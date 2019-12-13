Natural Gas: Lower Production And Higher Heating Demand Push Market Back Into Deficit

As for the short-term outlook, the sustained bullish weather scenario remains elusive for now. The good news is that ECMWF-EPS will publish its latest long-range outlook today, so we will be watching that closely. If the transition period into January is bullish, then we will be going long UGAZ.

Welcome to the deficit again edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The long set-up signals are starting to pile up.

Lower production? ✔️

Higher heating demand? ✔️

Skewed bearish positioning? ✔️

Sustained bullish weather? ❌

For the natural gas bulls, one of the most sorely needed ingredients for higher natural gas prices is lower production.

Well, the drop in production, combined with higher heating demand, has now pushed the natural gas market back into a daily deficit.

This, combined with TDDs slightly higher than the 30-year average, is indicating to us the natural gas market is now close to balanced with production at around ~95 Bcf/d.

In addition, record-high LNG exports have also helped push the natural gas market into a balanced state.

Now, the calculus for natural gas fundamentals is quite simple, so here's the rule of thumb for 2020 - 95 Bcf/d = balanced market.

Anything above that is a surplus, and anything below that is a deficit.

Weather model forecasts will then aid either the deficit or the surplus. If the weather is bullish, then the deficit increases or the surplus narrows. If the weather is bearish, then the deficit shrinks or the surplus increases.

So, the average price of natural gas will be largely dependent on production growth, and given that we hit a peak of ~97 Bcf/d just a few weeks ago, we can't count on production to fall sustainably in 2020 just yet.

