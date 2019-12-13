American Eagle Is Not Immune To Retail Headwinds

Source: Barron's

In its most recent quarter, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reported revenue of $1.07 billion and EPS of $0.48. The company beat on revenue and earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Solid Revenue Growth

Retailers have struggled to grow earnings this season. Several have had to offer promotions in order to drive traffic into stores. American Eagle's Aerie Brand is growing like a bad weed. I assumed the company would not necessarily have to engage in heavy discounting in order to drive revenue growth. That may not have been the case this quarter.

The company generated revenue of $1.07 billion, up 6% Y/Y. This was solid growth given the headwinds faced by other retailers such as Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) and L Brands (NYSE:LB). Total comparable sales increased 5%, driven by the number of transactions, partially offset by a lower average transaction size. Average unit retail price was also lower, implying the company was working harder to generate sales. On a brand basis, comparable sales for American Eagle and Aerie were up 2% and 20%, respectively. Digital sales rose by double digits and represented about 28% of total revenue.

In my opinion, Aerie appears to be a category killer and helps differentiate American Eagle from other retailers. The brand celebrates women of all sizes. Its strong promotion of body positively and empowerment has resonated and led to outsized sales growth. Comparable sales for Aerie could grow at double digits for the foreseeable future, but will it fully offset any weakness at the American Eagle brand?

Margins Fell Sharply

Gross margin was 38.2%, down 160 basis points versus the year-earlier period. This was a sea change compared to the gross margin increase last quarter. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $407 million, up 2% Y/Y. The diminution in gross margin was driven by higher markdowns within the American Eagle brand and warehousing costs:

For the American Eagle brand, the back-to-school season was successful with strong demand in seasonal apparel. Third-quarter sales profits was led by our focus on jeans, which had delivered 25 consecutive quarters of record sales. We are pleased with our investments in new Denim fits and size. However, after back-to-school experienced softer demand in certain apparel categories, primarily in men's and women's tops which led to higher markdowns. Some of these pressures have continued into the fourth quarter. The team is working harder to strengthen the areas of underperformance and I'm confident we will be back on track in short order.

The promotional environment is expected to bleed into the holiday season. Several retailers are having to engage in heavy promotions in order to drive traffic. When this downward spiral ends is anybody's guess. The American Eagle brand represents over 75% of the company's total revenue, which means the lion's share of revenue is likely exposed to heavy promotions.

SG&A expense of $259 million rose 4% Y/Y as selling costs and professional fees rose, slightly offset by lower incentive compensation. SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue was 24.3%, down about 50 basis points versus the year earlier period. The fallout was that EBITDA of $148 million fell 2% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 13.9%, down 110 basis points versus last year. American Eagle may have to cut into SG&A costs in order to keep its EBITDA margins from going into free fall. That could be difficult to do as the company has to support its Aerie brand and continue to invest in its digital channel.

Strong Liquidity

American Eagle has $265 million in cash and short-term investments. Its working capital exceeds $260 million. Strong liquidity is paramount for retailers amid heavy promotions and shrinking margins. Through the first 39 weeks of the year, cash flow from operations was $178 million. Positive cash flow could ensure the company's liquidity grows. The retail wars could be decided by who has the best balance sheet. American Eagle appears to be well-positioned relative to its peers.

Conclusion

AEO trades at 4x run-rate EBITDA (last two quarters annualized). The stock appears cheap even for a cyclical name. AEO is down over 15% Y/Y. Margins are slipping, but Aerie could remain a key weapon. I rate AEO a hold.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.