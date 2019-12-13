Lululemon: Valuation Haircut, But Fundamentals Remain Strong

LULU will probably find its way north once again, given the company's strong business fundamentals, after a short period of post-earnings selloff.

It is hard to find one single area of weakness in the company's numbers: robust comps, strong DTC sales, and margin expansion.

A stock that dips 5% immediately following a company's earnings report is usually indicative of underwhelming financial performance. This has not been the case, however, of Vancouver-based apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica (LULU).

On December 11, after the closing bell, the company posted an all-around beat and raised the outlook for the remainder of 2019 on both revenues and EPS. Yet, shares sold off during Thursday's trading session despite lack of deterioration in business fundamentals.

Credit: Bezinga

Pristine results

Lululemon's results in fiscal 3Q19 were beyond decent. Store comps ex-currency effects landed at 11% once again, the highest levels reached since 2016 at least (see graph below). Comps including the digital channel remained stable at 17%, but they were a bit off the early 2018 peak growth levels as e-commerce gains scale and inches closer to maturity.

The top-line strength is reflective of Lululemon's multi-year strategy to produce robust growth from men's, online and international expansion. The former saw revenues rise an impressive 38% in fiscal 3Q19, while direct-to-consumer increased 30% in constant currency. Momentum seems to have carried into the holiday quarter, as the management team has reported strong Thanksgiving weekend and Cyber Monday.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings report

Lululemon's P&L looked even better below the revenue line. Gross margin expanded by 72 bps, a welcome YOY increase in the age of higher tariffs and fulfillment costs. At play here are some of the same bullish trends observed in the past few quarters, namely lower product costs and fewer markdowns.

Contributing further to bottom line growth were operating expenses that dipped slightly YOY, on a relative-to-revenues basis. For as long as revenue growth remains as strong as it has been lately, I expect the retailer to benefit from operating leverage.

See P&L below. Notice that, in addition to top-line growth and margin expansion, share repurchase contributed further to last quarter's EPS increase. In addition, a slightly lower effective tax rate probably helped Lululemon to top earnings expectations by three cents.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings report

On the stock

It is hard to find one single area of weakness in Lululemon's fiscal 3Q19 numbers. If not enough, the management team has increased its expectations for the remainder of year, suggesting that the company remains on the right side of trends in casual athletic wear, direct-to-consumer sales and growth outside North America.

Data by YCharts

The problem is that LULU has already climbed more than 80% in 2019 alone. Next-year P/E climbed from about 24x this time last year to 39x today (see graph above), and fearful investors may have chosen to take some of their chips off the table near all-time highs.

That said, it is hard to bet against a stock like LULU. Instead, I find it more likely that shares will find their way north once again, given the company's strong business fundamentals, after a short period of post-earnings selloff.

I do not own LULU because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LULU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.