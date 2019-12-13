BASF Is Heading In The Right Direction But Might Be Not The Best Choice For A DGI-Strategy

The promising long-term outlook may give shareholders some value. Overall, however, BASF is only fair valued at the moment.

Introduction

Since the Great Recession, BASF ( OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF) has performed extremely well for some time. As a cyclical company, however, BASF has recently had some problems that are also reflected in its share price:

So I thought about whether now is a good time to invest in BASF. There are good reasons, but according to my three grade rating, a purchase is not mandatory at the moment because I would not consider BASF as a jewel.

Analysis

Overall, I consider the company, which was founded in 1865, to be a good investment. The company itself is very well positioned. The company consists of 6 main segments comprising 12 operating divisions:

As the share price development shows, the company has developed extremely well since 2010. Cash Flow remains strong while at the same time, BASF has its capital expenditures under control.

EBIT and EBITDA also increaed. However, BASF may have reached a peak here in 2017, but I will come back to that later.

Return on capital employed was stable as well during the last years. But here, too, it seems that it starts do decline somewhat recently.

The above figures already indicate that 2018 and 2019 were transitional years. Of course, this is mainly due to the trade conflict between the USA and China, which is increasingly affecting the global economy. Customers in all industrial sectors have become more cautious with orders. In addition, BASF is exposed to strong competitive pressure from the United States and China in the production of chemical basic materials.This is also reflected in the balance sheets. Return on capital employed is lower than it has been for seven years.

BASF announced a savings program at the end of 2018. In the summer, 6,000 job cuts were announced worldwide. As part of a new corporate strategy, about 20,000 employees were reassigned to new positions. As part of the new corporate strategy, BASF announced a excellence program:

The target of our excellence program is to achieve an annual EBITDA contribution of €2 billion from 2021 onward. For 2019, we aim to achieve an EBITDA contribution of €500 million. For the implementation, we expect one-time costs of €800 million in the period 2019 until 2021. This includes special charges in a mid-triple-digit million-euro-range. The program does not only covers our operations, but also includes expected benefits from digitalization and automation. Furthermore, we include the expected efficiency gains from organizational changes and simplification measures in the program.

This will burden the balance sheet in the medium term, as the company has announced.

Despite these difficulties, BASF was able to keep the balance sheet stable. Total assets rose by EUR 3 billion (note: One third of the increase was related to the new IFRS 16 standard on leases. It is in particular great that net debt decreased by EUR 393 million.

(Source: Roadshow New York/Boston)

So let's look at possible growth catalysts for the future because BASF is trying to invest in particularly promising areas. For example, BASF plans to build a factory for around half a billion euros to produce cathodes for use in car batteries in Germany (next to Tesla giga factory 4). The plant will produce cathodes for 300,000 electric car batteries. Cathodes are needed for battery cells, which Tesla, the electric car manufacturer, is also installing in its vehicles. BASF will thus increase its importance in electromobility. BASF is already well positioned in this market. According to the company, here is what BASF thinks about its position:

This is how BASF describes its portfolio:

BASF’s broad battery materials portfolio includes advanced cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries such as Nickel Cobalt Aluminum ("NCA") oxide and Nickel Cobalt Manganese ("NCM") oxide, which play a key role in determining battery performance, energy density, service life and safety. Our global battery materials business, along with our research and development capabilities, enable us to provide broad expertise to our customers in the development of new battery materials and products.

BASF's business in China is one very promising field for the future. China will continue to play a major role in BASF's growth in the future:

(Source: Roadshow New York/Boston)

BASF's financial targets for the mid-term and long-term future are ambitious:

(Source: Roadshow New York/Boston)

However, whether the targets can be achieved will continue to depend heavily on the global economy. The best program does not change the fact that BASF is still fundamentally not a cyclical company. For such cyclical companies it makes little sense to make a fundamental valuation on the basis of the P/E ratio, as this can change relatively quickly. For example, management has already had to significantly revise its own forecast for the current financial year by issuing a profit warning. Instead of a slight decline in earnings, BASF expects a drop in operating earnings of up to 30%. Of course, this also affects the ability to continue to pay dividends. In the past, BASF has thought very carefully about its shareholders. Over the past seven years, the company has raised its dividend by EUR 0.1 per share each year:

(Source: Roadshow New York/Boston)

If the company maintains the increase, it would pay a dividend of EUR 3.30 next spring. At the current share price level, this would correspond to a dividend yield of 4.82%. Despite the operational problems, management is committed to a shareholder-friendly dividend policy. Accordingly, the company intends to continue to increase its own distribution each year. Nevertheless, a moderate increase to EUR 3.30 would increase the payout ratio to just under 92%. This is a value that I no longer consider sustainable. This is particularly true when one considers the current cyclical problems. Just look at this year. Instead of a slight decline in earnings, BASF expects a drop in operating earnings of up to 30%.

Conclusion

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for BASF

Overall, BASF is only fair valued at the moment. The promising long-term outlook may give shareholders some value. For investors who have not yet invested in BASF, there may indeed be more attractive investment opportunities. Nevertheless, the arguments above for not selling also apply for building up a first position right now.

Accordingly, it is up to each investor himself to check his personal situation and strategy. I'm staying on the sidelines for now, but I am already invested in Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY, OTCPK:BAYZF). For someone who is still looking for an opportunity to invest in a cyclical company, BASF could be a good choice. Here are the reasons for my grade short and sweet:

Eroding Cash Flow, EBIT and EBITDA.

Trade war could burden the financial flexibility in the near future.

Ability to increase dividends reaches limit.

However, BASF is a well managed company that is heading into the right direction and offers, therefore, value for long-term investors.

