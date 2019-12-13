Fair Isaac Too Expensive For Us At Present

The software and application company "Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)" has been on a relentless rally since its multi-year bottom in 2009. Share price growth actually accelerated in 2019 before shares finally topped out above $370 in September. The question now is whether that September top will end up being a firm top for the time-being. In late November, shares actually tried to break above the September high but failed to do so.

This means we have the distinct possibility that shares at present are undergoing a double top reversal formation. Unless the October lows are significantly breached, we will not have confirmation of this reversal pattern. In fact, given the relentless rally shares have enjoyed over the past decade, all that may be happening here is some sideway action before we get some type of launch higher in the share price once more.

Although the technical indicators look significantly overbought at present, getting short at this juncture would be a mistake in our opinion. The reason being is that there is not enough evidence that a sustained bearish move is ahead of us. We would need at least the October lows to be taken out before one should even contemplate a short-term bearish position here.

Being long-term value investors, FICO is at the opposite end of the spectrum with respect to how we invest. This is not to say that the average investor should not look into aggressive growth stocks. It's just that we like to stack the odds in our favour as much as possible when putting our hard-earned money on the line.

First off, on to the p/e ratio. Fair Isaac's price to earnings ratio has risen to 55.9 which is well ahead of the firm's 5-year average of 35.1. In 2009, Fico's p/e ratio was 14.6 and by 2011, it had jumped to 20 (which is above the long-term average of 17 in the S&P 500). Since then, FICO's p/e ratio has increased along with the share-price aggressively. Therefore, what we are saying here is that there is every possibility that FICO's share price keeps on increasing in value. The software company's operating profit, for example, has grown by 15% on average per year over the last three years. Furthermore, analysts who follow this stock expect strong sustained double-digit earnings growth to continue going forward.

Nevertheless, the higher the p/e ratio goes, the more real the risk becomes. Investing in growth stocks is all about timing, but in the long-run, there is some type of reversion to the mean with respect to valuation.

On the assets side, Fair Isaac has a very high book multiple at present of 35.4. This key metric, for example, back in 2009, came in at only 1.7. We like to buy a firm's assets as cheap as possible.

For every $1 an investor invests in FICO at present, one receives just under $0.03 in assets. Why is this metric important? Well, assets are essentially what lead to profits. Think of property, goodwill, intangibles, etc. Assets are essentially what make sales and earnings happen. The more of them you have on the balance sheet, the better. Suffice it to say, because of the huge up-move in the firm's market cap in recent times, FICO's assets are most definitely not on sale at the moment.

Now, obviously, FICO has been able to leverage its assets to produce outstanding sales growth over the past decade. To see how expensive the company's sales are at present, we go to the sales multiple which presently comes in at 9.3. Again, we see significant over-valuation here as the company's 5-year average comes in at a mere 4.3.

The book multiple and sales multiple are probably the two most important valuation metrics. James O'Shaughnessy documented the importance of these metrics in his book "What Works On Wall-Street" O'Shaughnessy's research showed that a low P/S along with a low P/B performed the best (when used together) out of a host of different valuation metric pairs. This would then lead us to believe that when these key metrics are both well above their averages, it would at least alert us to being cautious concerning a long investment with the respective stock at hand.

To sum up, what we want to say off the bat is that Fair Isaac has been an excellent long over the past decade. In fact, its projected numbers going forward give a strong likelihood that the upward trend will continue. However, from our own perspective, there comes a time when one has to look at the valuation no matter how solid the firm may appear. If the double top pattern plays out, price could easily drop back towards the $200 per share mark. At this point, we would take a seriously look at this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.