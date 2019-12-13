Roche Looking Beyond CAR-T, And Other News: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

Of all the new science coming in through ASH 2019, one of the most important abstracts is this one from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).

Mosunetuzumab Induces Complete Remissions in Poor Prognosis Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients, Including Those Who Are Resistant to or Relapsing After Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell (CAR-T) Therapies, and Is Active in Treatment through Multiple Lines

If current excitement surrounding the ASH is all about CAR-T, then this abstract stands out because it is looking at patients who have already gone through a CAR-T therapy and have either relapsed or were resistant to it. So, mosunetuzumab is working where even CAR-T has failed.

There are three interesting angles here. One is that although mosunetuzumab is a monoclonal antibody and therefore more expensive than a small molecule, it is still cheaper than autologous CAR-T, and even allogenic CAR-T, when it is commercialized.

The second is that as a made-to-order therapy, current autologous CAR-T takes time, sometimes too much time. While we are looking for off-the-shelf CAR-T, mosunetuzumab offers a solution that seems better.

The third angle is that mosunetuzumab does work, in some ways, like a CAR-T, and the initial trial results are outstanding.

So, what exactly is mosunetuzumab? Here's a simple extract from a Roche press release:

Roche is currently developing two T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, mosunetuzumab and CD20-TCB, designed to target CD20 on the surface of B-cells and CD3 on the surface of T-cells. This dual targeting activates and redirects a patient's existing T-cells to engage and eliminate target B-cells by releasing cytotoxic proteins into the B-cells. Mosunetuzumab and CD20-TCB differ in their structures, and both are being developed by Roche as part of our ongoing strategy to explore multiple bispecific formats, to identify those that maximise potential clinical benefits for patients. Mosunetuzumab has a structure similar to that of a natural human antibody in that it has two 'Fab' regions, but is different from naturally-occurring antibodies in that one 'Fab' region targets CD20 and the other 'Fab' region targets CD3. CD20-TCB is based on a novel structural format which we call '2:1', which refers to the structure of the antibody. It is engineered to have two 'Fab' regions which bind to CD20, and one 'Fab' region which binds to CD3. The clinical development programmes for mosunetuzumab and CD20-TCB include ongoing investigations of these molecules as monotherapies and in combination with other medicines, for the treatment of people with CD20-positive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma.

"The concept here is that this monoclonal antibody engages T cells and directs their cytotoxicity against B cells - it's basically an antibody using the patient's own T cells to do what a CAR T cell would do," commented ASH Secretary Robert A. Brodsky, MD, professor of medicine and director of the division of hematology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland.

The results of the trial were outstanding. Recall that early CAR-T trials were very small population trials; this Roche trial had 218 patients with very poor prognosis and having gone through several therapies already. Highlights of the trial are:

Among efficacy-evaluable pts across all dose levels, ORR and CR rates were 64.1% (41/64) and 42.2% (27/64) in iNHL pts and 34.7% (41/119) and 18.6% (22/119) in aNHL pts, respectively. CRs appeared durable, with 25/27 (92.6%) iNHL pts (median time from first CR: 5.8 months; range: 0.2-28.9) and 15/22 (68.2%) aNHL pts (median time from first CR: 8.8 months; range: 0.0-25.4) who achieved CR remaining in remission. Re-treatment with M was allowed in CR pts who relapsed. Four pts, including 1 in Group A who was initially treated with a fixed, non-step-up dosing schedule, received M re-treatment. One CR and 2 partial responses were observed. All three responses are ongoing, with the CR pt in second remission for 314 days.

These numbers are very good; we look forward to the development of this bi-specific antibody and how well it can encroach into the CAR-T therapy space.

Xeris reports positive phase 2 results

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) reported positive topline results for the in-clinic stage of a Phase 2 study of glucagon in patients experiencing postprandial hypoglycemic episodes following bariatric surgery. This phase 2 study was prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled and double-blind and consisted of in-clinic stage followed by a 12-week outpatient stage.

Results from the in-clinic stage of the study showed that most subjects underwent postprandial hypoglycemia within 90 to 120 minutes of finishing their meal. All these subjects were able to self-administer a mini dose of study drug, as per the directions, during the setting of declining blood glucose. Paul R. Edick, Xeris' Chairman and CEO said,

"The first half of this study is an important first step in demonstrating the utility of liquid, stable, ready-to-use glucagon in conditions beyond rescue for severe hypoglycemia and demonstrating safety and effectiveness in situations that require self-administration by the patient."

The adverse events related to the treatment included minor injection site reactions and were in line with placebo. The company is planning to conduct second half of the study outside of the controlled in-clinic environment.

Iterum announced disappointing phase 3 results

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) announced disappointing topline results from phase 3 clinical trial of oral and IV sulopenem for treating complicated intra-abdominal infections. SURE 3 reported that it missed meeting the primary endpoint of clinical response at day 28 compared to ertapenem, thereby failing to demonstrate non-inferiority. The results showed an interval ranging between -10.3% to 1.0% whereas the 95% confidence interval required a lower limit of the difference in outcomes of no more than 10.0%.

Sulopenem and ertapenem showed rates of treatment-related adverse events at 6.0% and 5.1%, respectively. The most common adverse event was diarrhea. The safety population consisted of 668 patients. Michael Dunne, MD, Chief Scientific Officer at Iterum Therapeutics said,

"While the difference in the primary outcome is one patient shy of the target of -10%, imputing an outcome for the patients with missing data and the secondary supporting analyses, both at the end of treatment as well as the test of cure, provide support for the potential of sulopenem in the treatment of multi-drug resistant infections."

Corey Fishman, Chief Executive Officer of Iterum Therapeutics added,

"We believe that these topline results, while narrowly missing the primary endpoint, provide data that emphasize the potential for sulopenem to help address the growing challenge of antibiotic resistance."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.