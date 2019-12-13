MBB: A Safer, Lower-Yielding Play On The Housing Market

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MBS ETF (MBB) as an investment option at its current market price. I continue to favor mortgage debt exposure, especially at the expense of other types of consumer credit, such as credit cards, auto loans, or personal lines of credit. The housing market continues to benefit from increasing home prices, lack of new supply, low unemployment, and rising wages. With these trends continuing for most of 2019, I expect mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to perform well heading into the new year.

With this backdrop, I believe MBB will offer a positive return in the months ahead. The fund is made up mostly of agency MBS, which have had low levels of defaults post-recession, and are considered safer, on average, than their non-agency counterparts. While the fund has seen the distribution level decline as interest rates dropped, I believe the risk of this continuing is low in 2020. The forward outlook for interest rates is fairly neutral, which should keep current mortgage rates from moving much lower. Furthermore, while there is an expectation for higher supply in the agency MBS sector next year, I believe the market will absorb it. The expected issuance is well within the sector's normal range, and investors will continue to search for fixed-income products with minimal downside risk.

Background

First, a little background on MBB. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is to "track the investment results of an index composed of investment-grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued and/or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies." Currently, MBB trades at $107.91/share and yields 2.80% annually, by paying monthly distributions. This is my first review of MBB, and has come about because I continue to recommend exposure to the U.S. housing market, and want to offer investors multiple choices for doing so. While I typically discuss high yield CEFs as a way to play this sector, I wanted to take a look at a relatively safer investment choice, in the hope it will be beneficial for my followers who may be reluctant to purchase the CEFs I regularly cover due to their leverage, expenses, or inherent risk. This has brought MBB on my radar and, after review, believe it is a solid choice for investors looking to add exposure to the agency MBS sector, and I will explain why in detail below.

MBB Is Very Liquid, Offering Solid Returns in 2019

Before diving into my outlook for the mortgage sector, I want to highlight a reason why MBB specifically came on my radar. As mentioned, I have written extensively about CEFs that hold a lot of mortgage debt, but those products are often highly leveraged and can contain debt from multiple other sectors. In lieu of those choices, I decided to find an ETF, without leverage, that offers non-diversified MBS exposure. To do so, I used a screening tool online, and filtered by average volume to get a sense of which ETFs were very liquid. MBB topped the chart in terms of average volume, and it is also one of the largest ETFs when it comes to total assets, as shown below:

Source: ETFdb.com

Secondly, I filtered the same list by year-to-date performance, to get a sense of how each fund has performed during 2019:

Source: ETFdb.com

As you can see, MBB has had a pretty attractive return, and was near the top of the pack. Once I coupled this with the fact that it is one of the largest, most liquid options, I considered this was a great starting point to select MBB for review, and will dig down deeper in the MBS sector, and the fund itself, below.

Macro Look: Wage Growth and Mortgage Rates Are Bullish for Debt Investors

There are a few important developments that make me bullish on mortgage debt from here. To start, I want to take a look at wage growth and mortgage rates, which are both important for homeowners, and the investors who hold their debt. With mortgage rates, the lower the rate, the less of a burden the debt will be on the homeowner (all other things being equal), which encourages repayment. Similarly, as wages go up, homeowners are in a better position to pay off their mortgage obligations, especially if they have rising wages and a fixed-rate mortgage. However, using history as a guide, we often see these two metrics move in sync with the other, which negates some of the positive effect. For instance, as the economy improves, wages often go up, but so do interest rates. For debt investors, this can muddle the waters when forecasting how well mortgage debt is going to perform in the future.

Fortunately, our current situation is quite unique, and favorable to both homeowners and debt holders. Specifically, in October we saw wage growth surpass mortgage rates, in terms of year-over-year growth. While the differential is small, it is a significant milestone because this is the first time this has happened since 1972, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, this is a significant shift, with average hourly earnings for employees rising 3.8% year over year, compared to the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, which was 3.7%. Importantly, I expect this to continue in 2020 as interest rates should remain in neutral in the short term (more on that later).

My takeaway here is largely positive for debt holders, and investors in MBB by extension. As wages rise and mortgage rates decline, mortgage delinquencies are going to remain low, and possibly decline further. This will ultimately protect the underlying assets in MBB's portfolio, as well as provide confidence that the distribution stream will be safe going forward.

Risk: Rising Supply Expected, But Market Could Absorb

My next point concerns a risk for the agency MBS sector, but I will discuss while I feel it will not be too impactful on MBB going forward. Specifically, this concerns the outstanding supply of agency MBS bonds, and the forecast for next year. This is important for MBB because the fund holds agency MBS assets almost exclusively, as shown below:

Source: iShares

Clearly, this is another area that will heavily impact MBB's performance. Looking ahead, there is some consensus in the market that the supply of agency MBS will rise next year, which could pressure the underlying prices of the assets. In fact, according to forecasts by Bank of America (BAC), there could be an increase of $283 billion in net supply next year, a noticeable uptick from 2019, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is that this (potential) rising supply, if not met with corresponding demand, could pressure current prices for agency MBS holdings, which is a risk for MBB's share price. As the consumer picture improves, with rising wages and stable employment numbers, more potential homeowners should qualify for agency-backed mortgages, which gives credence to the likelihood of issuance numbers going up next year.

While this does present a risk to MBB, I personally feel it will not impact the share price too much. This is because mortgage debt has been performing well, in isolation and in relative terms when compared to credit card loans, auto loans, and personal lines of credit. To illustrate, consider the graph below, which shows the percentage of total debt that is 90 days or more delinquent for various types of loans:

Source: New York Federal Reserve

My takeaway is this will encourage investors to continue to buy up mortgage-related assets, at the expense of other types of debt. Because of this, I believe the forecasted uptick in 2020 will be met by rising demand, rendering little downward impact to underlying prices. Furthermore, while the 2020 forecast is a marked increase from 2019, it is in line with 2018 levels, and is well below 2017 levels. MBB performed well during those time periods, save for the end of 2018 when most asset classes fell victim to the market correction. Therefore, I see this risk as something to simply keep an eye on for now, and not to use it as a reason to avoid MBB.

Interest Rate Risk Is Real, But Muted

My final point concerns interest rate risk, and how this will impact MBB in 2020. Clearly, interest rates have moved down in 2019, and this has extended to mortgage rates, which was discussed above. While this is good news for potential borrowers and delinquency rates, it can also be a negative for funds like MBB. Specifically, as bonds mature and new bonds are issued are prevailing, lower rates, the assets that go into MBB's portfolio will ultimately yield less. We have already seen this happen throughout the year, as the distributions paid by the fund in the second half of the year are indeed lower than what was paid in the first half, as shown below:

Feb - Jun Distributions July - Nov Distributions % Change $1.37/share $1.31/share (4.2%)

Source: iShares

My point here is that, if rates decline further, this will likely continue to negatively impact MBB's income stream. This will pressure total return, and is especially relevant to income-seeking investors.

Fortunately, I believe this risk in limited, in the short term. While the Fed has been lowering interest rates this year, there is no clear indication it will continue to do so in 2020. That action will be dependent on future economic data, and for now the market is not anticipating much Fed action going forward. In fact, if we look out all the way to June 2020, the market is heavily predicting interest rates will remain at current levels through that meeting, according to data from CME Group, shown in the graphic below:

Source: CME Group

My point here is that, for the short term, further interest rate risk to MBB is not significant. While the Fed's three cuts to rates this year have already made a slight impact, I believe that going forward we will not see the current yield decline much further. Although, as a caution, interest rate expectations and actual movements can change quickly, so investors will want to monitor this corner of the market closely in 2020.

Bottom line

Mortgage debt remains a preferred asset choice of mine in 2020, and MBB is a solid way to play this trend. The fund is comprised of agency-backed securities, which are generally seen as safer than their non-agency counterparts. The sector has performed well this year, and I expect that to continue next year, on the backdrop of rising wages, low unemployment, and modest mortgage interest rate declines. While rising net supply could be an issue, I see investor demand absorbing this supply going forward. Therefore, I would recommend investors interested in this space give careful consideration to MBB at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.