's kind of where we are. I think when you look at our guidance in fourth quarter, it's down double-digits, GDP is not collapsing double-digits. So somewhere between in-demand and what we're shipping inventory has to be being taken out, we have a system that tells us that, but I think it's reasonable to conclude. And so, when growth resumes that really will be what does the macro look like in 2020? Is it a world that has benign growth or is it growing, is it decelerating? And all those things will impact the shape of when things do return.

Blayne Curtis

Still leading to the exit board, I’ve probably been asking this question repeatedly about trying to put you versus others and treat out the gap. One other one I wanted to ask you, you had some distribution changes and did that contribute to any of the belts and when you’re talking about inventory levels -- and clearly you’re right, the market has gone down that much. Did that -- those transitions that you initiated caused any kind of temporary headwinds?

Yes, and I think as we came out with the guidance, it was as just described is really only for a couple of weeks until we had some of our other peers have a similar kind of guidance. And those questions of where are the changes that we made in the channel, was that impacting fourth quarter? And the simple answer is, no. Third quarter was in the books and we had the fourth quarter forecast set before we had the first discussion.

So, just we’re in the numbers from that standpoint. In that transition, we had the first discussion in the beginning of October. Since then, we've been working on what that transition plan will look like. And our simple objective is to start as soon as possible and to finish it as soon as possible. So, we're talking about starting it in first quarter and ending in by the end of next year. We will work through those plans and communicate them when we've got more information on it.

But could we through that transition have bumps along the way next year? Certainly. We haven't done this before. But having a closer, more direct relationship with our customers we believe is the right place to go strategically. It is kind of just the next click along a number of things that we've been working on. And we've talked about before over the years in really strengthening one of our four competitive advantages and the things like deployment of our sales and apps teams in ti.com, the consignment programs and other things. So it's the right place to go. But could we have some bumps along the way? Certainly.

Blayne Curtis

So once you actually got just the entire vision of distribution channel and then you can pay several points for demand creation. And as that get bigger, you don't need that. You claw it back and you end up paying just very low-single-digit percentage just for some logistics, in a hope I may get. Is that the motivation here to kind of cut out some of those distributable or is it more consolidation to try to get more leverage, or what’s the reasoning behind those?

Dave Pahl

The reasoning -- and again they’re not of those four competitive advantages. And just for those who are not as familiar, technology and manufacturing, 300 millimeter is the best example of that with that kind of portfolio yield, the reach of our channels and then diverse and long live positions. So this one is about strengthening that one competitive advantage which is the reach of our channels and the objective -- objectives, right, again is to get more business but having a closer more direct relationship with customers we believe will allow us to do that. And we’ve put in place some structure over the last six, seven years. A lot of those steps along the way that we're really at a point now that we just think more revenue will come to us directly. And if you think of it more broadly, the Internet isn’t -- is disrupting a lot of industries, ours isn't untouched by it. I think because of the investments that we’ve made just allows us to push it much faster and much further to our advantage.

And one thing I want to ask you is that you guys had good growth and this is the kind of the first numbers but it would mean that you need a whole more inventory. I think you guys strategically decided to kind of weather the storm a little bit and raise your inventory ranges. So where are you at this point? Obviously this downturn has extended longer, so I think you did start to custom utilization and -- but then if you go more direct you are probably going to have more inventory requirements as well. So where are you in that in terms of what your internal inventory levels and do we see that changing and actually going lower or higher from here?

Dave Pahl

Yes. We increased the top end of our range. So we think of inventory at 1.5, you’ve seen us operate above that. So there is nothing sacrosanct, about 145 days, or still something unusual. It’s really about trying to keep product available and lead times short, so customers don’t have to worry about getting that product. Things like the consignment programs where we have taken inventory out of the channel or out of customers and have it sit down in our books. We now have two-thirds of our revenue supported by that. So that has pushed pressure up on inventory days but we just think again having fewer buckets of inventory piles in the channel and at customers and controlling and managing that inventory is going to allow us to have more stable lead times and better product availability. So that’s why we're doing it. And again I think we’re unique that we can be in a position to do that, where some of our smaller peers probably just can't.

Dave as you said one of your differentiators is the 300 millimeter strategy and give you hard time for adding capacity and being way ahead of the curve and to value what you need. You did though for the kind of fab -- a new fab, Richardson, you pushed out two year. So maybe just talk about what is the 300 millimeter capacity, what’s utilization today with the downturn. And if you can just talk about that capacity add plans that you pushed out, what would that have provided on top for you?

Dave Pahl

So we -- if you remember we announced in February of this year that we had selected Richardson for the site of new fab. We said at that time that we expected to start construction in the next couple of years. Nothing has changed on that. We're actually in the last 90 days, began construction of the employee parking garage. So there is a couple of cranes, if you’d drag down the freeway, you’d see construction moving on the site. And that's the first step of construction. The fab is actually going to go over the top of the current employee parking lot. So we will get that finished up sometime around the middle of next year and we will start construction on the fab itself. So no changes on those plans. We will probably have that done probably sometime at the end of 2021 and then we will equip it just based on market needs. And Rich has said many times and he has been quoting on, that would be two or three years early and have capacity in place in two or three months late. And of you just look at the asymmetric returns that you get by having that capacity in place and just not having our customers enough spending a lot of time, working through delivery shortages and those types of things is really important, so we can work more on their next products and getting more of our products designed in.

Well actually if you look at your results for this year versus others, one area, that’s kind of embedded business has been extremely weak. The analog business kind of puts foot with a lot of others. And maybe you can talk about why has that business been down so much this year?

Dave Pahl

Yes. So I think when you look at and if you look at 30 years of history, it's not unusual that analog and embedded would perform differently over shorter period of time. And certainly the magnitude of this difference in the length of time is unusual. And I think it has a little bit to do with end market exposure. We've got more personal electronics inside of analog than embedded. So we're headed up in automotive, we are headed up in industrial. That's part of it, that’s not all of it. And so we're working through that today. So, I think when you look at the performance near term, you really need to look at it over time. If you go back a couple years, we were growing significantly faster than analog. We were growing faster than the market. So there is some normalization that we know that's probably going on to a longer term trend line as well. But that's kind of where we are today.

I’d ask you -- we were sitting here last year -- for you kind of typically 5G is a little bit of a wash because radio you’ve grown, but you typically want to have some on the digital side. Even have seen that segment I think last quarter was only 30%. Is there any more headwinds left or how much headwind do you have left on the digital side. And as 5G has been now deployed, now that you’ve taken some of the headwind away, is that now a tailwind to you guys?

Dave Pahl

Yes. I wouldn't -- the -- what we’re seeing in the numbers today and even saw it a year ago, we were growing 30% year-on-year, right? And so when we were growing like that, we said, hey, just be careful, this market is notoriously choppy and we're just seeing the other side of that, right? And what's driving it at the top-line is kind of the servicing stops of 5G deployments, it’s trials in certain metro areas and certain operators will allow to get the equipment, they get it installed, get it debugged and then they’re ready for the next city. So those are the things that we're seeing driving the numbers primarily today. To your point earlier, if we have an incremental dollar of capital deployed, we're going to push it towards industrial and automotive. And we've talked about it before of, when you allocate capital you want to just direct more dollars to where you believe the growth is going to structurally be and that's where we believe the growth will be. Will 5G help in the short-term for comms equipment, and especially in analog? Absolutely. Those are decisions that we made seven, eight years ago to position us today. And do we think comms is going to double in size, like auto, like industrial in the next few years? We just don't. So our investments there reflect that.

Could I ask, I mean you made -- in '18 you and actually Maxim at that stage, they kind of did the same thing, where doubled down industrial and auto, and mainly talking about those two end markets that saw the weakest, right? And people went to more -- mobile and electronics did a little bit better. So really you of course went -- you went from 30s to low 20% of total revenue, right? If you look I mean that's effectively been a little bit of a headwind, so obviously, industrial and auto did come back, and I think the reason was higher margin of...

Dave Pahl

Well, I think that the real reason is there’s a secular content growth in there, either own cars are being driven around. So, it's very obvious that there's more content going in cars. That same dynamic is taking place in industrial. It's just harder to see because there's 13 sectors and hundreds if not thousands of end equipments where more content is going. So, to beat those markets isn't going to double, it's really how it's quickly will it double.

When you look at a market like personal electronics, if you take handsets and PCs and tablets and throw in the home assistance and portable speakers and things like that, our industry produces around 2.5 billion of those a year. There's a little bit longer than a three year replacement cycle that's drifting to five years. 7.5 billion people on the planet, that number just can't structurally double or triple in the next five or 10 years.

So, now we're going to have those things in our lives for decades to come. So our investment there's not zero, but it's different than when you allocate capital to growing markets. So, that's how we think of it. The near-term numbers are the near-term dollars.

If you want to go back to the 5G storyline in terms of, I think you're going to see China tenders maybe in Q1 and that is going to be the biggest driver. Obviously, the Huawei drama has caused some disruption for people trying to sell into China. In terms of -- it sounds like Huawei has almost got like two platforms, some with U.S. content and some without. Do you have any opportunities, when you look at the China market, Huawei won't be all of that allocations and can you just frame the 5G storyline next year? And particularly within China what are your opportunities?

Dave Pahl

Well, I think, you can broaden beyond just 5G in communications and I think that's probably a good example of Huawei can grow the system that’s dependent on U.S. content. But there is a trade off that, that they need to make, when you're not using the best products that are available that can make the system and the trade-offs are going to be in size and power, cost, capability, whatever it is. So, if any customer in China, it’s really any customer around the world, they're always going through a making those trade-offs to use something that’s got more multi-source, or that is the best product that I can use that solves the problems the best way.

And that will align or where that trade-off is made, maybe vent more in China as they deal with the realities of the world today. So, that's not a world that depending on where that line sits, doesn’t matter for us. We'll do well in either case.

Maybe I just want to ask you, if you look at -- and you have a very broad portfolio. Some other companies have elaborated more trends. I know you just can’t have it all. So you obviously are battling lower SAR and we'll see if that equates to next year. But can you just like framing the opportunities you see an auto next year. And in terms of like what time you are seeing that growth opportunities?

Dave Pahl

Yes. So we've got five sectors that we're investing in and in auto things that you are very familiar with ADAS, infotainment, body and lightning, power train, and then passive safety. So the first four are other ones that have been drivers of most significant growth for us. We're investing in all five of those areas and very intentionally trying to make those investments as broad as we can. So, when you look at kind of multiple dimensions of diversity inside of auto for us, one is customer base. We serve almost 1,000 automotive OEMs. And when I pulled the list, I was a little surprised that it was that long. Of course the 80/20 rule is just that you got the big players like Bosch, trying to have Denso, Delphi are going to make up 80% percent of the revenue. But any one of those players will have a couple of thousand different SKUs that will sell to them. When you look at it from a product standpoint inside, we talked about this before, we got 65 product lines at the company, and about 45 of them ship products into automotive. So that diversity I think will serve us well, it has served us well in the past. I think it will continue to serve us well in the future.

So that kind of things remind me when we're talking about those, and I wanted to ask you about China, who knows where the trade war goes. But I do feel personally that they're going to be permanent changes. Even if there's a deal the China is going to want to do more domestically. Just kind of curious, your view of the world, have you seen any areas where they've stepped up their investment? When you look at your sales to China, and you look out five years, do you think that's a different profile?

Dave Pahl

Yes, I think it's a great point. I think you're right on is the world different today than it was two or three years ago for us? It absolutely is. In fact, Rich, our CEO, goes to China four or five times a year, and those dates are set well in advance. And he actually went to the Monday following when the Huawei ban came up. So really good timing, he was going to meet with our teams and our customers over there. And obviously pretty tense time. And if you remember back then that was mid-May we have the G20 coming up and the great hopes that we had, we signed agreement, completed. And of course that date has come and gone.

But Rich’s point back then, it’s still true today is, if you've studied world history and you've got a rising economic power, challenging and existing power, that's not something that a trade agreement is going to solve. And we'll have that -- you got tension for decades to come. So get over emotionally, get back to work and figure out how you're going to succeed in that kind of world. So really just kind of setting that tone and it's not a prediction that that's going to happen but it's really just a mindset of quick wringing their hands and waiting for some magical event that all the stuff is going to go right. So that's what our team has been after and I think that’s just the mindset that you're going to have to succeed there.

Is there -- just to refine that point, is there any areas when you look at connected MCU, I think people traditionally see the areas -- Huawei is going to want these parts and -- but then when you look it more broader in terms of your portfolio, are there any areas that you would expect more Chinese competition?

Dave Pahl

Yes. So China's ambition to establish a domestic semiconductor industry is not new. It’s been around for decades. We compete with analog competitors. We track about 20 of them today. And I think that's our four competitive advantages will serve us well, one is diversity and longevity. And if you can just look at from a product standpoint, our number one product last year was about 0.8% of revenue and it bounces around 1%. You get down to a product 100 and we’ve got tens of thousands of products, you get down the product 100 and you are at 0.1% revenue. We have hundreds of customers that buy those products, right? So trying to pick those off, they come in such small chunks that just it will never show up in one quarter and that doesn’t mean that they can't make progress, and they got good engineers and good quality people. But the huge investments -- you just can't invest and move into this market, concur in a memory market or other parts of semiconductor industry. Yes, so we are ready for that and we will compete with and we have competed with it.

Perfect. Always a pleasure. Thanks for your time.

Okay. Thank you.