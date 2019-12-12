adidas: I'm Cautiously Optimistic

I am cautiously optimistic on the stock, but would wait until the next quarter before initiating a position.

adidas AG has seen a lack of growth as a result of a dip in earnings growth.

Back at the end of August, I made the argument that adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) had seen an overreaction in terms of its recent price drop – which was $147 at the time of writing.

In that vein, I offered my opinion that the stock was set to rise further, and this would mark a good opportunity to “buy the dip”.

Four months on, the stock has barely moved, trading at $151 currently:

The S&P 500 is up by nearly 8% during this period, while the stock is barely up 2%:

Why has the stock been trading stationary, and what is the outlook for potential upside in the future?

When looking at valuation metrics for both EV/EBITDA and the P/E ratio, we see that the stock is more expensive on both of these metrics relative to the beginning of the year, and earnings growth has started to dip of late:

P/E Ratio

EV/EBITDA

I acknowledged in my last article that adidas had been facing supply chain problems in North America, i.e. the company is seeing more demand for its products than it is able to meet through increasing supply.

While I was optimistic that the company could overcome this – supply chain problems appear to have persisted – with revenues increasing by a modest 5% on a currency-neutral basis in the most recent quarter. Moreover, the company has incurred greater costs in the form of marketing expenditure as well as those incurred as a result of growth in the direct-to-business segment of adidas.

That said, let’s take a closer look at sales.

When examining sales from a geographical standpoint, we can see that sales in North America were up by over 10% from last year on a currency-neutral basis, and up by over 15% without accounting for currency fluctuations.

Moreover, while earnings have been taking a dip recently – earnings growth in the last quarter was still in the double-digits relative to the same quarter last year:

From a holistic perspective, adidas appears to be a company that is seeing significant growth – but at the same time experiencing growing pains as a result of rising costs.

Looking forward, my view is that the main area of concern for adidas is not necessarily rising costs, but competition from Nike (NKE).

As it stands, adidas has been succeeding in improving its brand image in the United States – particularly due to the company’s partnership with Kanye West – the release of the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Yeezreel is one week away from now and may well result in a significant boost in Q4 sales.

That said, Nike had hit an all-time high back in September, as the company also fine-tuned its direct-to-consumer strategy to vastly increase earnings. We see that Nike’s growth has significantly outperformed adidas since the summer months:

On a three-year basis, we see that Nike looks to be the more expensive stock – with a much stronger rise in EV/EBITDA over this period.

However, adidas has been seeing a similar growth in this metric this year:

adidas is coming up against some resistance in that sales growth has been modest due to supply chain shortages. However, the next quarter will be a significant telling point as to whether adidas can increase its sales significant so as to boost earnings – and in this case, I take the view that the stock would become cheaper on an EV/EBITDA basis as earnings growth picks up.

I remain cautiously optimistic on adidas – but would wait until the next quarter to determine whether it would be worth going long the stock or not - sales and organic earnings growth needs to rise from here.

