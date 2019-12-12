Corning Incorporated (GLW) Management Presents at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference (Transcript)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference Call December 12, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Tony Tripeny - EVP & CFO

Tim Long - Barclays

Tim Long

Good morning, everybody. Tim Long here; IT, Hardware-cum-Equipment Analyst at Barclays. Thanks for joining us for Corning's presentation. Lucky to have Tony Tripeny here, CFO of Corning, to talk about the business. Tony has been at the company 30-plus years, four years serving as the CFO. So we're really looking forward to his insights on the business.

So, I'll start-off and throw it out to Tony maybe just give little overview and then we'll dig into some of the questions.

Tony Tripeny

All right, thanks Tim, and I appreciate the invitation. It's really great to be here. At Corning, we are operating on a foundation we've built over the last four years, and we remain confident in our overall strategy.

Now, we're confident in part because of the relevance of our technology leadership and tangible customer commitments that support our build projects but we're also confident because we're not just counting on people buying more stuff, but we've got greater content in the things that they buy; and the best example of that is actually what's happened this year in our automotive market access platform. Sales of cars are going to be down mid-single digits on a global basis this year, and our sales are going to be up mid-teens. And the reason for that success of our proprietary gas particulate filter product line which is good for the environment, it's good for human health, and it's also good for Corning content, it adds about $30 a car in every place where we sell that; and that's really a great example of how our content story is what's really going to drive our growth into the future.

Now, clearly in the near term we're facing a number of obstacles and a number of headwinds, in particular, in our display and our Optical Communications businesses, and I'm sure we will talk about that. But we are on-track for the guidance that we gave in September. And it's important to note that in addition to the Automotive business, both our Specialty Materials business and our Life Sciences businesses are growing faster than the market. And in fact, in Specialty Materials where smartphone sales are going to be down kind of mid-single digits, we are actually going to grow again for the third year in a row in a market that's continuing to decline. So as we think about our overall strategy, we are confident in that strategy, we work with the biggest technology leaders and into the marketplaces that we serve, we are -- we're really aligned with some of the best trends that are happening in the global markets.

We continue to be very focused on our financial metrics and on our cash flow, and that's why we're confident that we'll be able to achieve the objectives that we set out in our strategy & growth framework over the next four years.

Tim Long

Okay, great. Thanks for the overview. Maybe let's start getting into the some of the businesses; so we'll start with Display. Maybe just started a high level and talk about kind of your operating assumptions through end-markets. And then, I'd love to get into kind of the change in dynamics about the patent industries.

Tony Tripeny

Sure. I mean, I think the most important thing to think about when you think about the display business is what's happening with TV screen size. Every year that goes up about an inch and a half, and the reason it goes up an inch and a half is when someone goes out and buys their next TV, the cost of those TV to come down such that they're going to buy a much bigger TV. And what we've seen from an end-market standpoint in 2019, it's pretty consistent with what we've expected at the beginning of the year. We've seen mid-single digit growth in TV screen size and in terms of glass volume through August, the preliminary information that we've had on Black Friday has been pretty positive.

So from a retail standpoint, we feel good, and a lot of big TVs are what's really selling that. TVs that are over 55-inches are up more than 40% this year, and TVs that are 70-inches or above are actually up over 60%. So that's very significant growth in a flat growth, and to be able to meet that growth and meet those TV screen sizes is what has driven the industry to invest in these Gen 10.5 factories, and as you know, most of Gen 10.5 factories are being built by Corning, the glass part of that, and it will be actually dealt with other people's money; we invest about a third of that and the rest of the money comes from other sources. So, that's our assumption on a long-term basis. We've clearly have gotten into a situation right now where with all and what's going on in the global economy, there has been a little bit of a slowdown in panel maker utilization but we're confident that that works itself out in the first half of next year.

Tim Long

Okay. Just talking a little bit about the panel disruption that's been going on; it seems like Korea is a little bit more de-emphasizing and China is ramping a lot. So could you talk about as more production move to China on seasonally [indiscernible] plants; what does that mean for Corning, what does that mean -- the pretty good representation in those new plants. So what do you think that means longer term for market share?

Tony Tripeny

Yes. I mean, we feel really good about that. Our overall strategy was to be very close to the market leaders that are building these big factories. I mean we recognize that these big factories is where the market was going to go because of the efficiencies that they create to building larger TVs. We were the first people by a long period of time to be able to build glass at that level; I mean, we've actually been in the Gen 10 business for more than a decade. And so this is who -- these customers came to -- they came to Corning, when these factories we're going to be built, and in fact, of the four factories that are being built in this period of time, you know, Corning is supplying three of those four factories.

And where those factors are set up is right next to the actual panel makers, and 100% of the demand form those customers get supplied by our factory. So, we feel very good about the share related to each one of those. So the industry is moving to bigger TVs, bigger TVs are going to be supplied by Gen 10.5 and Corning's supplying most of the Gen 10.5 glass; so it's a great strategic story.

Tim Long

That's great. And then, one of the surprises this year -- positive surprise has been pricing. We've seen kind of a decoupling of panel pricing and glass pricing. Could you just walk through that and kind of -- how we should think about that going forward?

Tony Tripeny

Yes. So I think clearly, what has happened over the last four or five years is that what's happened on the panel pricing and the panel dynamics and the panel utilizations has gone up and down at various points in time but what's consistently occurred from a glass standpoint is the amount of price declines have moderated each year.

In 2016 price declines were less than 15, 17 months in '16, 18 months in '17, and 19 months than they were in '18, and in fact, we've now reached the point of low single digit price declines on a year-over-year basis, which is a really important milestone for the business. Only reason for this is pretty straightforward. First of all, glass supply and demand is imbalanced or little tight. And we've always said that from a Corning standpoint if that changed, we would take capacity offline; and in fact, we've seen a little bit of change in the glass demand over the last couple of quarters, and what we've been able to do is take some of our capacity offline to line that up.

Secondly, from the competitor standpoint, they are not very profitable. So for the ability for them to continue to be marginally profitable something else has to happen from a pricing standpoint. And we think the moderation -- we've seen over the last couple of years is evidence of that.

And then finally, you have to continue to invest in this business. I mean there is tanker trades that you need to do in additional capacity, IT things that you have to do; and if you're going to get a return on that then pricing has to be different than it's been in the past, and it has to be more moderate. So, we feel really good about that. I think in June when we had our Investor Relations Day, we've talked about maybe in 2020 we could get the low-single digits but it's happening even faster than that and we're low single-digits now.

Tim Long

Okay. Is there any impact on as we ramp 10, 10.5 and as -- maybe more production comes from China. Does that or either of those dynamics have puts and takes on pricing?

Tony Tripeny

No, I don't think so. I mean, the pricing market for display is the global pricing, yes, it's inbound.

Tim Long

For sure. Okay, great. Let me go to the Optical Communications side; I mean, maybe to start with -- kind of the telecom piece of the business, it's been challenging for everyone in this space. So maybe talk about your planning assumptions there, how you're kind of keeping that business right-sized? And what do you think needs to happen to see a little bit more of a recovery in that end-market?

Tony Tripeny

Yes, I think the good news in that business is that we are definitely on the right side of the trends that are going to happen in that marketplace that are going to drive the growth, and our innovations are such that there will be a more of a Corning content in those networks and what they've been in the past. I mean that's true in 5G wireless; I mean, the wireless network today is not very fiber intensive and you know, 5G has becomes a great fiber-rich architecture.

It's also true with hyperscale data centers; again, [indiscernible] hyperscale data centers, a very fiber-rich. If you recall, when we were in our Investors Meeting, we showed that picture of the 5G network in a city, that's a 100-times more fiber than the 4G network, and that the hyperscale datacenter, one campus, but having much fiber deployed as the suburbs of Dallas did in the fiber to the home deployment. So longer term, we feel we're very confident in that growth. Now clearly, what the timing of that growth is going to be, and when carriers are going to spend on it, and what's the timing of each of the hyperscale data centers; that is much more difficult to predict and we're not giving 2020 guidance but I think a lot of outside looking at kind of a flat marketplace. And I think that's probably a good starting point but I think by the second half of the year we'll start seeing some of that dynamics turnaround.

So, we feel good about the long-term or even the medium-term, I think just the timing of that is harder to nail. So what we're doing to make sure that we're operating efficiently is that we're idling some of our capacity and we're taking down some of our fixed cost and we're making sure that our cost structure is in line. Given this environment, while we continue to invest in the technologies that are going to deliver the 5G networks and deliver the hyperscale data centers. And you saw some of that in our third quarter results, you'll see more of it in our fourth quarter results. I mean, we're taking those cost down but this is clearly a case of viabling [ph], because we know that overtime we're going to need these assets, we just don't need them all right now.

Tim Long

And then, just to dig down a little bit more into the hyperscale. Obviously, it's been a bumpy ride there as well for a lot of people that sell into the hyperscale players. I know, I think Corning had a push out last quarter or two quarters ago for an expected build that didn't happen. So, you think that business will remain lumpy or do you think that might be a more stable growth rate as you plan for that in the next few years?

Tony Tripeny

I think on big projects like this, they are particularly lumpy as they are smaller because then any kind of push out you're just much more noticeable. This business, the lumpiness of this business, I talk about it less today than I did two years ago because the business is bigger, two years ago, we -- almost every one of these if I can do a conference would talk about that. It's true right now because of what's happened in the last quarter, but less. So I think as the business gets bigger, things that cause it to be lumpy, don't change as just, you have a much bigger mask that you're playing against.

Tim Long

Right, okay. Maybe you highlighted the audio auto in your prepared remarks there. Let's start the particular filters; you guys have done great last quarter was pretty positive. Can you talk about how we think about kind of a ramp with China, coming more online next year if you're already starting to see that and how do you think your market share is trending there.

Tony Tripeny

We are starting to see that that has been part of our success this year, our market share there is actually quite strong. I mean we've won the vast majority of the platforms have been aborted there and that's really important. I mean it's important in the near term, but it's also important in the longer term. Because what happens in this business is that once you have been awarded our platform, and you've got a customer there it is much easier to retain that customer, it is not, it is not a guarantee. But it's certainly has a much easier case. And so if you look at any of our history where we started out strong 20 years later, we're still strong and when we started out -- 10 years later, we're still, we can. So we feel really good about it and it's all driven by our technology. I mean we really worked very closely with the key customers to develop the right products there and we've when just the vast majority of that market share.

We said this would be a $0.5 billion business, when all the regulations were adopted. And we are still, we're going to be over $200 million this year. That's running ahead of where we had expected to beginning of the year. The reason it's running ahead is partly greater ramps and also our ability to meet those ramps and you've accelerated the Hefei plant for example in China would be able to make to meet that ramp. And so we would expect next year to be a year of nice growth in that business. And I think what I just what I said at the beginning, I think I'll be able to say next year which is year where you automotive market isn't so great. We're going to grow quite significantly.

Tim Long

Okay. And maybe talk about the inside of the cars, the glass opportunities there. It's obviously a much longer lead time in this different cycles with getting wins, but maybe talk about the traction here.

Tony Tripeny

Yes, we feel really good about the traction you've got there. We've won several hundred million dollars' worth of awards there which always to point, I always takes a while until you get to that next model year. But you've got to win it in order to cancel and next model year. So, we feel good about that, back so much so that we opened up our factory in China, it's focused exclusively on what it takes to turn the glass which we making our display and Gorilla Glass factories. But to turn that into the in products and I think the real one of the real innovations that we have there is our cold forming technology which is proprietary, intellectual property that we're beginning to see the traction and the advantage of that pro forma in technology is that you get the strength of the current product, it's easier to actually do the bends, which is if you think about inside of the car as time goes on the kind of the box in, work on the center console isn't what people are going to what they're going to want.

A lots of beds and curves and we just introduced a product with multi-curves that made out of one piece of glass. And for those of you that are going to go to CES. I think you're going to see lots of innovations there that not only us, but the automakers are going to be showing in this area.

Tim Long

Great. Maybe go to the handset market, I mean, it's not -- be not as big from a screen, but you still and it's an area we've been outperforming. How are you thinking about double-sided glass or anything in 5G that's a potential driver for that business.

Tony Tripeny

Yes. I mean, I think that our overall approach in that businesses to invent better glasses and by inventing those better glasses in our customers get to use those in a way that they can do all kinds of different things have better esthetics. The ability to do wireless charging, as 5G because more prominent the ability to have all the antennas is required in the connections there; so we feel really good about that. And we've had a lot of good, strong performance in that over the last couple of years. When Apple introduced the new phone in September, they talk specifically about it was the strongest glass ever on a phone and that comes out the partnership that they've been, investment that they made several years ago and they just recently announced another $250 million investment from their technology fund in further innovations and so you see those innovations, I think in all of our glasses, Gorilla Glass 6, last year was a good example of that over the next year, there will be a new version of Gorilla Glass will be aimed at other parts of the market.

So, I think we feel very good about the innovations, we're making there. In addition to that, we're also having innovations which are critical on some of the smaller devices like wearables and it's hard to show that you show this in here, but I have a Samsung liable when I'm outstanding outside and I get a message that I can actually see it, as opposed to, if I was on my cell phone, now sometimes actually reading the small print is high, but that's not the glass as Bob, that you know that's my fault. But I think that kind of innovation that we're bringing to wearables is something that will bring at some point in the handheld market, but also in the automotive market where being able to see things even in Sunrise when you can't turn your car like you turn your cell phone is very critical, right.

Tim Long

Okay. I have a few more, but I wanted to see if anyone in the audience, who wanted to ask the question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Tony maybe, talk margins a little bit, so there's obviously been some volume issues some yield issues so it's been a little a little weaker, but how do you balance of all these businesses. How are you thinking about gross margins in the next, next few years.

Tony Tripeny

Yes, I mean clearly, I think that's happened over the last couple of quarters is an indication of when the volume isn't there what happens from a margin structure standpoint. And so we do believe that the volume returns in Display we believe, the returns sometime in the first half of next year. I think in optical as I said, it's a little bit harder to know exactly when that volume is going to return more confident that well. And when it does, the margins will also expand. In addition to that, we've put a lot of emphasis on operating margin and making sure that we have strong cost controls in our operating spending areas and as the business environment changed in the back half of this year, we immediately started to address those operating expenses, now some of those reductions in operating expenses of course comes from less bonuses being paid out given that our financial performance. But a lot of it is also you don't, making sure that we have the right cost controls in place. You know, especially given that the business environment, it's just a little choppier than what we'd expected at the beginning of the year, right.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then I wanted to touch on capital return; you've got a pretty aggressive program. And maybe just walk us through the target there and the balance sheet capacity to meet that given the capital intensity of the business.

Tony Tripeny

Sure. So, I mean -- I think our underlying strategy on this hasn't changed from our first strategy, and capital allocation framework in 2015 to generate strong operating cash flow. The ability to lever that are up, the level it up at an investment grade rating, with an entire approach, which is longer maturities nothing do in the near-term. And then also to take advantage of places where we have a unique ability to take advantage of like in Japan, where we can borrow money at around 1% it makes sense for us because of all the Japanese exposure that we have in our display business. So, those two items together, we've got two fundamental priorities as with it. One is to continue to invest in the business to grow and sustain our leadership there. And then all the rest return it to shareholders. And so as we think about the next four years, we think to generate $16 billion to $18 billion of operating cash flow. But a lot more than the 13, that we did over the last four years, so it's not only a bigger number, but it's from a much more diversified base.

And then, we have all of our business is growing in that makes a difference. And with that, we expect to invest 6 billion to 8 billion of that in capital spending whether where we end up in that range of 6 billion to 8 billion will depend on what our future prospects look like from the customer commitments in terms of capital spending. And that's really how we drive our capital spending. About half of our capital spending is kind of to sustain our businesses and the rest is in the growth piece, and only due to growth piece that we have the customer commitments. And then we looked at returning $10 billion to $12 billion to shareholders, increasing the dividend at least 10% a year, and then how much in the five to seven that, that we return in terms of stock buybacks depends, a lot about how much we have to spend in capital, and the good news is shareholders went either way.

If we spend it in capital, the business will grow faster in the longer term. And if we don't spend it in capital they get it in terms of stock buybacks.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, sure. Maybe just one last one, a little bit longer term on the Life Sciences and Valor maybe talk about the significance of the FDA approval, but it's still not, not an immediate business, but how does that change your outlook on success and time to the revenues for that business.

Tony Tripeny

And that was a really big milestone, really important. It's the first time, the FDA has approved a new glass in over a 100 years. And the approval was on a, to be the predominant packaging glass on a drug that's already in existence, and is out in the marketplace. So for us, that was something that we absolutely needed to see. And so we feel really good about that milestone. I think in terms of without that milestone, it would have been much more difficult to see that business grow over the next few years. I think you're absolutely right, though the pharmaceutical industry for understandable reasons to move slower in these areas and so we don't look at this as being a business that generates a lot of sales in 2020, but start thinking about it in '21 and '22, and this is a milestone is kind of a proof point that that's likely to happen.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great.

Tim Long

I think we'll stop it there.

Tony Tripeny

Okay, right. Great.

Tim Long

Driving up against time. Thank you.

Tony Tripeny

All right. Thank you, Tim.

Tim Long

Thank you.