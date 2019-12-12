Kohl's: Flat Top Line And Declining Margins Mean Risk To The Dividend

Kohl's has recently announced partnerships with Amazon, Aldi, and Planet Fitness. But these are new, and the impact on the top line and margins is not yet known.

Introduction

In this article, I present a dividend safety analysis of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). The company is a discount department store retailer in the U.S. Kohl's stock price has not really gone anywhere in almost 20 years. The stock price was near $50 per share in mid-2000 and is about that now. There have been fluctuations in stock price due to the Great Recession and on occasion a string of good results. Now, the stock price is down about 33% from the 52-week high and recently dropped almost 20% in one day after a profit guidance cut in the Q3 FY 2019 release.

But with that said, the main interest here is Kohl's high forward dividend yield of 5.5%. Kohl's is a Dividend Challenger having raised the dividend for eight consecutive years. However, Kohl's top line has not grown much, and operating margins have been under pressure due to intense competition. The high yield is attractive, but those seeking income should be wary due to competition, tariffs, and the fact the Kohl's likely has no moat for its business. More recently, dividend safety metrics have not been trending in the right direction. I do not view the dividend as very safe, and in my opinion, the stock is a sell.

Kohl's Overview

Kohl's traces its history to 1962 when it was founded in Wisconsin. Today, Kohl's operates 1,159 department stores throughout the U.S., the website Kohls.com, 12 FILA outlets, and four Off-Aisle clearance centers. Most stores are located in strip malls (67%) with about 26% that are freestanding and 7% of stores are in malls. The company sells both national brands and private-label brands focusing on clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Roughly 28% of sales is from women's apparel. The website generates about 20% of total revenue.

Kohl's Revenue and Margins

Kohl's top line has been relatively flat over the past several years. Revenue was $19,729M in fiscal 2012 but only made it over $20B in fiscal 2017. This is not much growth at all. But this is due to intense competition from other bricks-and-mortar stores and e-commerce. Furthermore, department stores in general have increasingly lost relevance for U.S. shoppers. One only has to look at the headlines for other struggling department stores such as Macy's Inc. (M), Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), and J.C. Penney Company Inc (JCP) to realize this. All these chains are facing challenges and have not found a consistent formula to increase sales in response to increasing competition.

Kohl's has partnered with Amazon.com (AMZN) to allow customers to return products to Amazon at any Kohl's. But Amazon is a competitor for Kohl's, and it not clear if this effort will drive sales at Kohl's. The company is also planning on using unneeded store space for Aldi grocery stores and Planet Fitness (PLNT) gyms. Again, these partnerships are new, and the impact on the top line is not yet clear. But the partnership with Aldi is interesting. Kohl's does not sell groceries, so having Aldi's within or adjacent to a Kohl's may bring in additional customers and drive sales. With that said, whether any of these partnerships gain traction or not remains to be seen.

Of concern is that Kohl's operating and net profit margins have been declining for years. Operating margins are now about 7%, and net profit margins are now roughly 4%. In the years after the Great Recession, the company had operating margins of about 11% and net profit margins of about 6%. So, the current margins represent a significant deterioration in profitability.

Some of the margin pressure may come for recent tariffs and trade wars. But Kohl's margins have experienced long-term decline. This suggests that Kohl's does not have pricing power due to competition and has not been able to adequately reduce costs. In fact, while cost of goods has been relatively stable; selling, general & administrative expenses have increased. These expenses were ~$4B 10 years ago and today are ~$5.6B or about a 40% increase. The top line has not increased by the same percentage. This does not even account for the fact that Kohl's is now selling more items from its website. Hence, it is likely that each store is producing lower sales per square foot than 10-years ago, but costs have grown. This suggests that Kohl's has too much square footage and needs to rightsize its stores and costs. It is likely that the store count needs to be trimmed or at the very least poor performing stores need to be smaller.

Kohl's Dividend and Safety Analysis

Let's now examine the dividend safety of Kohl's. Despite the flat top line and declining margins, the dividend is still covered by earnings. Consensus fiscal 2019 earnings per share are $4.87 and the forward dividend is $2.68. This gives a payout ratio of roughly 55%. This is not a bad value and is below my threshold of 65%. But a company facing a flat revenue growth and declining margins probably needs a lower payout ratio as a cushion.

The dividend was decently covered from the perspective of free cash flow until this year. In fiscal 2018, the dividend required $400M, and free cash flow was $1,529M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~26.2%. This is a good value and below my criteria of 70%. But in fiscal 2019, free cash flow coverage has worsened. In Q3 FY2019, operating cash flow was $369M, and capital expenditures were $239M giving free cash flow of $130M. But the dividend required $105M giving a ratio of ~81%. This is above my threshold. But after accounting for $138M of share buybacks in the quarter, free cash flow did not cover the dividend. This has been consistent in fiscal 2019 as seen in the table below. At the very least, the company should consider suspending or at least reducing stock repurchases, which would improve dividend safety.

Kohl's Select Cash Flow Data

(in millions) Q1 FY2019 Q2 FY 2019 Q3 FY 2019 Operating Cash Flow $136 $540 $369 Capital Expenditures ($238) ($201) ($239) Stock Repurchases ($146) ($135) ($138) Dividend ($108) ($106) ($105) Sum ($356) $98 ($113)

Kohl's debt situation is a bright spot from the context of dividend safety. The company had no short-term debt and $1,856M in long-term debt at end of Q3 FY 2019. This was offset by $490M in cash. But note that the company is making more use of capital leases, and this has been trending up over the past several years. In the latest quarter, capital leases stand at $3,975M. Interest coverage is OK at near 4X, but this has been trending down over the past several quarters. Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is now 3.24X, so it is higher than desired. I like to see this value below 2.5X unless earnings and cash flow are growing. This is not the case for Kohl's.

Final Thoughts On Kohl's

Kohl's dividend yield is enticing, but investors should be wary. Kohl's is having a difficult time growing the top line, and operating margins have been declining for years. These trends do not seem like they will reverse soon. There is some positive news with recently announced partnerships. But these are new, and it is not clear if they will reverse sales and margin trends at Kohl's. I am not optimistic at the current moment. With that said, the dividend has been reasonably well covered in the past, but metrics are trending in the wrong direction. From the perspective of dividend safety, the company should suspend or reduce share buybacks, which would reduce cash flow requirements. Due to the aforesaid reasons, I am concerned about Kohl's dividend safety and view Kohl's as a sell.

